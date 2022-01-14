Suns vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (31-9) play against the Indiana Pacers (27-27) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022
Phoenix Suns 59, Indiana Pacers 48 (Q3 08:07)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder picked up early foul in 3rd to give him four.
So Smith is in with the rest of the starters.
Booker with 11 already in the 3rd. #Suns up 13. – 8:29 PM
Crowder picked up early foul in 3rd to give him four.
So Smith is in with the rest of the starters.
Booker with 11 already in the 3rd. #Suns up 13. – 8:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker was 3-for-10 in the first half after starting 2-for-2.
He starts the 2nd half 4-for-4, with 11 points in the first 3 minutes – 8:29 PM
Devin Booker was 3-for-10 in the first half after starting 2-for-2.
He starts the 2nd half 4-for-4, with 11 points in the first 3 minutes – 8:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
12 straight points by Devin Booker and the Suns lead the #Pacers 59-46. – 8:28 PM
12 straight points by Devin Booker and the Suns lead the #Pacers 59-46. – 8:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Sports betting apps need to add “Devin Booker long 2s with foot on the line – 0.5” as a game-by-game over/under. Suns fans would make a killing taking the over – 8:27 PM
Sports betting apps need to add “Devin Booker long 2s with foot on the line – 0.5” as a game-by-game over/under. Suns fans would make a killing taking the over – 8:27 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Devin Booker with three straight 3s. He’s OK at basketball, I guess. I’m not convinced just yet. #Pacers trail 56-44. – 8:27 PM
Devin Booker with three straight 3s. He’s OK at basketball, I guess. I’m not convinced just yet. #Pacers trail 56-44. – 8:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is simply a man of content: arizonasports.com/story/2969247/… – 8:24 PM
Devin Booker is simply a man of content: arizonasports.com/story/2969247/… – 8:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Here’s a Goga Bitadze dunk gif for your halftime viewing pleasure —> https://t.co/fhfQVFlcfH
📸: by me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/uEqqk6bHIn – 8:22 PM
Here’s a Goga Bitadze dunk gif for your halftime viewing pleasure —> https://t.co/fhfQVFlcfH
📸: by me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/uEqqk6bHIn – 8:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 46 #Pacers 38 H.
PHX: Ayton 21 points (9-of-14) and 8 rebounds. Booker 12. Team: 34.9% FG (3-of-13 on 3s). Finished last 2:40 on 8-0 run.
IND: Holiday 8, LeVert 7. Team: 33.3% FG (6-of-19 on 3s). Only 4 offensive boards.
Ayton 20th on #Suns all-time rebound list (2,182) – 8:20 PM
#Suns 46 #Pacers 38 H.
PHX: Ayton 21 points (9-of-14) and 8 rebounds. Booker 12. Team: 34.9% FG (3-of-13 on 3s). Finished last 2:40 on 8-0 run.
IND: Holiday 8, LeVert 7. Team: 33.3% FG (6-of-19 on 3s). Only 4 offensive boards.
Ayton 20th on #Suns all-time rebound list (2,182) – 8:20 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Some @Devin Booker for your timeline. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ZMiNk2MHyF – 8:17 PM
Some @Devin Booker for your timeline. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ZMiNk2MHyF – 8:17 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Devin Booker for the rest of the season 🦖😂 pic.twitter.com/q9KIMu8C5v – 8:17 PM
Devin Booker for the rest of the season 🦖😂 pic.twitter.com/q9KIMu8C5v – 8:17 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Big Fella showing the range.
@Deandre Ayton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3OGMSbiHzr – 8:12 PM
Big Fella showing the range.
@Deandre Ayton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3OGMSbiHzr – 8:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Game feels so stagnant on both sides.
Halftime: Suns 46, #Pacers 38
DeAndre Ayton has 21 points and nine rebounds.
Justin Holiday with 8, Caris LeVert 7. – 8:11 PM
Game feels so stagnant on both sides.
Halftime: Suns 46, #Pacers 38
DeAndre Ayton has 21 points and nine rebounds.
Justin Holiday with 8, Caris LeVert 7. – 8:11 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns introduced in Indianapolis with the Jurassic Park music pic.twitter.com/gqe7cTcUnh – 8:10 PM
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns introduced in Indianapolis with the Jurassic Park music pic.twitter.com/gqe7cTcUnh – 8:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker ended up taking deep 3 because Ayton didn’t try to score in paint with Turner on him.
Next trip?
Ayton hits jumper over him to give him 21 points to go with 8 boards.
Before game, #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Ayton “is terrific.”
He had one of those halves. #Suns – 8:10 PM
Booker ended up taking deep 3 because Ayton didn’t try to score in paint with Turner on him.
Next trip?
Ayton hits jumper over him to give him 21 points to go with 8 boards.
Before game, #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Ayton “is terrific.”
He had one of those halves. #Suns – 8:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers tied the game at 38, then were outscored 8-0 by the Suns over the final three minutes of the half. It’s 46-38, with Deandre Ayton already has 21 & 9.
Pacers’ offense has been, um, rough. 33% shooting and 7 turnovers. Score would be worse if Suns hit their 3s (3/13). – 8:09 PM
Pacers tied the game at 38, then were outscored 8-0 by the Suns over the final three minutes of the half. It’s 46-38, with Deandre Ayton already has 21 & 9.
Pacers’ offense has been, um, rough. 33% shooting and 7 turnovers. Score would be worse if Suns hit their 3s (3/13). – 8:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 46, IND 38
Ayton: 21 Pts, 9 Reb, 9-14 FG
Booker: 12 Pts, 3-10 FG
Rest of Suns: 13 Pts, 3-19 FG
Holiday: 8 Pts, 3 Ast, 3 Blk
Suns close 2Q on 8-0 run – 8:09 PM
Halftime: PHX 46, IND 38
Ayton: 21 Pts, 9 Reb, 9-14 FG
Booker: 12 Pts, 3-10 FG
Rest of Suns: 13 Pts, 3-19 FG
Holiday: 8 Pts, 3 Ast, 3 Blk
Suns close 2Q on 8-0 run – 8:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul gets Sykes on on rip through
Paul 2 FTs.
This is after Booker got fouled and hit 2 FTs.
#Suns now up six. – 8:06 PM
Paul gets Sykes on on rip through
Paul 2 FTs.
This is after Booker got fouled and hit 2 FTs.
#Suns now up six. – 8:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Three fouls on Crowder. Smith in for Crowder. 1:48 left in half.
#Suns up 2. – 8:04 PM
Three fouls on Crowder. Smith in for Crowder. 1:48 left in half.
#Suns up 2. – 8:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol!! Myles Turner just obliterated a shot by Jae Crowder. #Pacers – 8:04 PM
Lol!! Myles Turner just obliterated a shot by Jae Crowder. #Pacers – 8:04 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Devin Booker goes to the free throw line, instructs someone off-camera to “bring him in” numerous times.
@PacersBoomer ??? pic.twitter.com/RT7UYLtQft – 8:02 PM
Devin Booker goes to the free throw line, instructs someone off-camera to “bring him in” numerous times.
@PacersBoomer ??? pic.twitter.com/RT7UYLtQft – 8:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Boucher, after Tuesday’s hard-fought loss to the 31-9 Suns: “We need to play like that against everybody, not just against the good teams.”
Raptors, tonight, vs the 9-31 Pistons: pic.twitter.com/XmKcBc08aU – 7:59 PM
Boucher, after Tuesday’s hard-fought loss to the 31-9 Suns: “We need to play like that against everybody, not just against the good teams.”
Raptors, tonight, vs the 9-31 Pistons: pic.twitter.com/XmKcBc08aU – 7:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 27 points, 10-20 FG
Rest of Suns: 9 points, 3-19 FG – 7:58 PM
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 27 points, 10-20 FG
Rest of Suns: 9 points, 3-19 FG – 7:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton five rebounds away from a double-double in 1st half.
Has 15 and 6.
Meanwhile, there’s a dinosaur mascot in the building that they displayed on the big screen with a sign that read “Am I a distraction.”
Booker done started something with ‘Raptor’ in Toronto. Tie game. – 7:57 PM
Ayton five rebounds away from a double-double in 1st half.
Has 15 and 6.
Meanwhile, there’s a dinosaur mascot in the building that they displayed on the big screen with a sign that read “Am I a distraction.”
Booker done started something with ‘Raptor’ in Toronto. Tie game. – 7:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton saw Chris Paul as an outlet, but Duarte saw that, too.
Stole pass, goes to rim, gets fouled by Ayton at rim.
#Suns up 30-28 with 6:27 left in 1st half.
Phoenix 5th in league in pace.
Indiana 24th in pace.
Score says the game is being played at #Pacers pace. – 7:52 PM
Ayton saw Chris Paul as an outlet, but Duarte saw that, too.
Stole pass, goes to rim, gets fouled by Ayton at rim.
#Suns up 30-28 with 6:27 left in 1st half.
Phoenix 5th in league in pace.
Indiana 24th in pace.
Score says the game is being played at #Pacers pace. – 7:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Remember when the Raptors-Suns played a really good, fun, tough, competitive game?
This ain’t that – 7:51 PM
Remember when the Raptors-Suns played a really good, fun, tough, competitive game?
This ain’t that – 7:51 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
So smooth with it.
@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/rdCE96Aarq – 7:50 PM
So smooth with it.
@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/rdCE96Aarq – 7:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If the Suns start hitting shots, they’ll be fine. They’re out-executing Indiana on both ends, just not hitting shots – 7:50 PM
If the Suns start hitting shots, they’ll be fine. They’re out-executing Indiana on both ends, just not hitting shots – 7:50 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis just made his first shot with a little over 7 minutes left in the half. #Pacers – 7:49 PM
Domantas Sabonis just made his first shot with a little over 7 minutes left in the half. #Pacers – 7:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are all over what the Pacers are doing. Not really switching that much consistently but they are for certain reads on Indiana’s offense. It has been impressive. – 7:48 PM
Suns are all over what the Pacers are doing. Not really switching that much consistently but they are for certain reads on Indiana’s offense. It has been impressive. – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have yielded just three offensive rebounds after giving up 22 in win over Raptors.
Up two, 28-26. #Pacers – 7:48 PM
#Suns have yielded just three offensive rebounds after giving up 22 in win over Raptors.
Up two, 28-26. #Pacers – 7:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sabonis is scoreless so far, 0-for-4. He’s struggling against the Suns’ height and length. #Pacers – 7:46 PM
Sabonis is scoreless so far, 0-for-4. He’s struggling against the Suns’ height and length. #Pacers – 7:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers offense is really struggling, lacking any kind of flow. Unfamiliarity is part of it. But it’s not been good. – 7:45 PM
Pacers offense is really struggling, lacking any kind of flow. Unfamiliarity is part of it. But it’s not been good. – 7:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Sabonis usually eats the Suns up so this has been a perplexing start of the game to watch – 7:45 PM
Sabonis usually eats the Suns up so this has been a perplexing start of the game to watch – 7:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have Paul, Payne, Shamet, Smith and McGee on floor. Up six. – 7:44 PM
#Suns have Paul, Payne, Shamet, Smith and McGee on floor. Up six. – 7:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Stephenson beats shot clock with deep 3 over Paul.
Good. #Suns up one. – 7:40 PM
Stephenson beats shot clock with deep 3 over Paul.
Good. #Suns up one. – 7:40 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: Suns 23, #Pacers 19
JaVale McGee ends the first quarter with a buzzer-beating put-back dunk.
DeAndre Ayton has a team-high 11 for Phoenix.
Justin Holiday and Torrey Craig both have 6 for Indiana. – 7:39 PM
End of 1Q: Suns 23, #Pacers 19
JaVale McGee ends the first quarter with a buzzer-beating put-back dunk.
DeAndre Ayton has a team-high 11 for Phoenix.
Justin Holiday and Torrey Craig both have 6 for Indiana. – 7:39 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
DA for THREE. 👌
@Deandre Ayton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Dvnv6OZNWw – 7:38 PM
DA for THREE. 👌
@Deandre Ayton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Dvnv6OZNWw – 7:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Suns’ Welcome to the NBA Rookie Initiative for guards is basically Devin Booker trying to bully you in the midpost and Chris Paul frying your brain as a weakside help defender – 7:38 PM
The Suns’ Welcome to the NBA Rookie Initiative for guards is basically Devin Booker trying to bully you in the midpost and Chris Paul frying your brain as a weakside help defender – 7:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 23, IND 19
Ayton: 11 points, 4-8 FG
Booker: 8 points, 3-7 FG
Rest of Suns: 4 points, 2-10 FG
Craig: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P – 7:37 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 23, IND 19
Ayton: 11 points, 4-8 FG
Booker: 8 points, 3-7 FG
Rest of Suns: 4 points, 2-10 FG
Craig: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P – 7:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul playing safety again. Gets steal. #Suns up four as McGee finishes quarter with follow slam at the buzzer that I’m sure will be reviewed.
The ref gave the ‘count it’ hand. – 7:37 PM
Paul playing safety again. Gets steal. #Suns up four as McGee finishes quarter with follow slam at the buzzer that I’m sure will be reviewed.
The ref gave the ‘count it’ hand. – 7:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Torrey Craig off to a strong start with two 3s. Suns lead 19-17 with 2:45 left in 1Q. – 7:31 PM
Torrey Craig off to a strong start with two 3s. Suns lead 19-17 with 2:45 left in 1Q. – 7:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig answers. 2nd 3. #Suns up two.
Then Smith’s foot out of bounds on catch on sideline. Turnover.
#Suns up two. Timeout 2:45 left in 1st quarter. – 7:30 PM
Craig answers. 2nd 3. #Suns up two.
Then Smith’s foot out of bounds on catch on sideline. Turnover.
#Suns up two. Timeout 2:45 left in 1st quarter. – 7:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
🎯 @Torrey Craig with the shot clock winding down pic.twitter.com/qFef3DIaLK – 7:30 PM
🎯 @Torrey Craig with the shot clock winding down pic.twitter.com/qFef3DIaLK – 7:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 16 points, 6-12 FG
Rest of Suns: 0 points, 0-5 FG – 7:30 PM
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 16 points, 6-12 FG
Rest of Suns: 0 points, 0-5 FG – 7:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Current lineup: Payne, Booker, Bridges, Smith. Ayton.
Smith in for Crowder. #Suns – 7:29 PM
Current lineup: Payne, Booker, Bridges, Smith. Ayton.
Smith in for Crowder. #Suns – 7:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
2nd jump ball with Crowder.
This time. Former teammate Torrey Craig. #Suns #Pacers. – 7:25 PM
2nd jump ball with Crowder.
This time. Former teammate Torrey Craig. #Suns #Pacers. – 7:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Pacers have brought out a dinosaur, presumably to defend The Raptor’s honor against Devin Booker. We will be monitoring this developing situation closely. pic.twitter.com/kF6rX9L3nE – 7:25 PM
The Pacers have brought out a dinosaur, presumably to defend The Raptor’s honor against Devin Booker. We will be monitoring this developing situation closely. pic.twitter.com/kF6rX9L3nE – 7:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers fans still cheering loudly and giving Lance Stephenson a standing ovation as he enters the game for the first time — now two weeks after he rejoined the team. – 7:24 PM
Pacers fans still cheering loudly and giving Lance Stephenson a standing ovation as he enters the game for the first time — now two weeks after he rejoined the team. – 7:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol Lance Stephenson still getting a standing ovation whenever he checks in at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. #Pacers – 7:24 PM
Lol Lance Stephenson still getting a standing ovation whenever he checks in at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. #Pacers – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Here comes Lance Stephenson.
Fans going crazy.
Loudest cheer of the night. #Pacers #Suns – 7:24 PM
Here comes Lance Stephenson.
Fans going crazy.
Loudest cheer of the night. #Pacers #Suns – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder guarding Turner and Ayton on Sabonis.
Ayton scores on other end.
#Suns up 14-8. – 7:22 PM
Crowder guarding Turner and Ayton on Sabonis.
Ayton scores on other end.
#Suns up 14-8. – 7:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sykes playing that full court defense on Paul.
#Suns got other guys to bring it up, but when they switch and he’s on Booker?
#Suns up 12-8. – 7:18 PM
Sykes playing that full court defense on Paul.
#Suns got other guys to bring it up, but when they switch and he’s on Booker?
#Suns up 12-8. – 7:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul pulls the chair on Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/sOGlnrXos7 – 7:15 PM
Chris Paul pulls the chair on Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/sOGlnrXos7 – 7:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker’s shot 28% over the last 3 games. He starts tonight 2-for-2, both of them 3s. Good opportunity to bounce back tonight – 7:14 PM
Devin Booker’s shot 28% over the last 3 games. He starts tonight 2-for-2, both of them 3s. Good opportunity to bounce back tonight – 7:14 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers feed Myles Turner on back-to-back plays to start the game. Misses first shot and then makes the second. – 7:12 PM
#Pacers feed Myles Turner on back-to-back plays to start the game. Misses first shot and then makes the second. – 7:12 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
DA with the first basket!
@Deandre Ayton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1q6gDMzOFQ – 7:12 PM
DA with the first basket!
@Deandre Ayton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1q6gDMzOFQ – 7:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Justin Holiday and Torrey Craig night pic.twitter.com/EnjPvxpf1c – 7:10 PM
Justin Holiday and Torrey Craig night pic.twitter.com/EnjPvxpf1c – 7:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
After @the_raptor got sent to the corner after trying to distract Suns guard at the FT line earlier this week, Pacers had a blowup dinosaur just off the court looking at Devin Booker during warmups.
Then played “Welcome to Jurassic Park” during Suns player introductions. pic.twitter.com/svPBJquGWv – 7:09 PM
After @the_raptor got sent to the corner after trying to distract Suns guard at the FT line earlier this week, Pacers had a blowup dinosaur just off the court looking at Devin Booker during warmups.
Then played “Welcome to Jurassic Park” during Suns player introductions. pic.twitter.com/svPBJquGWv – 7:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers sign Lance Stephenson to third 10-day contract indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 7:07 PM
#Pacers sign Lance Stephenson to third 10-day contract indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 7:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Three more #Suns noticeables:
1. Devin Booker pulling up from deep with Mikal Bridges defending. (early in clip lower end).
2. Deandre Ayton handles.
3. Cameron Payne hitting one from Gary I believe. pic.twitter.com/eLgim7QYA1 – 7:07 PM
Three more #Suns noticeables:
1. Devin Booker pulling up from deep with Mikal Bridges defending. (early in clip lower end).
2. Deandre Ayton handles.
3. Cameron Payne hitting one from Gary I believe. pic.twitter.com/eLgim7QYA1 – 7:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Hilarious. “Pushin 🅿️” plays during Pacers warmups… pic.twitter.com/EjGHUQ1sMa – 6:58 PM
Hilarious. “Pushin 🅿️” plays during Pacers warmups… pic.twitter.com/EjGHUQ1sMa – 6:58 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the curtains are open tonight 😍
drop 🔵🟡 to let us know you’re locked in for #PacersGameNight! pic.twitter.com/bAMjgrEMcx – 6:56 PM
the curtains are open tonight 😍
drop 🔵🟡 to let us know you’re locked in for #PacersGameNight! pic.twitter.com/bAMjgrEMcx – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got peak at Cam Johnson doing a workout pregame.
Pretty intense as he was putting pressure on sprained ankle.
Out tonight at #Pacers . #Suns plan to practice tomorrow before Sunday afternoon at #Pistons.
Like to think he’ll be back at some point during this 5-game road trip. – 6:55 PM
Got peak at Cam Johnson doing a workout pregame.
Pretty intense as he was putting pressure on sprained ankle.
Out tonight at #Pacers . #Suns plan to practice tomorrow before Sunday afternoon at #Pistons.
Like to think he’ll be back at some point during this 5-game road trip. – 6:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns in the building to face #Pacers.
Three noticeables:
1. Mikal Bridges dancing at midcourt. (Will zoom in on him).
2. Devin Booker wearing mask.
3. Torrey Craig giving Chris Paul hug at midcourt near sideline. pic.twitter.com/dxWXC8ejP5 – 6:52 PM
#Suns in the building to face #Pacers.
Three noticeables:
1. Mikal Bridges dancing at midcourt. (Will zoom in on him).
2. Devin Booker wearing mask.
3. Torrey Craig giving Chris Paul hug at midcourt near sideline. pic.twitter.com/dxWXC8ejP5 – 6:52 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters
— Keifer Sykes
— Justin Holiday
— Caris LeVert
— Myles Turner
— Domantas Sabonis – 6:49 PM
#Pacers starters
— Keifer Sykes
— Justin Holiday
— Caris LeVert
— Myles Turner
— Domantas Sabonis – 6:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five tonight 💪
2⃣8⃣ – @Keifer Sykes
2⃣2⃣ – @Caris LeVert
8⃣ – @Justin Holiday
3⃣3⃣ – @Myles Turner
1⃣1⃣ – @Dsabonis11
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/sNDEFHvjPT – 6:44 PM
first five tonight 💪
2⃣8⃣ – @Keifer Sykes
2⃣2⃣ – @Caris LeVert
8⃣ – @Justin Holiday
3⃣3⃣ – @Myles Turner
1⃣1⃣ – @Dsabonis11
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/sNDEFHvjPT – 6:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I see you @Reggie Miller .
Greatest #Pacers ever right? pic.twitter.com/yq3seZffM7 – 6:29 PM
I see you @Reggie Miller .
Greatest #Pacers ever right? pic.twitter.com/yq3seZffM7 – 6:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Keifer Sykes and Caris LeVert. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/UAVY0gkWme – 6:21 PM
Skills and drills with Keifer Sykes and Caris LeVert. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/UAVY0gkWme – 6:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jeremy Lamb was on the court for his pre-game warmup slot, but has now been ruled out tonight. Sore left knee. – 6:10 PM
Jeremy Lamb was on the court for his pre-game warmup slot, but has now been ruled out tonight. Sore left knee. – 6:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Phoenix:
Torrey Craig – Available (sore left quad)
Jeremy Lamb – Out (sore left knee)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (sore right Achilles)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/89XPt5hoNq – 6:08 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Phoenix:
Torrey Craig – Available (sore left quad)
Jeremy Lamb – Out (sore left knee)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (sore right Achilles)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/89XPt5hoNq – 6:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Rebounding.
Been topic of discussion for #Suns after giving up 22 offensive boards in Tuesday’s win over Toronto.
The Raptors won rebounding battle, 47-39. Suns were outrebounded, 49-35, in Saturday’s loss to Heat.
Face #Pacers , who are 11th in offensive rebounding, tonight. pic.twitter.com/X1saOGqQWL – 5:54 PM
Rebounding.
Been topic of discussion for #Suns after giving up 22 offensive boards in Tuesday’s win over Toronto.
The Raptors won rebounding battle, 47-39. Suns were outrebounded, 49-35, in Saturday’s loss to Heat.
Face #Pacers , who are 11th in offensive rebounding, tonight. pic.twitter.com/X1saOGqQWL – 5:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Here’s what Monty Williams had to say about Torrey Craig’s impact on the Suns last year and how they tried to sign him last summer: pic.twitter.com/509Vrqub3e – 5:49 PM
Here’s what Monty Williams had to say about Torrey Craig’s impact on the Suns last year and how they tried to sign him last summer: pic.twitter.com/509Vrqub3e – 5:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We threw him right in the fire.”
Monty Williams on #Pacers wing Torrey Craig, who played key role in #Suns reaching #NBAFinals last season. pic.twitter.com/4iZnKPrtiK – 5:46 PM
“We threw him right in the fire.”
Monty Williams on #Pacers wing Torrey Craig, who played key role in #Suns reaching #NBAFinals last season. pic.twitter.com/4iZnKPrtiK – 5:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They’re really lethal there.” #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on #Suns 3-point shooting.
Phoenix 5th in #NBA in 3-point percentage but will be without Cam Johnson (ankle) tonight.
Johnson leads team in 3-point percentage at 43.8%. (7th in league)
2nd game out with ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/tXchMsBvPs – 5:44 PM
“They’re really lethal there.” #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on #Suns 3-point shooting.
Phoenix 5th in #NBA in 3-point percentage but will be without Cam Johnson (ankle) tonight.
Johnson leads team in 3-point percentage at 43.8%. (7th in league)
2nd game out with ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/tXchMsBvPs – 5:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said the Suns have talked a lot about the offensive rebounding from the Toronto game the last 48 hours. Tonight they’ll want to clean that up against Indy’s Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner tandem – 5:32 PM
Monty said the Suns have talked a lot about the offensive rebounding from the Toronto game the last 48 hours. Tonight they’ll want to clean that up against Indy’s Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner tandem – 5:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said rebounding has been a point of emphasis today and since the Toronto game. Called it a high level of importance against the Pacers with Sabonis and Turner. – 5:32 PM
Monty Williams said rebounding has been a point of emphasis today and since the Toronto game. Called it a high level of importance against the Pacers with Sabonis and Turner. – 5:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson is out for the Suns, per Monty Williams. Ish Wainright is available. – 5:29 PM
Cam Johnson is out for the Suns, per Monty Williams. Ish Wainright is available. – 5:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lance Stephenson is now on a standard 10-Day with Indiana. Interesting situation…
Because IND has everyone out of H&S they could have kept Stephenson through 1/21 but he would had to be inactive.
So, they terminate the hardship 10-Day, sign a regular 10-Day and Lance can play. – 5:27 PM
Lance Stephenson is now on a standard 10-Day with Indiana. Interesting situation…
Because IND has everyone out of H&S they could have kept Stephenson through 1/21 but he would had to be inactive.
So, they terminate the hardship 10-Day, sign a regular 10-Day and Lance can play. – 5:27 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Torrey Craig (left quad) is IN tonight. Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is OUT. #Pacers – 5:26 PM
Torrey Craig (left quad) is IN tonight. Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is OUT. #Pacers – 5:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Torrey Craig (sore left quad) is available tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is out. – 5:26 PM
Torrey Craig (sore left quad) is available tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is out. – 5:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Malcolm Brogdon for the Pacers against the Suns, per Rick Carlisle. Brogdon was listed as questionable. – 5:25 PM
No Malcolm Brogdon for the Pacers against the Suns, per Rick Carlisle. Brogdon was listed as questionable. – 5:25 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
CAM REDDISH TRADE REACTION + MAILBAG 📬
🔘 Hawks (3:45)
🔘 Knicks (21:59)
🔘 Grizz (32:59)
🔘 Suns (47:26)
🔘 1st-time All-Stars (50:42)
🔘 D🤺 (55:35)
🔘 Raptors (1:02:58)
🎧 https://t.co/8uivk67ptR
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Z9ISxa2K5 – 5:25 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
CAM REDDISH TRADE REACTION + MAILBAG 📬
🔘 Hawks (3:45)
🔘 Knicks (21:59)
🔘 Grizz (32:59)
🔘 Suns (47:26)
🔘 1st-time All-Stars (50:42)
🔘 D🤺 (55:35)
🔘 Raptors (1:02:58)
🎧 https://t.co/8uivk67ptR
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Z9ISxa2K5 – 5:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) will not play tonight vs Suns. Torrey Craig (groin) is available. – 5:25 PM
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) will not play tonight vs Suns. Torrey Craig (groin) is available. – 5:25 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
A trailblazer who continues to forge a path for others.
Congrats, @AnnMeyers! 👏 pic.twitter.com/R7UfBGFfwi – 5:24 PM
A trailblazer who continues to forge a path for others.
Congrats, @AnnMeyers! 👏 pic.twitter.com/R7UfBGFfwi – 5:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day contract today. Since the Pacers no longer have any players in protocols, the hardship exception is no longer an option.
And so he now counts against the salary cap. – 5:22 PM
Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day contract today. Since the Pacers no longer have any players in protocols, the hardship exception is no longer an option.
And so he now counts against the salary cap. – 5:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers say they’ve signed Lance Stephenson to a regular 10-day deal. He signed his second 10-day hardship deal Tuesday. – 5:22 PM
#Pacers say they’ve signed Lance Stephenson to a regular 10-day deal. He signed his second 10-day hardship deal Tuesday. – 5:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Roster Update: We have signed Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract.
Learn more » https://t.co/X7FdjdTlho pic.twitter.com/PTRQ1K9zDV – 5:21 PM
Roster Update: We have signed Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract.
Learn more » https://t.co/X7FdjdTlho pic.twitter.com/PTRQ1K9zDV – 5:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Curtain open as T.J. Warren works out after the team’s walkthrough. Pacers host the Suns, his former team. pic.twitter.com/P5e4tzgFML – 5:11 PM
Curtain open as T.J. Warren works out after the team’s walkthrough. Pacers host the Suns, his former team. pic.twitter.com/P5e4tzgFML – 5:11 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“Dr. King has helped me as a father and a leader because of his example of patience.”
Learning from MLK, Coach Monty Williams has developed an environment that produces leaders, not followers.
Learn more: https://t.co/t2TmXWwAOZ pic.twitter.com/egqYt7Kvzs – 4:43 PM
“Dr. King has helped me as a father and a leader because of his example of patience.”
Learning from MLK, Coach Monty Williams has developed an environment that produces leaders, not followers.
Learn more: https://t.co/t2TmXWwAOZ pic.twitter.com/egqYt7Kvzs – 4:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns #Pacers injury report:
Cam Johnson (ankle), Ish Wainright (reconditioning) questionable. Frank Kaminsky (knee) Abdel Nader (knee) Dario Saric (knee) out.
Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), Torrey Craig (quad) questionable. T.J. McConnell (wrist), T.J. Warren (navicular) out. – 4:41 PM
#Suns #Pacers injury report:
Cam Johnson (ankle), Ish Wainright (reconditioning) questionable. Frank Kaminsky (knee) Abdel Nader (knee) Dario Saric (knee) out.
Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), Torrey Craig (quad) questionable. T.J. McConnell (wrist), T.J. Warren (navicular) out. – 4:41 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full audio of author @mikesielski on his remarkable new book, “The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality.” https://t.co/PXaKaUQj7F pic.twitter.com/Izo7lJFKW8 – 4:02 PM
Full audio of author @mikesielski on his remarkable new book, “The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality.” https://t.co/PXaKaUQj7F pic.twitter.com/Izo7lJFKW8 – 4:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bet $1 and get $125 in free bets regardless of the outcome when you sign up with @PointsBetIN using the code PACERSBET.
» https://t.co/cqH7nq9hMZ pic.twitter.com/UUxDODWJDW – 3:41 PM
Bet $1 and get $125 in free bets regardless of the outcome when you sign up with @PointsBetIN using the code PACERSBET.
» https://t.co/cqH7nq9hMZ pic.twitter.com/UUxDODWJDW – 3:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“ALL IN FOR THE WIN”
As we tip off against the Pacers tonight, take a look back at @Channing Frye‘s game-winning buzzer-beater in overtime against Indiana!
@SweetJames | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/R3yK7TQ8m2 – 3:33 PM
“ALL IN FOR THE WIN”
As we tip off against the Pacers tonight, take a look back at @Channing Frye‘s game-winning buzzer-beater in overtime against Indiana!
@SweetJames | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/R3yK7TQ8m2 – 3:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Imagine you work your WHOLE LIFE for something, you accomplish it and then a bunch of strangers — who couldn’t hold a candle to what you do — slam you for it.
That’s exactly what happened to Ahmad Caver.
“Everybody don’t get that opportunity.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:52 PM
Imagine you work your WHOLE LIFE for something, you accomplish it and then a bunch of strangers — who couldn’t hold a candle to what you do — slam you for it.
That’s exactly what happened to Ahmad Caver.
“Everybody don’t get that opportunity.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:52 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“Having a girl now, it’s different. You be a little bit more careful with a girl. My boy, I jus throw him and he’ll be fine. But it is amazing, man. I thank God it went well.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:44 PM
“Having a girl now, it’s different. You be a little bit more careful with a girl. My boy, I jus throw him and he’ll be fine. But it is amazing, man. I thank God it went well.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:44 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert said it was clear that Suns and Warriors are a “step ahead” of the Jazz when it comes to “winning habits.” – 2:41 PM
Rudy Gobert said it was clear that Suns and Warriors are a “step ahead” of the Jazz when it comes to “winning habits.” – 2:41 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“It was frustrating for me and frustrating for my camp. I have a lot of people that care about me, a lot of people that care about winning, a lot of people that care about this team, so that’s pretty much all that was.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:39 PM
“It was frustrating for me and frustrating for my camp. I have a lot of people that care about me, a lot of people that care about winning, a lot of people that care about this team, so that’s pretty much all that was.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:39 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
NEW COLUMN: Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in 30 days and the stadium is already making plans to host it again, perhaps as early as 2027, as the NFL looks to have a regular rotation of L.A., Miami, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Tampa and Phoenix. arashmarkazi.substack.com/p/the-morning-… – 2:33 PM
NEW COLUMN: Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in 30 days and the stadium is already making plans to host it again, perhaps as early as 2027, as the NFL looks to have a regular rotation of L.A., Miami, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Tampa and Phoenix. arashmarkazi.substack.com/p/the-morning-… – 2:33 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI
The Knicks already made one trade, landing Cam Reddish from the Hawks.
Here’s a potential Knicks-Rockets deal that could give them an upgrade at center and add depth to the backcourt.
Plus 2 Ben Simmons deals and a Hornets-Pacers potential swap
https://t.co/PNQ4IOxa6R pic.twitter.com/MIL5BX37hi – 2:04 PM
ICYMI
The Knicks already made one trade, landing Cam Reddish from the Hawks.
Here’s a potential Knicks-Rockets deal that could give them an upgrade at center and add depth to the backcourt.
Plus 2 Ben Simmons deals and a Hornets-Pacers potential swap
https://t.co/PNQ4IOxa6R pic.twitter.com/MIL5BX37hi – 2:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet: #NBA expects ’90 to 95 percent’ of players to have had COVID-19 by All-Star break #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:03 PM
Landry Shamet: #NBA expects ’90 to 95 percent’ of players to have had COVID-19 by All-Star break #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:03 PM