Troy Weaver keeping Jerami Grant in Detroit?

While there is no shortage of interest from contenders in the injured forward, Jerami Grant continues to have a staunch backer in Motown in Pistons GM Troy Weaver as he nears eligibility in the offseason for a four-year $112 million contract extension. Weaver is hardly the lone voice of influence in Detroit, where former player agent Arn Tellem wields considerable (and realistically the loudest) say as the Pistons’ vice chairman, but Weaver, remember, recommended Grant to legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim long before he was hired to lead Detroit’s front office. Hence the belief in various corners that he would prefer for Grant to stay.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Came up with four Jerami Grant trades that make sense for all sides.
The Bulls and Hawks are obvious candidates, but the Kings and Wolves are also in position to make intriguing offers
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:36 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Discussing on BRING IT IN today live @Henry Abbott 11am et–who should get Jerami Grant?
Memphis gets him, loses Z Williams and the Lakers first. Gives them their own “death” lineup with JJJ in the postseason. @jshector will have thoughts!!
fanspo.com/nba/s/general/… – 7:58 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart on Saddiq Bey moving to the 4 in Jerami Grant’s absence: “I’ve seen Saddiq get a lot more comfortable in that position, for Jerami, and doing a lot of things that Jerami did.” – 2:11 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Jerami Grant should try to sneak on the team bus after this Bulls win. – 10:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Jerami Grant has been working out every day and has a brace on his thumb. Kelly Olynyk worked out with the Cruise a couple days ago. – 6:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says there’s no timetable on Jerami Grant’s return, but he is working out in the gym.
He said Kelly Olynyk worked out with the G League team this week also. – 6:44 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
“Getting Jerami Grant to D.C. for Dummies”
With recent reports of the Washington Wizards’ interest in Jerami Grant, @lazchance & I try to negotiate a deal 👀
Yup, role play. | @detroitbadboys
🍎 https://t.co/QzeR91Zbsq
🟢 https://t.co/0v0YOiicia
🖥 https://t.co/eIDfAlkqYR pic.twitter.com/YSacfoXkjC – 6:32 PM
The Blazers had been frequently mentioned by league sources as a strong Myles Turner destination, while Detroit’s Jerami Grant also emerged as a potential Portland target. But if Lillard is indefinitely sidelined, that would seem to further increase the likelihood of Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington heading elsewhere. -via Bleacher Report / January 14, 2022
Meanwhile, some competing executives have Atlanta as a credible destination for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. The Pistons are thought to covet a young center, making Okongwu a potentially attractive option in a trade along with Reddish. -via Bleacher Report / January 11, 2022
Several playoff teams are pursuing Pistons star forward Jerami Grant: The Wizards, Knicks, Blazers and Lakers among others, sources said. Grant is sidelined due to a UCL injury in his right thumb but Detroit will have a vast group of suitors for the 27-year-old. Grant, who is eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $112 million this offseason, is one of the most sought-after players this trade season. -via The Athletic / January 10, 2022