Cavs would be very interested in Joe Harris

Chris Fedor: If the Nets make Joe Harris available, and I’m not saying that they’re going to… But if they make him available, the Cavs would be very interested there.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis (@Bobby Portis) didn’t get a chance to have an all-star weekend last year in the 3-point contest because of the bubble format.
By going 4-for-7 tonight he is at 43.9% on the year, which is tied for 5th in the NBA (excl. injured Joe Harris). – 10:21 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nash on Joe Harris’s status: “I don’t think we know yet [when he’ll be back] so I couldn’t answer.” – 6:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: Nets 62, Bulls 60
This is what playoff basketball is supposed to look and feel like. The Big 3 have accounted for exactly half of the Nets’ points, led by James Harden’s 14 points and 5 assists. This game shows how deadly the Nets will be when Joe Harris is back. – 11:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris’ ankle recovery ‘trickier’ than #Nets thought nypost.com/2022/01/12/joe… via @nypostsports – 9:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris still isn’t fully cleared. Asked if his rehab has taken longer than the #Nets expected, Steve Nash admitted “Yeah I think it’s been trickier than we thought. But if we know one thing about Joe he’s going to do everything possible and be back as soon as he can.” #NBA – 1:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I asked Steve Nash if Joe Harris’ rehab has taken longer than expected: “Yeah I think it’s been trickier than we thought. But if we know one thing about Joe he’s going to do everything possible and be back as soon as he possibly can.” #Nets – 1:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Rest of Steve Nash quote on Joe Harris: “He’s not fully cleared to do everything yet he’s got to get back to that and he’s got to get his high intensity stuff in so he’s not there yet.” – 12:53 PM
They also have a first-round pick that they may be more willing to give up because it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a high lottery pick the way that many people predicted coming into this year. They may be willing to part with that with some protections and something along those lines. Caris LeVert is a name to watch there. I think if the Brooklyn Nets decide that they want to make some changes, Joe Harris is somebody the Cavaliers would be very interested in. Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic fits the bill as well. -via HoopsHype / December 22, 2021
Brooklyn has been open to discussing trades for Irving, sources told B/R, although none of those calls have seemed to generate significant traction. But Brooklyn has expressed a surprising willingness to discuss sharpshooter Joe Harris, according to league sources, though he would surely require a pricey offer. “It’s crazy to me; he’s their only real three-and-D player,” said one assistant general manager. “But his name keeps popping up.” -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021