Clippers vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-22) play against the San Antonio Spurs (27-27) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 21, San Antonio Spurs 21 (Q1 03:18)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lonnie Walker came in and missed the whole rim with his first shot of the game ATO, but I guess that’s all he needed for a warmup because he’s been perfect since.
Walker has 9 and tied the game at 21 after driving past Morris to flash the vert. Lue going to make his first subs – 8:56 PM
Lonnie Walker came in and missed the whole rim with his first shot of the game ATO, but I guess that’s all he needed for a warmup because he’s been perfect since.
Walker has 9 and tied the game at 21 after driving past Morris to flash the vert. Lue going to make his first subs – 8:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Strong start for Lonnie Walker IV with 9 points in the opening quarter.
4 paint points
3 points from outside
2 points from mid-range
Tied game at 21
White will check in after the timeout – 8:56 PM
Strong start for Lonnie Walker IV with 9 points in the opening quarter.
4 paint points
3 points from outside
2 points from mid-range
Tied game at 21
White will check in after the timeout – 8:56 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Nine points in three minutes on 4-5 shooting for Lonnie Walker, which is some kind of efficiency. – 8:55 PM
Nine points in three minutes on 4-5 shooting for Lonnie Walker, which is some kind of efficiency. – 8:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Batum already has a season-high in free throws made in a game (3) – 8:53 PM
Batum already has a season-high in free throws made in a game (3) – 8:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris Sr. came into tonight shooting 32% overall and 17% from three in his last three games. So Morris starting 2-for-2, even if it’s just two shots, is notable. And it’s helped LAC maintain a 10-0 run. – 8:51 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. came into tonight shooting 32% overall and 17% from three in his last three games. So Morris starting 2-for-2, even if it’s just two shots, is notable. And it’s helped LAC maintain a 10-0 run. – 8:51 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Giannis going from nightmares of Marc and Kawhi to Precious and OG >>> – 8:51 PM
Giannis going from nightmares of Marc and Kawhi to Precious and OG >>> – 8:51 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Tough take.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/iPpo2un9QM – 8:51 PM
Tough take.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/iPpo2un9QM – 8:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Batum’s 3rd and-one of the season and a Marcus Morris Sr. 3 caps an 8-0 Clippers run and forces a San Antonio timeout.
Clippers up 12-10 with 6:40 left in first quarter. This time Thursday, Clippers were down 13-2 in New Orleans. – 8:50 PM
Batum’s 3rd and-one of the season and a Marcus Morris Sr. 3 caps an 8-0 Clippers run and forces a San Antonio timeout.
Clippers up 12-10 with 6:40 left in first quarter. This time Thursday, Clippers were down 13-2 in New Orleans. – 8:50 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
This vintage of the Clippers ain’t very good. If the Spurs would stop turning the ball over, might be in decent shape to take advantage of it. – 8:45 PM
This vintage of the Clippers ain’t very good. If the Spurs would stop turning the ball over, might be in decent shape to take advantage of it. – 8:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
let’s get after it 🤟
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/HxWIK8tl3n – 8:25 PM
let’s get after it 🤟
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/HxWIK8tl3n – 8:25 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs’ Jock Landale will draw his first NBA start in place of the ailing Jakob Poeltl vs. Clippers tonight. – 8:23 PM
The Spurs’ Jock Landale will draw his first NBA start in place of the ailing Jakob Poeltl vs. Clippers tonight. – 8:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers and Spurs tonight. Starters:
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Doug McDermott
Jock Landale
Devin Vassell
Dejounte Murray – 8:04 PM
Clippers and Spurs tonight. Starters:
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Doug McDermott
Jock Landale
Devin Vassell
Dejounte Murray – 8:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Game 44
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Doug McDermott
Jock Landale
Devin Vassell
Dejounte Murray – 8:02 PM
Game 44
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Doug McDermott
Jock Landale
Devin Vassell
Dejounte Murray – 8:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone discussed some of the similarities and differences (at my prompting) between the Clippers loss and tonight against the Lakers. He said it starts on the defensive end against a small ball unit, and THEN working on better spacing/personnel/gameplan on offense. – 7:23 PM
Michael Malone discussed some of the similarities and differences (at my prompting) between the Clippers loss and tonight against the Lakers. He said it starts on the defensive end against a small ball unit, and THEN working on better spacing/personnel/gameplan on offense. – 7:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said that Amir Coffey will have a slight restriction on his minutes vs. San Antonio. Hartenstein obviously will have a limit. – 7:09 PM
Ty Lue said that Amir Coffey will have a slight restriction on his minutes vs. San Antonio. Hartenstein obviously will have a limit. – 7:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue updates:
– Isaiah Hartenstein will return
– starting lineup will not change
– nothing to say about Marcus Morris slump
– offense needs to make shots, keep defense from playing in transition so much
– priority is to shrink floor against Dejounte Murray
– Ty feels good – 7:07 PM
Ty Lue updates:
– Isaiah Hartenstein will return
– starting lineup will not change
– nothing to say about Marcus Morris slump
– offense needs to make shots, keep defense from playing in transition so much
– priority is to shrink floor against Dejounte Murray
– Ty feels good – 7:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Isaiah Hartenstein is available to play tonight, Ty Lue says. Hurt ankle has kept him out since Dec. 18. – 7:04 PM
Isaiah Hartenstein is available to play tonight, Ty Lue says. Hurt ankle has kept him out since Dec. 18. – 7:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gregg Popovich says that Derrick White will play and that Jakob Poeltl is a gametime decision – 6:48 PM
Gregg Popovich says that Derrick White will play and that Jakob Poeltl is a gametime decision – 6:48 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Derrick White is in tonight, Pop says.
Jakob Poeltl (back) is doubtful and likely a game-time decision. – 6:46 PM
Derrick White is in tonight, Pop says.
Jakob Poeltl (back) is doubtful and likely a game-time decision. – 6:46 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Derrick is available for the first time.” – Coach Pop on Derrick White.
Poeltl is a game time decision per Pop – 6:45 PM
“Derrick is available for the first time.” – Coach Pop on Derrick White.
Poeltl is a game time decision per Pop – 6:45 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“He shot like (expletive), but he played his butt off.”
Doug McDermott spent the past two weeks in COVID protocols, surfing everything on Netflix (even “Emily in Paris”). He will spend the few days trying to recalibrate his jump shot.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 6:15 PM
“He shot like (expletive), but he played his butt off.”
Doug McDermott spent the past two weeks in COVID protocols, surfing everything on Netflix (even “Emily in Paris”). He will spend the few days trying to recalibrate his jump shot.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 6:15 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Hawks coach Nate McMillan says he saw a Paul George type in Cam Reddish. Said it’s “unfortunate” Cam wanted out. – 5:53 PM
Hawks coach Nate McMillan says he saw a Paul George type in Cam Reddish. Said it’s “unfortunate” Cam wanted out. – 5:53 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Join us for our first-ever Box Out Cancer Game pres. by @SAHealth210!
🆚 @Los Angeles Clippers
⏰ 7:30PM CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎟 bit.ly/3fuzbkA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2
@HEB | #PorVida – 3:00 PM
Join us for our first-ever Box Out Cancer Game pres. by @SAHealth210!
🆚 @Los Angeles Clippers
⏰ 7:30PM CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎟 bit.ly/3fuzbkA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2
@HEB | #PorVida – 3:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs without Poeltl (2-5)
The Spurs without Murray (1-4)
The Spurs without White (0-5) – 2:56 PM
The Spurs without Poeltl (2-5)
The Spurs without Murray (1-4)
The Spurs without White (0-5) – 2:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs when players are in or not in H&S protocols and/or reconditioning
10/20 – 11/01, Record 2-5
11/03 – 11/22, Record 2-7 (players in H&S protocols)
11/24 – 12/23, Record 9-6
12/26 – today, Record 2-9 (players in H&S protocols) – 2:48 PM
The Spurs when players are in or not in H&S protocols and/or reconditioning
10/20 – 11/01, Record 2-5
11/03 – 11/22, Record 2-7 (players in H&S protocols)
11/24 – 12/23, Record 9-6
12/26 – today, Record 2-9 (players in H&S protocols) – 2:48 PM