Bucks not concerned about Jrue Holiday's ankle injury

Jim Owczarski: #Bucks guard Jrue Holiday will miss his 4th straight game w/ ankle soreness. Head coach Mike Budenholzer said there isn’t a concern it’s a long term issue and added, “I think he’s making progress. He’s in a good place so we’ll just see how long it takes.”
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Head coach Mike Budenholzer said there isn’t a concern it’s a long term issue and added, “I think he’s making progress. He’s in a good place so we’ll just see how long it takes.” – 5:25 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Based on NBA injury report, Raptors will be without Khem Birch (nose fracture) and Scottie Barnes (knee) tonight vs. Bucks , whose rotation is mainly intact other than Jrue Holiday being out. – 2:17 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Asked Budenholzer about Jrue Holiday’s left ankle before yesterday’s game.
Bud: “I think he is making progress. He’s moving in the right direction. I think to say it’s maybe a little bit slower than we had anticipated or thought is fair. We’ll see how the next 24/48 hours go…” – 12:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen looks like a guy who his healthy for the first time in a long time. Big difference in having him back in the lineup for the #Bucks, esp. with Jrue Holiday out. – 8:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Not having Jrue Holiday complicates matters for the #Bucks in their mission to guard Steph Curry. Good thing Wesley Matthews started playing D in Charlotte. 😏
🔒jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:02 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
I’m not surprised Lillard’s surgery was carried out by Dr. William Meyers. He is one of best CMI surgeons, if not the best. He is considered a pioneer in the field and his list of NBA patients includes Jamal Murray, Jrue Holiday, and Rajon Rondo. – 10:24 AM
Jim Owczarski: #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Jrue Holiday is making progress but it’s fair to characterize it as slower than they expected it to be. Added the ankle has given Holiday some trouble this season so they will keep the big picture in mind & give him whatever time needed. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / January 13, 2022
Jim Owczarski: George Hill is still going to start for the #Bucks, even as Jrue Holiday is expected to play. Hill joins Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton again with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen. Sandro Mamukelashvili will not be active. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / November 5, 2021
Fred Katz: Jrue Holiday “is expected to be available” tonight against the Knicks, Mike Budenholzer says -via Twitter @FredKatz / November 5, 2021