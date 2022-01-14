Rudy Gobert clears health and safety protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay have both cleared health and safety protocols – 12:08 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay have cleared health and safety protocols for the @Utah Jazz.
Some players still miss games as they return to conditioning so that will be worth watching for Sunday against the Nuggets. – 11:48 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Rudy Gay and Rudy Gobert have cleared protocols, the Jazz announce. – 11:48 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay have cleared the health and safety protocol. – 11:47 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay have cleared the health and safety protocols – 11:47 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources: Rudy Gobert has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Jazz went 1-4 with a 120.8 defensive rating without their All-NBA big man. – 11:28 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
The right move in West would be three guards and two frontcourt so starters would be Steph, Morant, Doncic, LeBron & Jokic. Or convert Booker to SF. Or start Gobert since Jazz went in tank when we went out. #NBA – 2:19 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell drops from seventh to eighth in the West.
Rudy Gobert holding strong in ninth place. pic.twitter.com/Pn3W90W4ut – 1:25 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
I’m glad the fan vote doesn’t solely decide the All Star starters anymore
In the West, AD and Melo are ahead of Gobert and Ayton while Klay is ahead of Booker, Paul and Mitchell
In the East, Kyrie and D Rose lead VanVleet, Garland and Jaylen
🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/e88gvuG6XA – 1:11 PM
More on this storyline
Ryan Miller: Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay have both cleared COVID protocols -via Twitter @millerjryan / January 14, 2022
John Karalis: Marcus Smart is in health and safety protocols and is out tonight -via Twitter @John_Karalis / January 14, 2022
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA has informed teams that daily surveillance COVID-19 testing for players, coaches and Tier 1 personnel will not extend beyond Saturday. Individuals will remain subject to testing if symptomatic, exposed or enhanced directive by league office. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 14, 2022