76ers vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (24-17) play against the Miami Heat (15-15) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 28, Miami Heat 35 (Q2 07:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro has been averaging about 2 highlight plays or moves per quarter lately
I feel like every one of them ends in a miss off the pass – 8:51 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The Sixers have been a low turnover team all season, but they’re an issue for the second time in three games. They’ve got seven that the Heat have turned into nine points.
Also, Niang already has six fouls. Charlie Brown into the game. – 8:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro continues to get guys frustrated leading to technicals
The foul earlier caused that with Drummond – 8:46 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers just went scoreless in the last 4:16 of the first quarter in Miami, trail 29-20 after one. That will change at some point but this is a pretty tough spot for them. – 8:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Heat 29, Sixers 20 at the end of the first. Philly shot just 7-of-21 from the floor and were out-rebounded 19-10. Curry has 6 points. Embiid with 5-4-3. – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 29, 76ers 20. Heat just 2 of 10 on threes, but already with 20 paint points. Omer Yurtseven with 10 points and six rebounds. – 8:37 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
just Boy Wonder things 🤷♂️
#TylerHerro // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/8A2AMjI4DK – 8:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat (they’re good) 29, 76ers 20 at end of one. Yurtseven 10 points, 6 rebounds. – 8:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin always in the right spots
Jimmy Butler gets stuck and only one running with him is Martin
Easy layup out of it
Hit with a moving screen on other end – 8:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No full second unit tonight, with Butler in now and Lowry back next. Vincent odd man out for now. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat just throws waves of talented players at teams. Feels like there aren’t any lapses with the Heat’s rotation. Just so much deeper than most of us anticipated. – 8:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Entire Heat bench essentially on the court after that hustle play
This Heat team battles – 8:29 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
BIG MAN GOING OFF 💪
Yurtseven has 10 points & 5 rebounds in 7 minutes of play pic.twitter.com/ftBxVUHKrP – 8:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid going right at Omer Yurtseven, and Yurtseven holding his own. What a stretch for the rookie. – 8:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Embiid getting Yurtseven-ed at the moment, up to 8 points, 5 rebounds midway through opening period. – 8:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven just dominant at the moment. He has eight points and five rebounds in five minutes. – 8:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well Omer Yurtseven is dominating right now
As everybody would expect – 8:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s first free throw gave him a career-best streak of 39 consecutive conversions from the line. Butler’s first free throw also was the 3,500th of his career. – 8:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Lowry-Yurtseven pick and roll. Yurtseven with a quick four points and three rebounds. – 8:15 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
not sure I can focus on anything in Sixers-Heat aside from the person sitting courtside in the full body gold jumpsuit – 8:15 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
The Miami Dolphins now have the longest playoff win drought in the AFC. Only the Detroit Lions have a longer streak in the NFL.
@5ReasonsSports – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Joel Embiid is playing tonight
But the matchup I’m watching tonight is more of a closing thought:
Caleb Martin on Tyrese Maxey
With Martin’s recent success, it’ll be a necessity for him to continue to trail those on ball screens in a similar fashion – 7:37 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/gIg2amerLh – 7:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mario Chalmers looks back at 10-day with Heat and ahead at opportunity with Skyforce miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “I understand what’s going on with the team and they’re on a real mission right now to get to the Finals. I just wanted to be a part of that and not be a disruption.” – 7:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per the Sixers, Joel Embiid (elbow soreness) is available and starting tonight in Miami. He had been listed as questionable this afternoon. – 7:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Strus again starting for Heat, along with Butler, Lowry, Tucker and Yurtseven. – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Same starting five for the Heat: Lowry, Strus, Tucker, Butler and Yurtseven. – 7:31 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is out for warm ups with a patch on that right elbow #Sixers pic.twitter.com/lu0IdkTwph – 7:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Injured guard Shake Milton is putting up some shots. He’s still out with a back injury he suffered on January 3rd and Doc Rivers mentioned last night that he has a ways to go. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/acIMQQbQrf – 7:10 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid listed as questionable for tonight’s game in Miami with right elbow soreness.
Matisse Thybulle is listed as out with right shoulder soreness and we all know how that happened. Sixers have very, very little on the wing right now. – 7:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid on 76ers: “I think we’ve got everything we need” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/15/joe… – 7:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers on Kyle Lowry at 35, “Kyle’s been beating people with his head now for like three years.” – 6:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doc Rivers asked about Omer Yurtseven, jokes: “I don’t know where they keep finding these guys. … It pisses me off every time I see one.” – 6:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers on Omer Yurtseven, “I don’t know where they keep finding these guys from. It pisses me off.” – 6:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid will go through his warm-up before a determination is made on whether he can play tonight. – 6:34 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers confirmed @Keith Pompey that Matisse Thybulle is not on the trip #Sixers – 6:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid will go through warmups before a status decision for tonight. – 6:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Caleb Martin: “He’s earning these minutes.” Martin has played more than 20 minutes in 12 straight appearances. – 6:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat took lead with 46 seconds left last night.
Panthers take lead 46 seconds into the game today.
Both enter to “Enter Sandman.”
Metallica obvs rules. – 6:11 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Fellow countrymen Furkan Korkmaz and Heat big man Omer Yurtseven sharing a moment here in Miami #Sixers pic.twitter.com/i74nlHsIRS – 6:09 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan, on meeting with Kevin Knox and trying to fit him in: “Right now, I’m focused on the game tonight. I did meet with him right before our walkthrough. He came in yesterday (when Hawks were in Miami) and passed his physical.” – 6:00 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Before young Stephen and Seth Curry could shoot around with their father Dell on Sundays growing up in Toronto, they first had to learn a little about US history and geography with Melissa Nori, the wife of Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori. Sunday story: startribune.com/teaching-steph… – 5:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid has been added to the Sixers’ injury report, listed as questionable with elbow soreness. It is the second night of a home-road back-to-back, and Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green and Shake Milton are already out tonight. – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Middle-finger salute nothing but love between Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Max Strus. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Heat second to one? Here’s a scout’s-eye view of the East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has the Heat calculus changed on Yurtseven vs. Dedmon? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:43 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
High fives to everyone who’s voted our guys to #NBAAllStar today.
If you haven’t ➡️ https://t.co/MLSGhDOdwg pic.twitter.com/AQq3V3Y3Y9 – 5:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“When we’re at our best I think we can beat anybody.”
🎞️GAME FILM | @Socios pic.twitter.com/CppKUcQER6 – 5:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Joel Embiid now listed as questionable for Philadelphia with elbow soreness for tonight‘s game in Miami. – 4:59 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers add Joel Embiid to the injury report. He’s questionable with elbow soreness – 4:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
76ers now listing Joel Embiid as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Heat with elbow soreness. – 4:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mario Chalmers looks back at 10-day with Heat and ahead at opportunity with Skyforce: “Everybody knows I want to keep playing. So I guess this is the best route for me.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a look at just how good Caleb Martin’s defense was vs. Trae Young – 4:10 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Braxton Key’s 10-Day contract with the #Sixers is up. He will re-join the Delaware Blue Coats, per team official. – 3:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Middle-finger salute nothing but love between Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Max Strus. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Judge Jimmy Butler not by what he says about Max Strus but by what he does alongside. That’s where the respectful handshakes come into play. – 3:21 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’ll piggyback on @Dan Greenberg‘s point here. There’s so much wrong w/this.
1- ugh, personnel.
2- PHI doesn’t respect any shooter.
3- no one cutting or trying to help
4- C’s always get pulled into the mismatch game. It’s catnip. Throw everything else out because of the mismatch pic.twitter.com/G4GuZdJcJP – 3:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kings, 76ers reportedly talked Simmons trade; Sacramento could be third team, take Harris nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/15/kin… – 3:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
No friends in the industry… my brothers been my brothers, man… pic.twitter.com/P0E56DX3Ao – 3:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Three officiating errors cited at close of Heat-Hawks. Defensive 3-seconds uncalled on Hawks’ John Collins. Travel uncalled on Hawks’ Trae Young. And Heat’s P.J. Tucker not called for grabbing Collins’ jersey at critical juncture, seen here:
official.nba.com/last-two-minut… – 2:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Last two-minute report says there was a missed def. 3-seconds on John Collins, an uncalled travel on Trae and on the Kevin Huerter inbounds TO “Tucker (MIA) pulls Collins’ (ATL) shorts away from his body and restricts his ability to get to the pass.” – 2:03 PM
