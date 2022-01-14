Zach LaVine leaves game with knee injury

KC Johnson: Zach LaVine suffered a left knee injury and won’t return, per Bulls PR. LaVine took an intentional foul and exited at the 8:28 mark of 1st quarter. Replay seemed to indicate LaVine tweaked it as he grabbed an offensive rebound and before committing a turnover.
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Warriors 138, Bulls 96
For second game in a row, Bulls allow 138 points on home floor — an opponent season-high
Largest margin of defeat of season
Bulls fall to 27-13, and attention turns to the results of Zach LaVine’s upcoming MRI – 9:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Warriors 138, Bulls 96
White 20 pts
Vucevic 19 pts, 14 rebs, 5 assists
DeRozan 17 pts, 7 assists
Bulls have allowed 138 points two games in a row
LaVine left knee injury
Kuminga 25 pts
Poole 22 pts
Wiggins 21 pts
Curry 19 pts – 9:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Initial news story on Zach LaVine, who quietly had been playing through left knee discomfort and is headed for MRI amid organizational confidence he has avoided serious injury: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:39 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If LaVine is out for a few games, I’d start Ayo over White. This starting group needs some energy and Ayo is instant Red Bull in that department. – 9:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not taking anything major from this one. Boston turned it over a million times and Philly is too good to do that against.
A split of the Philly-Chicago B2B was the goal here.
If they can’t beat a likely LaVine-less Bulls tomorrow night, that’s a problem. – 9:16 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls guard Zach LaVine exits Warriors game, won’t return with left knee injury – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-zac… – 9:16 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
LaVine tweaked his left knee early in the first quarter. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/14/zac… – 8:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls guard to have MRI on left knee after early exit vs. Warriors, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/zach-… – 8:49 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls play in Boston tomorrow and then in Memphis Monday afternoon … likely without LaVine, who will get an MRI on the left knee Saturday. If they’re going to continue to show up like this … trade deadline is Feb. 10. – 8:43 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Warriors 78, Bulls 47
Ball 15 pts
DeRozan 14 pts
Vucevic 10 pts
LaVine left knee injury; out for game
Wiggins 20 points
Bulls booed off floor – 8:42 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will get an MRI on his left knee Saturday, but there’s initial confidence that he hasn’t suffered a serious injury, sources tell ESPN. It was described as “discomfort” and erring on side of caution with MRI tomorrow. – 8:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 54-35 -6:18 left 2nd.. Zach LaVine played first 3:36 left the game..word just in..left knee injury-will not return. – 8:32 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Zach LaVine being in both my main DFS lineups while I’m on the Bulls makes for a disappointing start to my Friday night – 8:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Still think the Bulls are a floor spacing forward away from being a true contender. There’s so much pressure on LaVine and DeRozan, and they often have to play with bench floor spacers that aren’t super trustworthy. Not sure Pat Williams is the answer. – 8:29 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
It should be noted—again—that LaVine never went to the ground and also walked to the locker room under his own power. – 8:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Coming up on five years since LaVine’s left ACL tear. He has been so good and explosive that it can be hard to remember he overcame that injury – 8:28 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Cavalry isn’t coming back for Chicago.
INJURY UPDATE:
Zach LaVine – left knee. Will not return. – 8:28 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
For those not watching, LaVine never went to the ground. Something happened, he took a foul to stop the clock and then walked straight to the locker room without any noticeable limp. #Bulls – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Bulls just announced Zach LaVine is out for the rest of tonight’s game due to a left knee injury.
Chicago plays at Boston tomorrow night. – 8:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls say Zach LaVine has a left knee injury, will not return – 8:24 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine will not return with a left knee injury, the Bulls announce – 8:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine suffered a left knee injury and won’t return, per Bulls PR.
LaVine took an intentional foul and exited at the 8:28 mark of 1st quarter. Replay seemed to indicate LaVine tweaked it as he grabbed an offensive rebound and before committing a turnover. – 8:24 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls say Zach LaVine is out for remainder of Warriors game due to left knee injury. – 8:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
It’s a 3-point shootout at the UC. Lonzo had 4 in 1stQ, Jordan Poole 3. Warriors lead #Bulls 37-28.
No update yet on Zach LaVine, who went to the locker room 4 minutes in – 8:14 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine just exited the game and walked off the locker room.
Watching the replay, not sure exactly what happened, but he fouled Curry to stop the action – 7:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Just went and rewatched last couple possessions. No clear indication of what’s ailing Zach LaVine, but he intentionally fouled Steph Curry and immediately exited to locker room (under own power) at 8:28 mark of first quarter – 7:52 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine just exited the game after appearing to give an intentional foul and went straight to the locker room with 8:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine walked off under own power to locker room with assistant trainer Arnold Lee. Ayo in. – 7:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Starters – 1/14/22
Team : GSW (Visitor)
Curry, Stephen -Guard
Looney, Kevon -Center
Poole, Jordan -Guard
Porter Jr., Otto -Forward
Wiggins, Andrew -Forward
Team : CHI (Home)
Ball, Lonzo -Guard
Brown Jr., Troy -Forward
DeRozan, DeMar -Forward
LaVine, Zach -Guard
Vucevic, Nikola – 7:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
First, it’s @Jason1Goff, @KendallG13 and @Will_Perdue32 on Bulls Pregame Live.
Then, it’s a Zach LaVine pregame interview with yours truly and @adamamin and @Stacey21King on the call.
All on @NBCSChicago and the MyTeams app (bit.ly/2VHytoo) at 6 pm. – 6:03 PM
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine is headed to more testing Saturday but the initial focus isn’t on an ACL injury, per team sources -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 14, 2022
KC Johnson: LaVine will undergo an MRI on Saturday, per source. The Bulls play in Boston. The initial plan is that it’s unlikely LaVine begins the two-game trip with the team, per source. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 14, 2022
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine’s MRI may get pushed to tonight, but he left the United Center walking fine and is expressing confidence to others the injury isn’t serious, per source. LaVine quietly had been playing through some minor knee swelling, the source said. Tonight’s discomfort added to it -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 14, 2022