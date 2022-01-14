Warriors vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (30-11) play against the Chicago Bulls (12-12) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022
Golden State Warriors 51, Chicago Bulls 33 (Q2 08:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry getting beat up tonight. Whacked in the head in Q1, R hand issue in Q2. Staying in for now, but will get looked during timeout.
Warriors 51, Bulls 33, 8:14 Q2 – 8:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
This first half is looking a lot like the second half vs. Brooklyn. #Bulls now down by 18 – 8:26 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
When Kuminga led that break and found Curry, I thought it was Iguodala. What vision from the rookie – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Bulls just announced Zach LaVine is out for the rest of tonight’s game due to a left knee injury.
Chicago plays at Boston tomorrow night. – 8:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls say Zach LaVine has a left knee injury, will not return – 8:24 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine will not return with a left knee injury, the Bulls announce – 8:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine suffered a left knee injury and won’t return, per Bulls PR.
LaVine took an intentional foul and exited at the 8:28 mark of 1st quarter. Replay seemed to indicate LaVine tweaked it as he grabbed an offensive rebound and before committing a turnover. – 8:24 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Injury Update: Zach LaVine (left knee) is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/1jZiLEGxLC – 8:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This inverted play design has worked almost every time the Warriors have used it this season. Steph Curry sets a high screen for Jonathan Kuminga, defenders stick with Curry, Kuminga gets a runway dunk. pic.twitter.com/LJwrdYVOeo – 8:24 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls say Zach LaVine is out for remainder of Warriors game due to left knee injury. – 8:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Warriors shooting 57% and lead 43-31. Who needs Klaymond? #Bulls – 8:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire challenges Stephen Curry fans to take our 10-question quiz about the two-time NBA MVP. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/14/ste… – 8:18 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 in Chicago: Warriors 37, Bulls 28
-Wiggins 12, Poole 11
-Looney 5rebs, Porters 3asts, 2stls, Iguodala 2stls,
54.2pct FG/42.9pct 3p
-11 assists, 1 turnover
Playing with much more focus and conviction than last night at Milwaukee – 8:15 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Terrific start by Warriors at Chicago, up nine after quarter. It’s early, but this would be real nice W if they could get it. – 8:15 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
It’s a 3-point shootout at the UC. Lonzo had 4 in 1stQ, Jordan Poole 3. Warriors lead #Bulls 37-28.
No update yet on Zach LaVine, who went to the locker room 4 minutes in – 8:14 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 37-28. Warriors 54% Ball with 12. Wiggins-12. Poole-11. – 8:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Just getting started at the UC.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
AND ONE WIGGS
#AndrewWiggins || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/jrXuHU2Hhj – 8:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Alfonzo McKinnie coming through!
@NBCSChicago | @Alfonzo McKinnie pic.twitter.com/4Qb1IvhJzY – 8:09 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
we’ll take two orders of Turkish Curry, please! pic.twitter.com/jeoJms4NTZ – 8:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alfonzo McKinnie spent part of pregame catching up with some friends from his Warriors days. Logged NBA Finals minutes for that franchise.
Now he’s dunking on their heads – 8:08 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Who will have the better revenge game — Otto Porter or Alfonzo McKinnie? #Bulls – 8:08 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers take a 20-point lead over the Celtics into the break, up 55-35.
Harris: 11 PTS / 6 REB / 1 STL
Embiid: 10 PTS / 8 REB / 4 AST
Maxey: 10 PTS / 2 AST / 1 STL
Curry: 8 PTS / 4 AST / 1 STL
Korkmaz: 7 PTS / 1 STL
Thybulle: 3 PTS / 2 STL / 2 BLK – 8:07 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball is 4-6 on 3s in the earlygoing. Last two the result of some nice two-man synergy with Nikola Vucevic. Lonzo entered passes into him in post, Vucevic drew a double-team, then kicked back out to Lonzo for open 3s – 8:06 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
3-point shooting so far:
Warriors: 4-for-10.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Just from the eye test, it seems like Killian’s been making more of an effort to get to the rim this week. It was noticeable Tuesday in Chicago. Tonight, he collapsed the defense and found Josh on a cut, and just drew contact in transition to get to the line. – 8:03 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 22-18. Wiggins-7-1-2. Poole-8. Ball with 9 (3-5-3s) 4:30 left 1st – 8:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar going to work early.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/FLBcDd1bNg – 7:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This version of Otto Porter Jr. is the one the Bulls’ previous management regime envisioned when it traded for him. Active defensive length. Dead-eye shooting.
Just couldn’t stay healthy in Chicago. – 7:56 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors will be without Klay Thompson (rest), Draymond Green (calf) and Gary Payton II (back) on Friday against the Chicago Bulls. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/14/inj… – 7:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins fell for the DeMar DeRozan pump fake and first thing Steve Kerr did was walk down the bench and talk to Jonathan Kuminga about it. Expect Kuminga to get some time on DeRozan tonight. – 7:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wasted no time
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/szjgWVKWzu – 7:54 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine just exited the game and walked off the locker room.
Watching the replay, not sure exactly what happened, but he fouled Curry to stop the action – 7:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Just went and rewatched last couple possessions. No clear indication of what’s ailing Zach LaVine, but he intentionally fouled Steph Curry and immediately exited to locker room (under own power) at 8:28 mark of first quarter – 7:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball is shooting a career-high 42.7 percent from 3-point range on second-highest volume of his career, 7.4 attempts per game. – 7:52 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole back in the starting lineup, back in an early groove. Two 3s, a floater and a smart transition assist in the first four minutes. – 7:51 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine just exited the game after appearing to give an intentional foul and went straight to the locker room with 8:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Was starting to wonder if Warriors would take all their shots from 3 tonight? They made 4 of 5 before Looney got a fast-break dunk. #Bulls – 7:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine walked off under own power to locker room with assistant trainer Arnold Lee. Ayo in. – 7:50 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
It was a strong Q1 for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who lead the Celtics, 32-14.
Embiid: 8 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Maxey: 8 PTS / 1 STL
Harris: 5 PTS / 3 REB
Curry: 5 PTS / 3 AST
Thybulle: 3 PTS / 2 REB / 2 STL – 7:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The last time Boston scored in Philadelphia the opponent was the Warriors. – 7:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Schroder needs to be a lot more aggressive against Curry. A lot more. – 7:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Now is the time to make justice a reality FOR ALL.” pic.twitter.com/EMbEwH3M85 – 7:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This has been pretty bad by Boston. Sloppy offense and even sloppier defense. Getting killed off the bounce, which is opening up shooters. Then the one guy they don’t match up with in transition is Curry? That’s ridiculous. – 7:24 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Timeout Celtics after back-to-back 3s by Maxey and Curry. Embiid igniting the break set up Curry’s shot. Sixers started 1-of-6 from the floor but now have a 20-12 advantage. – 7:24 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Moments away from tip!
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/89KBDStCn3 – 7:21 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Game faces on 💯
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/fcS0jfteQC – 7:19 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Starters – 1/14/22
Team : GSW (Visitor)
Curry, Stephen -Guard
Looney, Kevon -Center
Poole, Jordan -Guard
Porter Jr., Otto -Forward
Wiggins, Andrew -Forward
Team : CHI (Home)
Ball, Lonzo -Guard
Brown Jr., Troy -Forward
DeRozan, DeMar -Forward
LaVine, Zach -Guard
Vucevic, Nikola – 7:06 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls radio @Chicago Bulls @Audacy @670TheScore Fired up ! pic.twitter.com/XW3yXniaku – 7:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
No Klay Thompson tonight in Chicago. Resting on a back to back. But he’s getting a full workout in pregame. Minutes expected to bump up Sunday. pic.twitter.com/fsT6RFUaPS – 7:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters against Golden State!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/u5LagfoeB8 – 7:00 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Steve Kerr, still feeling those Chicago ties? “It’s fun to see them competing at this level, it’s fun to see the crowd into it. It always makes me happy when the #Bulls do well, other than when we play them.,” he said pregame.” – 6:56 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
He’s not playing tonight, but here’s the other half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson. pic.twitter.com/gw1bQMUab8 – 6:47 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Icon.
Thanks for stopping by, @GordonRamsay! pic.twitter.com/lQRcxdMQqu – 6:44 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Steph Curry warming up before Warriors-Bulls. pic.twitter.com/5ene0l1uaw – 6:43 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement with @jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
Previewing Grizzlies/Mavs, Warriors/Bulls, the rest of tonight’s packed slate, and of course: Justin’s fastest 5 minutes in the NBA.
Live now through tipoff: https://t.co/ULjPLmYNoS pic.twitter.com/eqkOnsd72a – 6:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Dennis Schroder
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Furkan Korkmaz
Seth Curry
Tyrese Maxey – 6:31 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – Jan. 14, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams
Philadelphia – Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Smart Philadelphia: Danny Green, Shake Milton, Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/nqCV7px007 – 6:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Hello Chi-Town
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/G081zec45X – 6:29 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson should be playing a few more minutes on Sunday, per Steve Kerr. – 6:13 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said “the plan” is to bump Klay Thompson’s minutes up on Sunday. Not much. Maybe from 20 to about 24. But Kerr said it was important to see Klay play 10 straight third quarter minutes yesterday. – 6:12 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jordan Poole is back in the starting lineup with Stephen Curry, Otto Porter Jr, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney against the Bulls. – 6:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is unlikely to join the Warriors on Sunday in Minnesota, but Steve Kerr is “hopeful” that Draymond will return to the lineup to start a 7-game home stand next Tuesday against the Pistons. – 6:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in Chicago
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter Jr.
Kevon Looney – 6:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
First, it’s @Jason1Goff, @KendallG13 and @Will_Perdue32 on Bulls Pregame Live.
Then, it’s a Zach LaVine pregame interview with yours truly and @adamamin and @Stacey21King on the call.
All on @NBCSChicago and the MyTeams app (bit.ly/2VHytoo) at 6 pm. – 6:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time!
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/s2ux8HMWF0 – 6:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls sorely miss their lock down defensive players … make no mistake about it. The schedule is challenging, with players in and out of the lineup, Head Coach Billy Donovan is doing a magnificent job . – 5:58 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Some stubborn CT numbers for Caruso – still not good enough to travel on this upcoming two-game trip. – 5:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Alex Caruso remains in protocols and will miss the next two games according to Head Coach Billy Donovan. – 5:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso still hasn’t cleared protocols and won’t travel on Bulls’ upcoming two-game trip to Boston and Memphis – 5:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“I’m me, and I’m ok with me.”
The MVP after beating Steph and the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/lfaHGnMjp2 – 5:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
On January 11th against the Warriors, Tyus Jones played 23 minutes and traveled 1.70 miles at an average of 4.07 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/72BPqhy56H – 5:45 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 How Cam Reddish can succeed in New York
🏀 The Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak
🏀 Draymond’s importance to the Warriors
🏀 Tired or wired: The Ben Simmons trade talk
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/5eDsYR… – 4:19 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Chicago Tribune wrote a long profile of Jerry Reinsdorf after he bought the Bulls in 1985 and it was just bagging on his style and ugly clothes and how boring he is.
“It’s ugly brown suits with shirts that don’t match and a guy so shy he would live in a closet if he could.” pic.twitter.com/3HE1ohwpxt – 4:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SC30 with the assist
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/XOUBWLh9j7 – 3:55 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso won’t return to lineup until likely Wednesday vs. Cleveland, sources tell ESPN. Bulls play Warriors tonight and road games vs. Boston (Sat.) and Memphis (Mon.). He’s been out with foot sprain and remains in Covid protocols. He’ll need to ramp up. – 3:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
It’s very rare, but Warriors on bun-team alert tonight … Bulls by 12.
And as far as next week, @Bobby Portis is going to dismember the Bulls bench up front. Put him down for an easy 20 and 10 right now. – 3:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s start off the weekend off with a win!
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Qhzj5aPMuR – 3:00 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Good breakdown of new @Chicago Bulls and ex @IlliniMBB wing Malcolm Hill from @Mark Deeks ….
heavy.com/sports/chicago… – 2:55 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: Klay Thompson is the coolest basketball player alive. sports.yahoo.com/nba-fact-or-fi… – 2:51 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert said it was clear that Suns and Warriors are a “step ahead” of the Jazz when it comes to “winning habits.” – 2:41 PM
Brett Dawson @BDawsonWrites
Yes, Louisville is inconsistent (maybe you heard that somewhere). But if the Cards have a model of being the same guy every day, it’s backup center Sydney Curry. Just ask his teammates. courier-journal.com/story/sports/2… – 2:41 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Sure would be nice if Andre Hollins still had eligibility. Here to catch up w/ Ben Johnson. Early word on Eric Curry: Not a season-ending injury, more short than long-term. Hopefully Ben can provide more clarity. #Gophers host Iowa Sunday with a number of #NBA scouts expected. pic.twitter.com/VC4I5GMjV6 – 2:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
nba.com/bulls/news/chu… Your one stop source @Chicago Bulls @nba news, notes and scores. – 2:25 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Quick look at last night & then it’s on to tonight’s game.
@Verizon || Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/F4gyfCqn2L – 2:10 PM
