Tyrese Haliburton also receiving an abundance of trade interest

The Kings have received an abundance of interest in Fox and second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, but the internal plan is to build around those two cornerstones in the backcourt rather than shipping them out, sources said.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I believe in playing the right way. I believe when you don’t play the game the right way, I think the basketball gods kinda don’t let you make shots.” -Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/hGiLxeXZli1:10 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings up 8 now, Sacramento’s largest lead. Lakers take the timeout as Tyrese Haliburton fires up the crowd after his bucket in transition. – 11:37 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Buddy Hield bringing the ball up the floor when Tyrese Haliburton & Davion Mitchell are in the game.
Sounds about right. – 10:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 1/12:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Alex Len – 9:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“You definitely think about potentially being traded because we are struggling,” Fox told Yahoo Sports after leading the Kings with 29 points in a 125-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. “If you do have a change of scenery, it changes everything. I’ve been here for five years. I’ve built a life here, a family here. But once I’m on the court, all that is out the window. You’re not thinking about anything else that can happen outside of your control. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 14, 2022

