Billy Donovan on Zach Lavine's injury: Very grateful it wasn't something more

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan on the Zach LaVine update from today: “Very optimistic and very grateful it wasn’t something more… I don’t think it’s something that’s long-term, which is a good thing.” Need to see how he responds to therapy and reevaluate before knowing exact return date
Source: Twitter @rob_schaef
Source: Twitter @rob_schaef
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Updated Zach LaVine story, plus some good news on Javonte Green …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/1… – 8:44 PM
Updated Zach LaVine story, plus some good news on Javonte Green …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/1… – 8:44 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Ja Morant is the best athlete in the NBA. That’s a given. 2. Lonzo Ball 3. De’Aaron Fox. 4. Zach LaVine 5. Terry Rozier – 8:39 PM
Ja Morant is the best athlete in the NBA. That’s a given. 2. Lonzo Ball 3. De’Aaron Fox. 4. Zach LaVine 5. Terry Rozier – 8:39 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – January 15, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams
Chicago –Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan, Alfonzo McKinnie, Nikola Vucevic
OUT: Boston: Smart Chicago: LaVine, Ball, Caruso, Williams, Green, Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/sN9oMU57OR – 8:07 PM
Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – January 15, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams
Chicago –Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan, Alfonzo McKinnie, Nikola Vucevic
OUT: Boston: Smart Chicago: LaVine, Ball, Caruso, Williams, Green, Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/sN9oMU57OR – 8:07 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Down Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and four power forwards (Javonte, DJJ, P-Will, Cook), here is Bulls’ starting lineup vs. Celtics:
Coby White
Ayo Dosunmu
DeMar DeRozan
Alfonzo McKinnie
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls have 11 players available – 8:06 PM
Down Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and four power forwards (Javonte, DJJ, P-Will, Cook), here is Bulls’ starting lineup vs. Celtics:
Coby White
Ayo Dosunmu
DeMar DeRozan
Alfonzo McKinnie
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls have 11 players available – 8:06 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso out for the Bulls tonight among others, but their MVP candidate DeMar DeRozan is. LeBron and Melo are the only active players to have more career points against the Celtics… pic.twitter.com/kUWMyWVxpy – 8:01 PM
Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso out for the Bulls tonight among others, but their MVP candidate DeMar DeRozan is. LeBron and Melo are the only active players to have more career points against the Celtics… pic.twitter.com/kUWMyWVxpy – 8:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
No Zach LaVine or Lonzo Ball for the #Bulls tonight vs. #Celtics. – 7:05 PM
No Zach LaVine or Lonzo Ball for the #Bulls tonight vs. #Celtics. – 7:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan on the Zach LaVine update from today: “Very optimistic and very grateful it wasn’t something more… I don’t think it’s something that’s long-term, which is a good thing.”
Need to see how he responds to therapy and reevaluate before knowing exact return date – 7:04 PM
Billy Donovan on the Zach LaVine update from today: “Very optimistic and very grateful it wasn’t something more… I don’t think it’s something that’s long-term, which is a good thing.”
Need to see how he responds to therapy and reevaluate before knowing exact return date – 7:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bulls coach Billy Donovan says everyone with the team is very happy about Zach LaVine avoiding any structural damage to his knee. Says the expectation is Lavine won’t be out long-term, and that how long he will be out will come down to how he responds to treatment and therapy. – 7:04 PM
Bulls coach Billy Donovan says everyone with the team is very happy about Zach LaVine avoiding any structural damage to his knee. Says the expectation is Lavine won’t be out long-term, and that how long he will be out will come down to how he responds to treatment and therapy. – 7:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan says the Bulls are “very optimistic and very grateful” about the results of Zach LaVine’s MRI this morning. Does not expect LaVine to be out for “weeks on end.” – 7:03 PM
Billy Donovan says the Bulls are “very optimistic and very grateful” about the results of Zach LaVine’s MRI this morning. Does not expect LaVine to be out for “weeks on end.” – 7:03 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics have had some bad luck with the schedule this year, facing teams with more rest, more health, etc.
Not tonight.
Bulls playing their 5th game in 7 nights and now without…
Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr, Patrick Williams and Javonte Green. – 4:04 PM
Celtics have had some bad luck with the schedule this year, facing teams with more rest, more health, etc.
Not tonight.
Bulls playing their 5th game in 7 nights and now without…
Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr, Patrick Williams and Javonte Green. – 4:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lonzo Ball has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Boston.
Bulls will be without:
Lonzo Ball
Alex Caruso
Tyler Cook
Javonte Green
Derrick Jones Jr.
Zach LaVine
Patrick Williams
Just 10 players available for Chicago. – 3:43 PM
Lonzo Ball has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Boston.
Bulls will be without:
Lonzo Ball
Alex Caruso
Tyler Cook
Javonte Green
Derrick Jones Jr.
Zach LaVine
Patrick Williams
Just 10 players available for Chicago. – 3:43 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
A daunting task for Head Coach Billy Donovan as he attempts to put a game plan in place for tonight’s game at Boston without seven players including Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. Life in the NBA, it turns quickly, stay positive Bulls Nation things will be fine. 7:15 @670TheScore – 3:36 PM
A daunting task for Head Coach Billy Donovan as he attempts to put a game plan in place for tonight’s game at Boston without seven players including Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. Life in the NBA, it turns quickly, stay positive Bulls Nation things will be fine. 7:15 @670TheScore – 3:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine isn’t expected to miss ‘significant time’ with the knee injury suffered in last night’s game, but every absence is significant as the Chicago Bulls continue to reel from key injuries: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 2:05 PM
Zach LaVine isn’t expected to miss ‘significant time’ with the knee injury suffered in last night’s game, but every absence is significant as the Chicago Bulls continue to reel from key injuries: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 2:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zach LaVine has “no significant structural damage” to knee, will be re-evaluated in a week nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/15/zac… – 1:52 PM
Zach LaVine has “no significant structural damage” to knee, will be re-evaluated in a week nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/15/zac… – 1:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls guard to be re-evaluated next week with left knee issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/zach-… – 1:49 PM
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls guard to be re-evaluated next week with left knee issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/zach-… – 1:49 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
No significant structural damage on Zach LaVine left knee, Bulls say
sportando.basketball/en/no-signific… – 1:47 PM
No significant structural damage on Zach LaVine left knee, Bulls say
sportando.basketball/en/no-signific… – 1:47 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
MRI results reveal Zach Lavine suffered no significant damage to his left knee.
Lavine left early in the first quarter of last night’s game vs. Golden State but is not expected to miss significant time. pic.twitter.com/bJxjzvt96I – 1:45 PM
MRI results reveal Zach Lavine suffered no significant damage to his left knee.
Lavine left early in the first quarter of last night’s game vs. Golden State but is not expected to miss significant time. pic.twitter.com/bJxjzvt96I – 1:45 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Sounds like Zach LaVine was more spooked with the knee than anything. Hundreds of millions on the line for him, and huge possibilities for this team come April.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/1… – 1:36 PM
Sounds like Zach LaVine was more spooked with the knee than anything. Hundreds of millions on the line for him, and huge possibilities for this team come April.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/1… – 1:36 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
MRI comes back clean for Zach LaVine. He’s been dealing with increased soreness and some swelling for the last month. This is not the season for him to mess around with that considering how much is at stake.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/1… – 1:27 PM
MRI comes back clean for Zach LaVine. He’s been dealing with increased soreness and some swelling for the last month. This is not the season for him to mess around with that considering how much is at stake.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/1… – 1:27 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Whew! Bulls statement:
Zach LaVine underwent an MRI which revealed no significant structural damage to his left knee. LaVine has begun targeted therapy and will be reassessed early next week. He is not expected to miss significant time. – 1:26 PM
Whew! Bulls statement:
Zach LaVine underwent an MRI which revealed no significant structural damage to his left knee. LaVine has begun targeted therapy and will be reassessed early next week. He is not expected to miss significant time. – 1:26 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine injury update from the Bulls: No structural damage. Treatment begun, to be reevaluated early next week. Not expected to miss significant time pic.twitter.com/mKN451UtXJ – 1:26 PM
Zach LaVine injury update from the Bulls: No structural damage. Treatment begun, to be reevaluated early next week. Not expected to miss significant time pic.twitter.com/mKN451UtXJ – 1:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine’s MRI is done.Initial read is that it showed no structural damage, per sources. As reported last night, LaVine has been playing through knee soreness the last couple weeks. It has flared up occasionally ever since his ACL surgery. Team/LaVine still discussing timeline – 1:17 PM
Zach LaVine’s MRI is done.Initial read is that it showed no structural damage, per sources. As reported last night, LaVine has been playing through knee soreness the last couple weeks. It has flared up occasionally ever since his ACL surgery. Team/LaVine still discussing timeline – 1:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Bulls: Ball: Left knee soreness- questionable:
OUT: LaVine, Caruso, Green, Cook, Jones, Williams. Join me and @34billy42 from Boston for @Chicago Bulls basketball tonight 6:45 CT pre. @670TheScore @Audacy and @Chicago Bulls radio network. Always a pleasure. – 11:03 AM
NBA Injury Report: Bulls: Ball: Left knee soreness- questionable:
OUT: LaVine, Caruso, Green, Cook, Jones, Williams. Join me and @34billy42 from Boston for @Chicago Bulls basketball tonight 6:45 CT pre. @670TheScore @Audacy and @Chicago Bulls radio network. Always a pleasure. – 11:03 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls lose Zach LaVine to knee injury in season-worst loss to Warriors.
Three thoughts on an unexpectedly ugly night at the United Center.
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3071786/2022/0… – 12:15 AM
Bulls lose Zach LaVine to knee injury in season-worst loss to Warriors.
Three thoughts on an unexpectedly ugly night at the United Center.
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3071786/2022/0… – 12:15 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
11 observations: Warriors hand Bulls worst loss of season, with Zach LaVine’s status looming over all
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:08 PM
11 observations: Warriors hand Bulls worst loss of season, with Zach LaVine’s status looming over all
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls lose Zach LaVine to a left knee injury with an MRI pending on Saturday. They also lose the game to the Warriors in embarrassing fashion. Trade talk time yet?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 11:02 PM
Bulls lose Zach LaVine to a left knee injury with an MRI pending on Saturday. They also lose the game to the Warriors in embarrassing fashion. Trade talk time yet?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 11:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Updated story on Zach LaVine, with postgame comments from Billy Donovan and DeMar DeRozan on how the Bulls must compete harder no matter who is missing: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:01 PM
Updated story on Zach LaVine, with postgame comments from Billy Donovan and DeMar DeRozan on how the Bulls must compete harder no matter who is missing: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors rout Bulls in historic back-to-back swing; Zach LaVine leaves game with knee injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/14/war… – 10:21 PM
Warriors rout Bulls in historic back-to-back swing; Zach LaVine leaves game with knee injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/14/war… – 10:21 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan on Zach LaVine, who left tonight’s game with a left knee injury: “He’s not traveling with us (to BOS). He’ll have an MRI tomorrow.”
Donovan said he’ll know more then. Said it’s his understanding LaVine came down a little funny and was experiencing some discomfort – 10:10 PM
Billy Donovan on Zach LaVine, who left tonight’s game with a left knee injury: “He’s not traveling with us (to BOS). He’ll have an MRI tomorrow.”
Donovan said he’ll know more then. Said it’s his understanding LaVine came down a little funny and was experiencing some discomfort – 10:10 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says LaVine will have an MRI tomorrow, won’t travel to Boston tonight, said that’s all he knows. #Bulls – 10:09 PM
Donovan says LaVine will have an MRI tomorrow, won’t travel to Boston tonight, said that’s all he knows. #Bulls – 10:09 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine won’t travel with the Bulls for tomorrow’s game vs Celtics – 10:09 PM
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine won’t travel with the Bulls for tomorrow’s game vs Celtics – 10:09 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine will not travel with the Bulls to Boston tonight for tomorrow’s game. He will undergo an MRI tomorrow, Billy Donovan says. – 10:09 PM
Zach LaVine will not travel with the Bulls to Boston tonight for tomorrow’s game. He will undergo an MRI tomorrow, Billy Donovan says. – 10:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
As if the loss and LaVine exiting wasn’t bad enough, Otto Porter Jr. had 9 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals just to show Bulls what might’ve been if he could’ve ever been healthy here. – 9:59 PM
As if the loss and LaVine exiting wasn’t bad enough, Otto Porter Jr. had 9 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals just to show Bulls what might’ve been if he could’ve ever been healthy here. – 9:59 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Warriors 138, Bulls 96
For second game in a row, Bulls allow 138 points on home floor — an opponent season-high
Largest margin of defeat of season
Bulls fall to 27-13, and attention turns to the results of Zach LaVine’s upcoming MRI – 9:55 PM
Final: Warriors 138, Bulls 96
For second game in a row, Bulls allow 138 points on home floor — an opponent season-high
Largest margin of defeat of season
Bulls fall to 27-13, and attention turns to the results of Zach LaVine’s upcoming MRI – 9:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Warriors 138, Bulls 96
White 20 pts
Vucevic 19 pts, 14 rebs, 5 assists
DeRozan 17 pts, 7 assists
Bulls have allowed 138 points two games in a row
LaVine left knee injury
Kuminga 25 pts
Poole 22 pts
Wiggins 21 pts
Curry 19 pts – 9:53 PM
Warriors 138, Bulls 96
White 20 pts
Vucevic 19 pts, 14 rebs, 5 assists
DeRozan 17 pts, 7 assists
Bulls have allowed 138 points two games in a row
LaVine left knee injury
Kuminga 25 pts
Poole 22 pts
Wiggins 21 pts
Curry 19 pts – 9:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Initial news story on Zach LaVine, who quietly had been playing through left knee discomfort and is headed for MRI amid organizational confidence he has avoided serious injury: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:39 PM
Initial news story on Zach LaVine, who quietly had been playing through left knee discomfort and is headed for MRI amid organizational confidence he has avoided serious injury: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:39 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If LaVine is out for a few games, I’d start Ayo over White. This starting group needs some energy and Ayo is instant Red Bull in that department. – 9:18 PM
If LaVine is out for a few games, I’d start Ayo over White. This starting group needs some energy and Ayo is instant Red Bull in that department. – 9:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not taking anything major from this one. Boston turned it over a million times and Philly is too good to do that against.
A split of the Philly-Chicago B2B was the goal here.
If they can’t beat a likely LaVine-less Bulls tomorrow night, that’s a problem. – 9:16 PM
I’m not taking anything major from this one. Boston turned it over a million times and Philly is too good to do that against.
A split of the Philly-Chicago B2B was the goal here.
If they can’t beat a likely LaVine-less Bulls tomorrow night, that’s a problem. – 9:16 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls guard Zach LaVine exits Warriors game, won’t return with left knee injury – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-zac… – 9:16 PM
Bulls guard Zach LaVine exits Warriors game, won’t return with left knee injury – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-zac… – 9:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine’s MRI may get pushed to tonight, but he left the United Center walking fine and is expressing confidence to others the injury isn’t serious, per source. LaVine quietly had been playing through some minor knee swelling, the source said. Tonight’s discomfort added to it – 9:09 PM
Zach LaVine’s MRI may get pushed to tonight, but he left the United Center walking fine and is expressing confidence to others the injury isn’t serious, per source. LaVine quietly had been playing through some minor knee swelling, the source said. Tonight’s discomfort added to it – 9:09 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
LaVine tweaked his left knee early in the first quarter. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/14/zac… – 8:52 PM
LaVine tweaked his left knee early in the first quarter. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/14/zac… – 8:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls guard to have MRI on left knee after early exit vs. Warriors, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/zach-… – 8:49 PM
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls guard to have MRI on left knee after early exit vs. Warriors, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/zach-… – 8:49 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls play in Boston tomorrow and then in Memphis Monday afternoon … likely without LaVine, who will get an MRI on the left knee Saturday. If they’re going to continue to show up like this … trade deadline is Feb. 10. – 8:43 PM
Bulls play in Boston tomorrow and then in Memphis Monday afternoon … likely without LaVine, who will get an MRI on the left knee Saturday. If they’re going to continue to show up like this … trade deadline is Feb. 10. – 8:43 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Warriors 78, Bulls 47
Ball 15 pts
DeRozan 14 pts
Vucevic 10 pts
LaVine left knee injury; out for game
Wiggins 20 points
Bulls booed off floor – 8:42 PM
Warriors 78, Bulls 47
Ball 15 pts
DeRozan 14 pts
Vucevic 10 pts
LaVine left knee injury; out for game
Wiggins 20 points
Bulls booed off floor – 8:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine is headed to more testing Saturday but the initial focus isn’t on an ACL injury, per team sources – 8:39 PM
Zach LaVine is headed to more testing Saturday but the initial focus isn’t on an ACL injury, per team sources – 8:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will get an MRI on his left knee Saturday, but there’s initial confidence that he hasn’t suffered a serious injury, sources tell ESPN. It was described as “discomfort” and erring on side of caution with MRI tomorrow. – 8:38 PM
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will get an MRI on his left knee Saturday, but there’s initial confidence that he hasn’t suffered a serious injury, sources tell ESPN. It was described as “discomfort” and erring on side of caution with MRI tomorrow. – 8:38 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Zach LaVine being in both my main DFS lineups while I’m on the Bulls makes for a disappointing start to my Friday night – 8:31 PM
Zach LaVine being in both my main DFS lineups while I’m on the Bulls makes for a disappointing start to my Friday night – 8:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Still think the Bulls are a floor spacing forward away from being a true contender. There’s so much pressure on LaVine and DeRozan, and they often have to play with bench floor spacers that aren’t super trustworthy. Not sure Pat Williams is the answer. – 8:29 PM
Still think the Bulls are a floor spacing forward away from being a true contender. There’s so much pressure on LaVine and DeRozan, and they often have to play with bench floor spacers that aren’t super trustworthy. Not sure Pat Williams is the answer. – 8:29 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
It should be noted—again—that LaVine never went to the ground and also walked to the locker room under his own power. – 8:29 PM
It should be noted—again—that LaVine never went to the ground and also walked to the locker room under his own power. – 8:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Coming up on five years since LaVine’s left ACL tear. He has been so good and explosive that it can be hard to remember he overcame that injury – 8:28 PM
Coming up on five years since LaVine’s left ACL tear. He has been so good and explosive that it can be hard to remember he overcame that injury – 8:28 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Cavalry isn’t coming back for Chicago.
INJURY UPDATE:
Zach LaVine – left knee. Will not return. – 8:28 PM
Cavalry isn’t coming back for Chicago.
INJURY UPDATE:
Zach LaVine – left knee. Will not return. – 8:28 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
For those not watching, LaVine never went to the ground. Something happened, he took a foul to stop the clock and then walked straight to the locker room without any noticeable limp. #Bulls – 8:27 PM
For those not watching, LaVine never went to the ground. Something happened, he took a foul to stop the clock and then walked straight to the locker room without any noticeable limp. #Bulls – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Bulls just announced Zach LaVine is out for the rest of tonight’s game due to a left knee injury.
Chicago plays at Boston tomorrow night. – 8:24 PM
The Bulls just announced Zach LaVine is out for the rest of tonight’s game due to a left knee injury.
Chicago plays at Boston tomorrow night. – 8:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls say Zach LaVine has a left knee injury, will not return – 8:24 PM
#Bulls say Zach LaVine has a left knee injury, will not return – 8:24 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine will not return with a left knee injury, the Bulls announce – 8:24 PM
Zach LaVine will not return with a left knee injury, the Bulls announce – 8:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine suffered a left knee injury and won’t return, per Bulls PR.
LaVine took an intentional foul and exited at the 8:28 mark of 1st quarter. Replay seemed to indicate LaVine tweaked it as he grabbed an offensive rebound and before committing a turnover. – 8:24 PM
Zach LaVine suffered a left knee injury and won’t return, per Bulls PR.
LaVine took an intentional foul and exited at the 8:28 mark of 1st quarter. Replay seemed to indicate LaVine tweaked it as he grabbed an offensive rebound and before committing a turnover. – 8:24 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls say Zach LaVine is out for remainder of Warriors game due to left knee injury. – 8:24 PM
Bulls say Zach LaVine is out for remainder of Warriors game due to left knee injury. – 8:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
It’s a 3-point shootout at the UC. Lonzo had 4 in 1stQ, Jordan Poole 3. Warriors lead #Bulls 37-28.
No update yet on Zach LaVine, who went to the locker room 4 minutes in – 8:14 PM
It’s a 3-point shootout at the UC. Lonzo had 4 in 1stQ, Jordan Poole 3. Warriors lead #Bulls 37-28.
No update yet on Zach LaVine, who went to the locker room 4 minutes in – 8:14 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine just exited the game and walked off the locker room.
Watching the replay, not sure exactly what happened, but he fouled Curry to stop the action – 7:53 PM
Zach LaVine just exited the game and walked off the locker room.
Watching the replay, not sure exactly what happened, but he fouled Curry to stop the action – 7:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Just went and rewatched last couple possessions. No clear indication of what’s ailing Zach LaVine, but he intentionally fouled Steph Curry and immediately exited to locker room (under own power) at 8:28 mark of first quarter – 7:52 PM
Just went and rewatched last couple possessions. No clear indication of what’s ailing Zach LaVine, but he intentionally fouled Steph Curry and immediately exited to locker room (under own power) at 8:28 mark of first quarter – 7:52 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine just exited the game after appearing to give an intentional foul and went straight to the locker room with 8:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM
Zach LaVine just exited the game after appearing to give an intentional foul and went straight to the locker room with 8:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine walked off under own power to locker room with assistant trainer Arnold Lee. Ayo in. – 7:50 PM
Zach LaVine walked off under own power to locker room with assistant trainer Arnold Lee. Ayo in. – 7:50 PM
More on this storyline
JD Shaw: The Bulls confirm that Zach LaVine’s MRI on his left knee revealed no structural damage. One key note: LaVine isn’t expected to miss significant time. He’ll be re-evaluated next week. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / January 15, 2022
Shams Charania: Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine will be re-evaluated next week with his left knee injury and sides will proceed with caution, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. MRI showed no major injury, but LaVine has had stiffness in the knee, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 15, 2022