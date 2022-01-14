Russell Westbrook: No regrets about Laker trade

So while the Lakers may have had second thoughts about this pairing, in other words, he has not. “No,” he said when asked if he had any regrets about the move. “Nah. I mean, not at all, because — like I told you — it’s bigger than basketball for me.”
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. Blazers options, Lakers strategy with Westbrook going forward & a 7-figure gambling glitch (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) es.pn/3I2Fp7v – 10:44 AM
New podcast. Blazers options, Lakers strategy with Westbrook going forward & a 7-figure gambling glitch (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) es.pn/3I2Fp7v – 10:44 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss an embarrassing loss to the Kings, LeBron looking tired, and Westbrook looking mired (in a slump). @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 8:30 PM
ICYMI, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss an embarrassing loss to the Kings, LeBron looking tired, and Westbrook looking mired (in a slump). @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 8:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook fires back after Kings play ‘Cold as Ice’ following his missed shots
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 5:42 PM
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook fires back after Kings play ‘Cold as Ice’ following his missed shots
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 5:42 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
“You’re as cold as ice!”
The sound effect seemingly grew louder with every Russell Westbrook miss.
On Westbrook’s shooting slump, his costly shot selection against the Kings and his fit with the Lakers halfway through the season @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3068289/2022/0… – 3:33 PM
“You’re as cold as ice!”
The sound effect seemingly grew louder with every Russell Westbrook miss.
On Westbrook’s shooting slump, his costly shot selection against the Kings and his fit with the Lakers halfway through the season @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3068289/2022/0… – 3:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
As much fun as it was to see a visiting player like Russell Westbrook of the Lakers last night identified as the “Cold as Ice” player of the game, a source with the NBA tells me that the bit used by the Kings will not be allowed to continue. – 2:39 PM
As much fun as it was to see a visiting player like Russell Westbrook of the Lakers last night identified as the “Cold as Ice” player of the game, a source with the NBA tells me that the bit used by the Kings will not be allowed to continue. – 2:39 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
the Sacramento Kings played “Cold As Ice” every time Russell Westbrook missed a shot last night.
when asked after the game about it, he said “that’s funny, i hope they played that the last 14 years too.”
the reel + his comments: pic.twitter.com/mxf3ml0deT – 12:51 PM
the Sacramento Kings played “Cold As Ice” every time Russell Westbrook missed a shot last night.
when asked after the game about it, he said “that’s funny, i hope they played that the last 14 years too.”
the reel + his comments: pic.twitter.com/mxf3ml0deT – 12:51 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
New Purple and Bold newsletter 📬📬 — Russell Westbrook gave a peek inside his mental wiring on Wednesday night as he acknowledged and owned his shooting slump: ocregister.com/2022/01/13/lak… – 12:12 PM
New Purple and Bold newsletter 📬📬 — Russell Westbrook gave a peek inside his mental wiring on Wednesday night as he acknowledged and owned his shooting slump: ocregister.com/2022/01/13/lak… – 12:12 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Russell Westbrook: Awesome career, rough stretch. pic.twitter.com/xNQnDA0VA8 – 11:27 AM
Russell Westbrook: Awesome career, rough stretch. pic.twitter.com/xNQnDA0VA8 – 11:27 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ bad loss to Sacto, LeBron looking exhausted, another struggle from the field for Westbrook, our dream careers as criminals, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 10:39 AM
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ bad loss to Sacto, LeBron looking exhausted, another struggle from the field for Westbrook, our dream careers as criminals, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 10:39 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
One Ben Simmons trade reportedly not happening: For Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/13/one… – 7:50 AM
One Ben Simmons trade reportedly not happening: For Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/13/one… – 7:50 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers lost to the Kings. And while there were many components to that loss, and plenty of blame to go around, Russell Westbrook was the most obvious piece — to the point where Sacramento game ops was putting him on blast: ocregister.com/2022/01/12/lak… – 2:46 AM
The Lakers lost to the Kings. And while there were many components to that loss, and plenty of blame to go around, Russell Westbrook was the most obvious piece — to the point where Sacramento game ops was putting him on blast: ocregister.com/2022/01/12/lak… – 2:46 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Russell Westbrook led a team with Steven Adams as the 2nd best player to the 6 seed.
In 2013, OKC was the 1 seed and Russ got hurt up 2-0. KD lost 4-1 in the 2nd round without him.
1 Finals
4 WCFs
11 Playoffs
Can’t rewrite history cause 33 year old Russ is struggling in 2022. – 2:18 AM
Russell Westbrook led a team with Steven Adams as the 2nd best player to the 6 seed.
In 2013, OKC was the 1 seed and Russ got hurt up 2-0. KD lost 4-1 in the 2nd round without him.
1 Finals
4 WCFs
11 Playoffs
Can’t rewrite history cause 33 year old Russ is struggling in 2022. – 2:18 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
This was hilarious! Westbrook talking about his shooting slump and the in-arena DJ in Sactown playing “cold as ice”: “I hope they played that the last 14 years, too. It’s funny they play it now. It’s cute [laughs].” pic.twitter.com/pBpIKUNLh0 – 1:40 AM
This was hilarious! Westbrook talking about his shooting slump and the in-arena DJ in Sactown playing “cold as ice”: “I hope they played that the last 14 years, too. It’s funny they play it now. It’s cute [laughs].” pic.twitter.com/pBpIKUNLh0 – 1:40 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on if there are stats he looks at more than most: “Turning the ball over, taking care of the ball is important to me.” – 1:22 AM
Russell Westbrook on if there are stats he looks at more than most: “Turning the ball over, taking care of the ball is important to me.” – 1:22 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on playing small ball w/ Rockets compared to with the Lakers: “It’s not the same. … A lot of things are different.” – 1:21 AM
Russell Westbrook on playing small ball w/ Rockets compared to with the Lakers: “It’s not the same. … A lot of things are different.” – 1:21 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on shooting slump: “The word slump is not something I lean on. … I’ll figure it out and that’s that.” – 1:17 AM
Russell Westbrook on shooting slump: “The word slump is not something I lean on. … I’ll figure it out and that’s that.” – 1:17 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Russell Westbrook when @Dan Woike mentions he’s in a slump: “Man, who you telling? Can’t make a f***ing shot, boy.” – 1:17 AM
Russell Westbrook when @Dan Woike mentions he’s in a slump: “Man, who you telling? Can’t make a f***ing shot, boy.” – 1:17 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Quick reaction video to the Lakers’ 125-116 loss to the Kings. Very sloppy as the game went along. LeBron looked tired. Westbrook’s shooting continues to suffer. The defense was awful. Aside from Monk and Reaves, not much to smile about. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods pic.twitter.com/2uKxjR2nG3 – 1:09 AM
Quick reaction video to the Lakers’ 125-116 loss to the Kings. Very sloppy as the game went along. LeBron looked tired. Westbrook’s shooting continues to suffer. The defense was awful. Aside from Monk and Reaves, not much to smile about. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods pic.twitter.com/2uKxjR2nG3 – 1:09 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on Russell Westbrook’s shooting slump: “Just keep working. … He’s getting some really good looks, but they’re just not going down for him.” – 1:07 AM
LeBron on Russell Westbrook’s shooting slump: “Just keep working. … He’s getting some really good looks, but they’re just not going down for him.” – 1:07 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook has only four turnovers in last four games (including none in two of them)
But he’s only 15/59 from field in those games too (25.4%) – 12:33 AM
Russell Westbrook has only four turnovers in last four games (including none in two of them)
But he’s only 15/59 from field in those games too (25.4%) – 12:33 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Kings 125, Lakers 116
The Lakers drop back to .500 at 21-21. Russell Westbrook shot just 2 of 14 — with the Kings trolling him after every miss — and took several questionable shots at inopportune moments. LeBron James had 34, 7 and 6.
Up next: at Denver on Saturday. – 12:24 AM
Final: Kings 125, Lakers 116
The Lakers drop back to .500 at 21-21. Russell Westbrook shot just 2 of 14 — with the Kings trolling him after every miss — and took several questionable shots at inopportune moments. LeBron James had 34, 7 and 6.
Up next: at Denver on Saturday. – 12:24 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook last 3 games:
9 PTS, 4-14 FG
6 PTS, 2-12 FG
8 PTS, 2-14 FG
He has shot 20% in that span. pic.twitter.com/CekiIYzWYb – 12:23 AM
Russell Westbrook last 3 games:
9 PTS, 4-14 FG
6 PTS, 2-12 FG
8 PTS, 2-14 FG
He has shot 20% in that span. pic.twitter.com/CekiIYzWYb – 12:23 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Watching Russell Westbrook kill the Lakers again tonight and I wouldn’t even be shocked at this point if they did approach the Rockets about a John Wall trade. – 12:23 AM
Watching Russell Westbrook kill the Lakers again tonight and I wouldn’t even be shocked at this point if they did approach the Rockets about a John Wall trade. – 12:23 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Does anyone on the planet not named Russell Westbrook, playing against Russell Westbrook or rooting against Russell Westbrook want Russell Westbrook taking any sort of 3-pointer down four with a minute left? – 12:20 AM
Does anyone on the planet not named Russell Westbrook, playing against Russell Westbrook or rooting against Russell Westbrook want Russell Westbrook taking any sort of 3-pointer down four with a minute left? – 12:20 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Lakers want to let Russell Westbrook put up iso threes in the clutch?
By all means… – 12:19 AM
Lakers want to let Russell Westbrook put up iso threes in the clutch?
By all means… – 12:19 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
This game could get Westbrook a statue in Sacramento. AK – 11:57 PM
This game could get Westbrook a statue in Sacramento. AK – 11:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers gave up a run to close the quarter for a third straight time, this one 5-0, with two transition buckets for the Kings after Westbrook missed a 3, then turned it over.
LAL had cut it to 6, but trail 101-90 with 12 minutes to play. – 11:55 PM
The Lakers gave up a run to close the quarter for a third straight time, this one 5-0, with two transition buckets for the Kings after Westbrook missed a 3, then turned it over.
LAL had cut it to 6, but trail 101-90 with 12 minutes to play. – 11:55 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Kings 101, Lakers 90
It was a disastrous third quarter for LA, who was outscored 40-23 in the frame. LeBron James has 22 points. Malik Monk has 18. Russell Westbrook is 2 of 11. The Lakers have 12 minutes to turn this around or be back at .500. – 11:52 PM
Third quarter: Kings 101, Lakers 90
It was a disastrous third quarter for LA, who was outscored 40-23 in the frame. LeBron James has 22 points. Malik Monk has 18. Russell Westbrook is 2 of 11. The Lakers have 12 minutes to turn this around or be back at .500. – 11:52 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Great balance so far for the Lakers…Lebron (14pts), Monk (9pts), Westbrook (7pts), Reaves (6pts)
Lakers up 51-39 in Q2 (7 minutes left in the half)… – 10:49 PM
Great balance so far for the Lakers…Lebron (14pts), Monk (9pts), Westbrook (7pts), Reaves (6pts)
Lakers up 51-39 in Q2 (7 minutes left in the half)… – 10:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 34, Kings 29
Malik Monk leads LA with 9 points. LeBron James has 8 points. The Lakers are going slightly bigger with Carmelo Anthony out, playing Dwight Howard earlier than normal. The Kings’ game ops. continues to troll Russell Westbrook with every miss. – 10:38 PM
First quarter: Lakers 34, Kings 29
Malik Monk leads LA with 9 points. LeBron James has 8 points. The Lakers are going slightly bigger with Carmelo Anthony out, playing Dwight Howard earlier than normal. The Kings’ game ops. continues to troll Russell Westbrook with every miss. – 10:38 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
When the Kings just introduced Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup intros here in Sacramento, their game ops played the sound “You’re as cold as ice.” – 10:07 PM
When the Kings just introduced Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup intros here in Sacramento, their game ops played the sound “You’re as cold as ice.” – 10:07 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers starting lineup, Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza, LeBron James, Avery Bradley, Russell Westbrook. – 9:37 PM
Lakers starting lineup, Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza, LeBron James, Avery Bradley, Russell Westbrook. – 9:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said Carmelo Anthony remains a game-time decision with back tightness. He and Russell Westbrook are the only two Lakers to play in all 41 games thus far. – 8:34 PM
Frank Vogel said Carmelo Anthony remains a game-time decision with back tightness. He and Russell Westbrook are the only two Lakers to play in all 41 games thus far. – 8:34 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Among the talking points, Frank Vogel addresses Russell Westbrook’s recent comments/barely veiled complaints about his role. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/MRbyxFQ9LdA?t=… – 5:17 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Among the talking points, Frank Vogel addresses Russell Westbrook’s recent comments/barely veiled complaints about his role. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/MRbyxFQ9LdA?t=… – 5:17 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Amid the #Lakers struggles, LeBron James is choosing to ignore the obvious concern with Russell Westbrook’s fit.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-s… – 4:08 PM
Amid the #Lakers struggles, LeBron James is choosing to ignore the obvious concern with Russell Westbrook’s fit.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-s… – 4:08 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Daryl Morey reportedly uninterested in Simmons-per-Westbrook swap
sportando.basketball/en/daryl-morey… – 2:17 PM
Daryl Morey reportedly uninterested in Simmons-per-Westbrook swap
sportando.basketball/en/daryl-morey… – 2:17 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Most overlooked part of Ja Morant’s game when people compare his athleticism to Westbrook: Morant is ON BALANCE. No matter how he starts off when he gets into his move, falling down, flying thru the air sideways, he’s in control when he finishes. Jump shot or rim attack – 1:07 PM
Most overlooked part of Ja Morant’s game when people compare his athleticism to Westbrook: Morant is ON BALANCE. No matter how he starts off when he gets into his move, falling down, flying thru the air sideways, he’s in control when he finishes. Jump shot or rim attack – 1:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Frank Vogel’s comments about Russell Westbrook’s role and make predictions for the second half of the season. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fra… – 11:41 AM
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Frank Vogel’s comments about Russell Westbrook’s role and make predictions for the second half of the season. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fra… – 11:41 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Carmelo on if LeBron talked to him about playing with Russell Westbrook before the trade was made: “No, we never had that. We never had that conversation.” – 5:31 PM
Carmelo on if LeBron talked to him about playing with Russell Westbrook before the trade was made: “No, we never had that. We never had that conversation.” – 5:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel thinks Russell Westbrook has “really made some progress” with LeBron James playing more of a center role. – 5:01 PM
Frank Vogel thinks Russell Westbrook has “really made some progress” with LeBron James playing more of a center role. – 5:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook had minor cold-like symptoms this morning, and as a result, did not practice.
He tested negative for COVID-19, and is set to meet the team at the airport ahead of today’s flight to Sacramento. – 4:58 PM
Russell Westbrook had minor cold-like symptoms this morning, and as a result, did not practice.
He tested negative for COVID-19, and is set to meet the team at the airport ahead of today’s flight to Sacramento. – 4:58 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook missed Tuesday’s practice because of minor cold-like symptoms, according to a Lakers spokesman. Westbrook tested negative for COVID-19 and will meet the team at the airport for their flight to Sacramento. – 4:57 PM
Russell Westbrook missed Tuesday’s practice because of minor cold-like symptoms, according to a Lakers spokesman. Westbrook tested negative for COVID-19 and will meet the team at the airport for their flight to Sacramento. – 4:57 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook might have just delivered an unwise subtle shot at LeBron James.
#Lakers #Lakeshow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 1:50 PM
Russell Westbrook might have just delivered an unwise subtle shot at LeBron James.
#Lakers #Lakeshow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 1:50 PM
More on this storyline
“I never worry,” he fired back. “Do the job. Be professional. Every year, my name is in trade (rumors). It never, never, never seeps into how I approach what I do. It’s kind of what I was mentioning back there (during the press conference). I see this game so different (in terms of) how to use it to be able to impact things. “Regardless of if (a trade) did happen or if it didn’t happen, nothing’s going to change my mentality or my purpose. I feel like I have a purpose that’s bigger than basketball and I always keep that as my forefront regardless of what happens inside of pro sports.” -via The Athletic / January 14, 2022
But we forget sometimes that executives are ultra-competitive in their professions as well, and it’s safe to say Morey has no interest in executing a bad deal because of pressure ever again. As an aside, sources say that’s also the reason the Sixers have zero interest in the prospect of swapping Simmons for Westbrook now and alleviating the Lakers’ fit concerns with their superstar trio. -via The Athletic / January 12, 2022
The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported this week that the Lakers have had internal discussions about possibly trading Russell Westbrook, but according to my sources around the NBA, the appetite for that player making $44 million this season and $47 million the next is very low. -via Los Angeles Times / January 7, 2022