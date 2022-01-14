Rudy Gobert was relatively asymptomatic, expects to return Sunday

Ben Anderson: Rudy Gobert said he was relatively asymptomatic. Mostly cold symptoms, no cough, just wanted to stay in bed and said he was feeling good when he got his positive PCR test.
Source: Twitter @BensHoops
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert said it was clear that Suns and Warriors are a “step ahead” of the Jazz when it comes to “winning habits.” – 2:41 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert said his symptoms were “like a little cold” for one day, and he had a fever, but by the next day he felt fine. – 2:36 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert said he was relatively asymptomatic.
Mostly cold symptoms, no cough, just wanted to stay in bed and said he was feeling good when he got his positive PCR test. – 2:35 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert said he expects to play on Sunday for the @Utah Jazz against the @Denver Nuggets.
#takenote | @kslsports – 2:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The slumping and COVID-depleted Utah Jazz got some good news on Friday morning — Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay are out of the NBA’s health and safety protocol. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay have both cleared health and safety protocols – 12:08 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay have cleared health and safety protocols for the @Utah Jazz.
Some players still miss games as they return to conditioning so that will be worth watching for Sunday against the Nuggets. – 11:48 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Rudy Gay and Rudy Gobert have cleared protocols, the Jazz announce. – 11:48 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay have cleared the health and safety protocol. – 11:47 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay have cleared the health and safety protocols – 11:47 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources: Rudy Gobert has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Jazz went 1-4 with a 120.8 defensive rating without their All-NBA big man. – 11:28 AM
