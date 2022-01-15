Cavaliers vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (25-18) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-27) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 35, Oklahoma City Thunder 44 (Q2 05:38)
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
I’m here for all the Mamadi Diakite minutes. Can’t dunk one from the free throw line if you don’t try. – 8:49 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Mamadi menace 😈
@_mdiakite | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/7CP4ZjK8B9 – 8:48 PM
Mamadi menace 😈
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
One does not simply score on @Evan Mobley 🤯 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/hTJ5Zw9yBN – 8:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins does such a great job of staying between his man and the rim. Incredible foot work. – 8:43 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Clearly reuniting with Mamadi Diakite is bringing the best out of Ty Jerome. – 8:42 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
awareness 100
@_mdiakite ➡️ @Ty Jerome pic.twitter.com/AjsMBKTr8Z – 8:39 PM
awareness 100
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, Thunder lead the #Cavs 32-24. Cavs shot 10-of-23 (43.5%) from the field and 1-of-7 (14.3%) from 3.
Darius Garland leads with 6 pts and 4 assists. – 8:38 PM
At the end of the first, Thunder lead the #Cavs 32-24. Cavs shot 10-of-23 (43.5%) from the field and 1-of-7 (14.3%) from 3.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
LU CAGE POWER MAN 💪
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/2Jwd2OuuNS – 8:34 PM
LU CAGE POWER MAN 💪
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
That was a heck of a pass by #Cavs Darius Garland to Isaac Okoro, who drew the foul on his shot attempt. – 8:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Early minutes for Mamadi Diakite tonight. Daigneault going with Diakite and Bazley at the four and five. – 8:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The DG to JA connection never gets old 😍 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/dBZSXmF6OK – 8:28 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
This team looks like (dated movie reference alert!) the Cleveland team from Major League 2. – 8:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
In honor of Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl reminds the @PaycomCenter crowd of the importance of Dr. King’s legacy. pic.twitter.com/nlAGxycdq1 – 8:27 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Could easily argue that Darius Garland is a better player than Ja Morant. – 8:22 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
What a dime from @Darius Garland 🤩
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LIR15xTViC – 8:21 PM
What a dime from @Darius Garland 🤩
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
It’s really early, but you can already see how Mobley and Allen are going to make Shai think twice around the basket. – 8:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The rook gets us on the board! 👏
📺 #CavsThunder on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/AYFb5QA1qM – 8:18 PM
The rook gets us on the board! 👏
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Different sleeve/sock/whatever it’s called combo for SGA tonight. pic.twitter.com/FBjFTumLtb – 8:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Matt Pinto is filling in for Chris Fisher (contact tracing) tonight on the Thunder TV broadcast. – 8:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD with a real nice 1st quarter after resting on Thursday night. He’s got 15 points, three rebounds and two assists already in 12 minutes. Looks refreshed after sitting against OKC. Nets just need to keep their foot on the gas in this one. – 8:07 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Filling in on the radio broadcast again tonight with Gideon Hamilton. Matt Pinto is sliding over to fill in for Chris Fisher on the TV side. Tune in to hear me say “oooooh” repeatedly after every neat Josh Giddey pass. – 8:03 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors on trade talk: “I think every year I’ve been in the league, my name’s been in trade rumors … I’m pretty much used to it. I don’t really pay attention to it. I try to control what I can control. I try to, like coach says, keep my feet grounded where I’m at.” – 7:49 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Rajon Rondo is out here on the floor putting up shots and doing some work with coaches J.J. Outlaw and Andrew Olson.
He’s out for tonight’s game. – 7:36 PM
#Cavs Rajon Rondo is out here on the floor putting up shots and doing some work with coaches J.J. Outlaw and Andrew Olson.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup for tonight’s game here in OKC, the final game of this road trip:
Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:32 PM
#Cavs starting lineup for tonight’s game here in OKC, the final game of this road trip:
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
One more before we head home! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CXCsYZ4EzA – 6:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski is inactive tonight and will be back with the Blue when OKC heads back on the road. He was called up to be around the team tonight at home. – 6:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Poku will be inactive tonight, per Daigneault. Poku will not be with the Thunder on its upcoming four-game road trip. – 6:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC is back to going big tonight against Cavs
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Derrick Favors – 6:30 PM
OKC is back to going big tonight against Cavs
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Cavs:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Robinson-Earl
– Favors
Aaron Wiggins had started 13 of the last 15. – 6:29 PM
Thunder starters vs. Cavs:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Robinson-Earl
– Favors
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby is back from health and safety protocols. He’ll be available tonight. – 6:28 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
when i say brick i mean brick 🥶 pic.twitter.com/S1vYmp14IU – 6:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Roby has been upgraded to available. OKC is now only down Kenrich Williams. – 5:50 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Rajon Rondo is still listed as OUT for (hamstring soreness) for tonight’s game here in OKC. – 5:40 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs injury update:
Rajon Rondo remains OUT tonight with hamstring soreness. – 5:36 PM
#Cavs injury update:
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Let’s finish this trip right!
🆚 @Oklahoma City Thunder
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/DVeYHGrKpq – 4:45 PM
Let’s finish this trip right!
🆚 @Oklahoma City Thunder
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After a strong win over the Nets on Thursday where OKC recorded season highs in multiple offensive categories, the Thunder will look to continue its stretch of strong offensive execution against the Cavs.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/YVYll95u2r pic.twitter.com/o28vCIx9u0 – 2:38 PM
After a strong win over the Nets on Thursday where OKC recorded season highs in multiple offensive categories, the Thunder will look to continue its stretch of strong offensive execution against the Cavs.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aleksej Pokusevski has been recalled from the Blue and will be available tonight against Cleveland, the Thunder announced. – 2:13 PM
