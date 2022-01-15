CJ McCollum returning Monday for Blazers

Jay Allen: Chauncey Billups confirms CJ McCollum should return Monday night in Orlando after missing the last 18 games. Billups says CJ will start! #BreakingNews
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Chauncey Billups confirms CJ McCollum should return Monday night in Orlando after missing the last 18 games. Billups says CJ will start! #BreakingNews – 5:33 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers’ CJ McCollum expected to return to lineup Monday against Magic: Sources theathletic.com/news/blazers-c… – 7:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: CJ McCollum expected to return to Trail Blazers Monday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/14/rep… – 7:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
After suffering a collapsed lung in December, Blazers G CJ McCollum is expected to make his return against the Magic Monday, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/Iu7w6wRBS8 – 6:02 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture), Norman Powell (health & safety protocols), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), CJ McCollum (return to competition reconditioning) & Larry Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation) are out for tomorrow’s game @ Washington – 5:20 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture), Norman Powell (health and safety protocols), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), CJ McCollum (return to competition reconditioning) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee) are out for tomorrow’s game vs. Wiz. Presumably Simons is back. – 4:59 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups would not reveal if CJ McCollum and his wife Elise have had a boy or a girl. He said he would let them reveal that information. – 12:40 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I never have a feel for KP’s trade value. I generally assume it is not high, but seems plausible at least one team might assign him more value.
That said, I sort of feel like a deal centered on KP and McCollum isn’t too unreasonable and seems to make a little sense for both tms – 12:29 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups just said that CJ McCollum and his wife Elise have had their child. #RipCity – 8:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Chauncey Billups dropped the news: @CJ McCollum (or to be more specific, his wife Elise) had the baby and is expected to join the team on the road in their next few games. – 8:37 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says the team expects CJ McCollum to return in the coming days on this road trip. CJ’s wife, Elise, recently gave birth to their first baby. Billups says mom and baby are healthy and doing well. – 8:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, and Anfernee Simons are ALL OUT tomorrow night against the Nuggets.
I don’t care who plays for Denver outside of Jokić. The Nuggets need to win tomorrow. Division game at home, a get right opportunity of sorts. – 7:58 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Zeller (right patellar) is doubtful.
Powell (health and safety protocols), Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy), McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), Nance Jr. (right knee) and Anfernee Simons (personal reasons) are out for tomorrow night’s game at Denver – 6:26 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) is doubtful and Norman Powell (health/safety protocols), Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee) and Anfernee Simons (personal reasons) are out for Thurs. game vs. Nuggets – 6:26 PM
Shams Charania: Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is expected to return to lineup on Monday vs. the Magic in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McCollum fully recovered from a collapsed lung that he suffered on Dec. 4 against Boston. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 14, 2022
Billups also said McCollum is close to a return, but he and his wife are expecting the birth of their first child soon. -via Columbian / January 10, 2022
Jamie Hudson: Blazers Injury Report: Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation) are out for tonight’s game against Sacramento. -via Twitter @JamieHudson_ / January 9, 2022