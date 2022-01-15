Blazers vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (16-25) play against the Washington Wizards (20-20) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 94, Washington Wizards 80 (Q4 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Aaron Holiday is checking into the game to begin the fourth quarter after he did not play during the first three quarters. – 8:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
12 minutes to turn it around.
Dinwiddie: 18 PTS, 6 AST
Harrell: 14 PTS, 7-9 FG, 5 REB
Kispert: 11 PTS, 3-3 3P
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:53 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd Quarter: Blazers 94, Wizards 80
Dinwiddie: 18 pts., 6 assts.
Harrell: 14 pts., 5 rebs.
Simons: 26 pts., 9 assts.
FG%: Wizards 45%, Blazers 49%
3-pointers: Wizards 7/19, Blazers 12/31 – 8:52 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 94, Wizards 80: end of third quarter. 26 points, 9 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 18 points, 11 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 18 points for @Nassir Little. 12 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists for @Robert Covington. – 8:52 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with a turnover leading to Montrezl Harrell having to take a take foul in transition (but Blazers are in the bonus)
Spencer Dinwiddie with words of reassurance for Avdija – 8:50 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Pat Delany opts not to challenge a charge call against Rui Hachimura
To me, you’re down 15 and potentially could have a 3 point swing, nothing to lose late in the third quarter – 8:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
That was @Anfernee Simons‘ first shot of the second half. Appreciate the desire to play-make but when you got 26 in the first half, get ’em up in the second half. – 8:43 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Portland’s Trendon Watford has fouled out with 6 personals in 8 minutes off the bench – 8:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Both Nurkic and Watford with four fouls apiece with 7:38 to play in the third quarter. – 8:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ben for 4!
@Ben McLemore | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/eBlOo7WQO1 – 8:27 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers — or two be more specific, @Ben McLemore and @Jusuf Nurkic — go 8-2 to start the half to take their largest lead of the night at 76-59 early in the third quarter. – 8:26 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Hey, anyone remember how in 2018 a lot of people whined and complained that the Blazers selected Anfernee Simons at No. 24 instead of a wing? Oops! pic.twitter.com/tr4sKrqE16 – 8:19 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
If Anfernee Simons keeps playing like this the Trail Blazers will have to find an injury for him so that he’s out of the lineup and not blocking a tank. – 8:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Time to regroup.
Dinwiddie: 16 PTS, 5-9 FG, 4 AST
Kispert: 11 PTS, 3-3 3P, 5 REB
Harrell: 8 PTS, 4-5 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:10 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Whew. The Wizards trail Portland 68-57 at halftime. Anfernee Simons had 26p, Nurkic had 13 & 11. TBs have 11 threes.
Dinwiddie: 16p
Kispert: 11p – 8:09 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Trail Blazers 68, Wizards 57
Dinwiddie: 16 pts., 4 assts.
Kispert: 11 pts., 5 rebs.
Simons: 26 pts., 6 assts.
Nurkic: 13 pts., 11 rebs. – 8:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 68, Wizards 57: halftime. 26 points (9-14, 7-10), 6 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 13 points, 11 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 11 points, 1 rebound/block for @Nassir Little. POR shooting 52 percent from the field, 50 percent from three. – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards trail the Blazers 68-57 at the half. Dinwiddie leads the Wizards with 16 points. Simons is scorching hot with 26 pts on 7-10 3PT. – 8:08 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards give up 68 first half points to a Blazers team without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, Norman Powell, and Cody Zeller – 8:07 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Trezz calming KCP down before he gets a technical. The two dap each other up.
“I gotchu baby, I gotchu!”
They “fought” the other day btw. – 8:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Now seven threes on nine attempts for @Anfernee Simons. Records once again in jeopardy. – 8:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Anfernee Simons, the pride of Central Florida, is torching the Wizards, with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 shooting from 3. There’s 2:55 remaining in the second quarter. Simons’ career high is 43 points. – 8:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Cassius Winston on the Wizards bench in street clothes and not playing in the away game for the Go-Go presumably because his recurring hamstring injury continues to sideline him – 7:58 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
And then a tough finish through traffic for the and-1. @Anfernee Simons have it all. – 7:57 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
That PnR chemistry 🔥
@Anfernee Simons | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/IRBzX3DGDi – 7:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Anfernee Simons is cooking the Wizards tonight and he’s giving it to a variety of defenders. 20 pts in 15 min on 6-7 3PT. – 7:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards are getting killed by the Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic pick and roll – 7:56 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Let it fly, @Rui Hachimura!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/CSq56MwALc – 7:52 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 29-24 Blazers after one. Wizards are shooting 31.8% from the field. Dinwiddie has 8 pts. Simons leads all scorers with 11. Blazers are 5-11 3PT. – 7:40 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Portland leads the Wizards 29-24 after one in DC. Anfernee Simons has 11p and 3 three’s.
Dinwiddie: 8p
Neto and Kistpert have 5 each – 7:40 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 29, Wizards 24: end of first quarter. 11 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 4 points, 9 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 6 points, 1 rebound/block for @Nassir Little. 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal for @Robert Covington. – 7:39 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Interesting to see JT Thor is guarding Greg Monroe (Yes that one), practically play center on defense. Monroe ha isolated him on post up twice but has missed both. One was good defense, the other Monroe kind of just missed it but still showing he can bother bigs with his length – 7:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Also, @Anfernee Simons now drawing double teams at the top of the three-point line. Word is out. – 7:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Montrezl Harrell has to teach Daniel Gafford how to finish like him – 7:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Throwin’ shots in here 👀
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/FeK4wdYUBx – 7:31 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
11 points in 9 minutes for @Anfernee Simons on 4-6 and 3-4 shooting. Making it look easy so far with Portland up 26-16 with 2:36 in the first quarter. – 7:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
3 is better than 2 anyway ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/LF9iN6K6D6 – 7:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Trail Blazers inactive list tonight at the Wizards is a decent starting five:
Damian Lillard
C.J. McCollum
Norman Powell
Larry Nance Jr.
Cody Zeller – 7:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards’ current lineup: Neto, Avdija, Hachimura, Kuzma, Harrell.
I believe Avdija is at the 2. Lots of mixing and matching as the Wizards work recent additions into their rotation. – 7:27 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
How much defense are the Wizards playing right now? pic.twitter.com/FwWV7Lrv44 – 7:27 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
The Washington Wizards gave Scott Brooks a video tribute.
Brooks is now the assistant coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/MThiaxG0Qi – 7:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Scott Brooks is back, now as an assistant for the Blazers. Just got a tribute video. pic.twitter.com/xMhvoK4oJc – 7:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Just like that.
#DCAboveAll | @Spencer Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/5FfJD2HSEK – 7:23 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Very nice Scott Brooks tribute video playing now at Cap One during Wizards v. Portland – 7:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards just aired a thank you video for former coach Scott Brooks on their JumboTron. Brooks is now an assistant coach for the Trail Blazers. – 7:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Wizards showing a nice video montage during the timeout welcoming back Scott Brooks – 7:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daneil Gafford with 2 fouls in the opening 4 minutes and has to check out for Montrezl Harrell – 7:17 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The fog for Wizards-Blazers is extra thick tonight pic.twitter.com/Po2ciJ8jVh – 7:01 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Welcome back Ant ❤️
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
2⃣3⃣ @Ben McLemore
9⃣ @Nassir Little
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/Jy39qcX9hO – 6:59 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kuz might go for 100 tonight lol he hasn’t missed since I’ve been here. – 6:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Here are my 3 keys to Wizards-Blazers featuring video of Kyle Kuzma’s pregame warmup and a quick rant about the 2014 Grammys.
Tip-off is at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/cOaFK0h7HC – 6:28 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to work!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/FkO8xNxQdd – 6:24 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Washington Wizards
⌚️ 4:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/5ZGIgMel2n – 6:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Saturday night hoops in an hour!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
It’s a vibe.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/8Vrz2UuoXN – 5:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
⬜️ CLEAN ⬜️
@Kyle Kuzma coming in fresh.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ayQnTTjgkI – 5:37 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Chauncey Billups confirms CJ McCollum should return Monday night in Orlando after missing the last 18 games. Billups says CJ will start! #BreakingNews – 5:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight vs. Portland, per acting coach Pat Delany: Spencer Dinwiddie, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:15 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma’s stats over Washington’s last eight games (since Dec. 30):
• 26.3 ppg., 11.6 rpg., 3.5 apg., 3.3 tpg
• 55.9% FG%, 33.3 3P%
• Wizards’ record: 5-3 – 4:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Basketball in our nation’s capital.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/EgbG8Wfr4o – 4:00 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Different styles, same position.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/uZ2zxnjBlZ – 2:00 PM
David Cobb @DavidWCobb
Kentucky just shot 79% from the floor against KenPom’s No. 2 defense in the first half.
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over the last three games (3-0), our 58.6 true shooting percentage is tied for fifth in the NBA.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/cprtyRqvrG – 1:30 PM
