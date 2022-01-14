Rockets vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (12-31) play against the Sacramento Kings (27-27) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022
Houston Rockets 87, Sacramento Kings 91 (Q3 02:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Marvin Bagley with his 4th double double of the Kings season with 12 points and 10 boards in 21 mins. – 11:25 PM
Marvin Bagley with his 4th double double of the Kings season with 12 points and 10 boards in 21 mins. – 11:25 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox up to 22 points now, his 20th 20-point performance for this Kings season. – 11:23 PM
De’Aaron Fox up to 22 points now, his 20th 20-point performance for this Kings season. – 11:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Scoot does it again. So smooth. pic.twitter.com/hKRznm9jsL – 11:09 PM
Scoot does it again. So smooth. pic.twitter.com/hKRznm9jsL – 11:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Rockets, 65-60.
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 18 PTS, 3 AST
👑 @terencedavisjr: 11 PTS. 2 STL
👑 @Marvin Bagley: 10 PTS, 7 REB – 11:07 PM
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Rockets, 65-60.
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 18 PTS, 3 AST
👑 @terencedavisjr: 11 PTS. 2 STL
👑 @Marvin Bagley: 10 PTS, 7 REB – 11:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rally to take a 65-60 halftime lead over the Rockets. Christian Wood led a Houston with 15 first quarter points, went scoreless in the 2nd quarter with 3 fouls. Sacramento led by De’Aaron Fox’s 18 points. – 11:06 PM
Kings rally to take a 65-60 halftime lead over the Rockets. Christian Wood led a Houston with 15 first quarter points, went scoreless in the 2nd quarter with 3 fouls. Sacramento led by De’Aaron Fox’s 18 points. – 11:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 65-60 heading to the half. Fox leads with 18 points. Terence Davis has 11 off the bench and Marvin Bagley is up to 10 points and 7 assists. – 11:05 PM
Kings lead 65-60 heading to the half. Fox leads with 18 points. Terence Davis has 11 off the bench and Marvin Bagley is up to 10 points and 7 assists. – 11:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley is playing very well. 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks. – 11:03 PM
Marvin Bagley is playing very well. 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks. – 11:03 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
7 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 8:40 for Alperen Sengun in his return. Only picked up 1 foul in that span. Daniel Theis takes over with Christian Wood in foul trouble – 10:51 PM
7 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 8:40 for Alperen Sengun in his return. Only picked up 1 foul in that span. Daniel Theis takes over with Christian Wood in foul trouble – 10:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis is having a moment. 10 points out of nowhere. Kings trail 42-41. 10-2 run to open the 2Q. – 10:44 PM
Terence Davis is having a moment. 10 points out of nowhere. Kings trail 42-41. 10-2 run to open the 2Q. – 10:44 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1️⃣ down in Sacramento!
Rockets: 40
Kings: 31
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/zCmSlG1aCO – 10:40 PM
1️⃣ down in Sacramento!
Rockets: 40
Kings: 31
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/zCmSlG1aCO – 10:40 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
TOO MUCH SAUCE SENGUN 😮💨
He’s officially back. pic.twitter.com/VtLIafURxb – 10:40 PM
TOO MUCH SAUCE SENGUN 😮💨
He’s officially back. pic.twitter.com/VtLIafURxb – 10:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Bad finish to the first. Kings trail the Rockets 40-31 after 12 minutes despite 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting for De’Aaron Fox. – 10:38 PM
Bad finish to the first. Kings trail the Rockets 40-31 after 12 minutes despite 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting for De’Aaron Fox. – 10:38 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
How much has COVID decimated NBA officials the last few weeks? The crew chief of the game between the Rockets and Kings, Kevin Cutler, has worked a total of 8 playoff games in 11 seasons – 10:34 PM
How much has COVID decimated NBA officials the last few weeks? The crew chief of the game between the Rockets and Kings, Kevin Cutler, has worked a total of 8 playoff games in 11 seasons – 10:34 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
𝑺𝑳𝑨𝑴.
15 PTS in 7 minutes for the big man 👏 pic.twitter.com/wNY3k4fcC2 – 10:33 PM
𝑺𝑳𝑨𝑴.
15 PTS in 7 minutes for the big man 👏 pic.twitter.com/wNY3k4fcC2 – 10:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
3 fouls on Christian Wood in the game’s first 8 minutes, so Alepren Sengun will get a lot of first half minutes in his first game back – 10:28 PM
3 fouls on Christian Wood in the game’s first 8 minutes, so Alepren Sengun will get a lot of first half minutes in his first game back – 10:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the big man connection 🧠
@Alex Len 🤝 @Marvin Bagley pic.twitter.com/29XmJHJFp1 – 10:27 PM
the big man connection 🧠
@Alex Len 🤝 @Marvin Bagley pic.twitter.com/29XmJHJFp1 – 10:27 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood has to check out with 4:14 remaining in the first with his third foul, and man, it’s a shame because he has been GREAT.
15 points, 5-5 from the FT line, with 3 rebounds. – 10:27 PM
Christian Wood has to check out with 4:14 remaining in the first with his third foul, and man, it’s a shame because he has been GREAT.
15 points, 5-5 from the FT line, with 3 rebounds. – 10:27 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Here’s that Ryan Anderson dunk on Alex Len that @ca_rockets referenced on the broadcast pic.twitter.com/O2XkAS5tXk – 10:24 PM
Here’s that Ryan Anderson dunk on Alex Len that @ca_rockets referenced on the broadcast pic.twitter.com/O2XkAS5tXk – 10:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
A quick 7 points for Fox, but the Kings are a mess to start this game. – 10:23 PM
A quick 7 points for Fox, but the Kings are a mess to start this game. – 10:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Scoot getting us started 👌
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/fCoEKGlvX9 – 10:18 PM
Scoot getting us started 👌
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/fCoEKGlvX9 – 10:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley gets the Kings on the board first with a Richaun Holmes-esque flip in the lain. – 10:11 PM
Marvin Bagley gets the Kings on the board first with a Richaun Holmes-esque flip in the lain. – 10:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
something light for the weekend 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/pO9W6vNGqW – 9:48 PM
something light for the weekend 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/pO9W6vNGqW – 9:48 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Almost game time. 🚀
Y’all ready? pic.twitter.com/DwxczhTsBu – 9:39 PM
Almost game time. 🚀
Y’all ready? pic.twitter.com/DwxczhTsBu – 9:39 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
👑 @Chimezie Metu pic.twitter.com/Yp8tskN7PD – 9:35 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
👑 @Chimezie Metu pic.twitter.com/Yp8tskN7PD – 9:35 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Both Orlando and Detroit pick up very rare wins tonight. Lottery Race standings:
1. Orlando 8-35
2. Detroit 10-31
3. Houston 12-31
4. OKC 14-27
5. Indiana 15-28 – 9:33 PM
Both Orlando and Detroit pick up very rare wins tonight. Lottery Race standings:
1. Orlando 8-35
2. Detroit 10-31
3. Houston 12-31
4. OKC 14-27
5. Indiana 15-28 – 9:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Feeling fresh, feeling good. 💧
@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/tBiPOgkPOF – 9:32 PM
Feeling fresh, feeling good. 💧
@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/tBiPOgkPOF – 9:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
#Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 9:31 PM
#Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 9:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/14:
Richaun Holmes (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Damian Jones (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT – 9:31 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/14:
Richaun Holmes (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Damian Jones (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT – 9:31 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With no trade or buyout on the horizon, John Wall remains in limbo.
The five-time All-Star is owed $44,310,840 this season, and he has a player option worth $47,366,760 for next season.
It’s unclear what the future holds for the 31-year-old: basketballnews.com/stories/with-n… – 8:50 PM
With no trade or buyout on the horizon, John Wall remains in limbo.
The five-time All-Star is owed $44,310,840 this season, and he has a player option worth $47,366,760 for next season.
It’s unclear what the future holds for the 31-year-old: basketballnews.com/stories/with-n… – 8:50 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
A message from @Alperen Sengun. 😁 pic.twitter.com/YGUJM7OmkI – 8:39 PM
A message from @Alperen Sengun. 😁 pic.twitter.com/YGUJM7OmkI – 8:39 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas on Alperen Sengun: “He makes the game easier for his teammates. That’s rare for a 19-year old.” – 8:32 PM
Stephen Silas on Alperen Sengun: “He makes the game easier for his teammates. That’s rare for a 19-year old.” – 8:32 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas says Alperen Sengun is indeed back tonight. “We’re all good. We’re whole tonight.” – 8:31 PM
Stephen Silas says Alperen Sengun is indeed back tonight. “We’re all good. We’re whole tonight.” – 8:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tristan Thompson is out again for Kings. Damian Jones has cleared protocols, but is still out. – 8:24 PM
Tristan Thompson is out again for Kings. Damian Jones has cleared protocols, but is still out. – 8:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Rockets:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Chimezie Metu – 8:20 PM
Kings starters vs. Rockets:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Chimezie Metu – 8:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Tyrese Haliburton
Harrison Barnes
Chimezie Metu
Marvin Bagley – 8:19 PM
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Tyrese Haliburton
Harrison Barnes
Chimezie Metu
Marvin Bagley – 8:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes has officially been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Rockets. – 8:17 PM
Kings center Richaun Holmes has officially been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Rockets. – 8:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes is officially out tonight according to Alvin Gentry. – 8:16 PM
Richaun Holmes is officially out tonight according to Alvin Gentry. – 8:16 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
I’ve got 2 tickets to tonight’s @Sacramento Kings game vs the Rockets at @Golden1Center at 7pm!
This is gonna be a fast one so hit me up now for a chance to win!! – 7:13 PM
I’ve got 2 tickets to tonight’s @Sacramento Kings game vs the Rockets at @Golden1Center at 7pm!
This is gonna be a fast one so hit me up now for a chance to win!! – 7:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
sup, it’s #FollowFriday.
reply to this tweet within the next 30 minutes with a GIF of how you’re feeling today, and we’ll give you a follow 📲 pic.twitter.com/gDtkgg239Q – 7:00 PM
sup, it’s #FollowFriday.
reply to this tweet within the next 30 minutes with a GIF of how you’re feeling today, and we’ll give you a follow 📲 pic.twitter.com/gDtkgg239Q – 7:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Which side says no?
Kings receive:
Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, Deuce McBride, a future first-round pick and a pair of second-rounders
Knicks receive:
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley
Here’s 2,800 words on why it makes sense for both teams:
tommybeer.substack.com/p/julius-randl… – 6:39 PM
Which side says no?
Kings receive:
Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, Deuce McBride, a future first-round pick and a pair of second-rounders
Knicks receive:
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley
Here’s 2,800 words on why it makes sense for both teams:
tommybeer.substack.com/p/julius-randl… – 6:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s a double @FrontOfficeShow day taking you into the long weekend! In the first episode @Trevor_Lane and I talk Kings ready to sell, Raptors wanting Poeltl back, Blazer open to moving Powell and more. Subscribe and help us on the drive to 15K!
youtu.be/5vHNoVa8kxg – 6:08 PM
It’s a double @FrontOfficeShow day taking you into the long weekend! In the first episode @Trevor_Lane and I talk Kings ready to sell, Raptors wanting Poeltl back, Blazer open to moving Powell and more. Subscribe and help us on the drive to 15K!
youtu.be/5vHNoVa8kxg – 6:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Taking on the Kings tonight! 🚀
⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/wBGgJ8a1T7 – 6:00 PM
Taking on the Kings tonight! 🚀
⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/wBGgJ8a1T7 – 6:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sacramento has assigned Jahmi’us Ramsey to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 5:40 PM
Sacramento has assigned Jahmi’us Ramsey to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 5:40 PM
De’Aaron Fox @swipathefox
The Fox NFT Family is off the charts! Mad love from everyone. Only have less than 200 remaining. Lets sell this out & go crazy at the reveal tomorrow night! 🚨🦊
https://t.co/adq4DvkxEi pic.twitter.com/ikdHmeEujT – 4:59 PM
The Fox NFT Family is off the charts! Mad love from everyone. Only have less than 200 remaining. Lets sell this out & go crazy at the reveal tomorrow night! 🚨🦊
https://t.co/adq4DvkxEi pic.twitter.com/ikdHmeEujT – 4:59 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
This just in: Immediately after the expiration of the child tax credit, Tristan Thompson declared bankruptcy. – 4:32 PM
This just in: Immediately after the expiration of the child tax credit, Tristan Thompson declared bankruptcy. – 4:32 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
it’s game day 😎
Take a look back at the last time the Kings played the Rockets ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3h8JtdCvCp – 4:04 PM
it’s game day 😎
Take a look back at the last time the Kings played the Rockets ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3h8JtdCvCp – 4:04 PM