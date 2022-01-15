Daily statistical milestones: Andre Iguodala moves past Paul Pierce and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Andre Iguodala No. 20 in steals now
Moved ahead of Paul Pierce with 1,755 steals. He’s now 4 away from Shawn Marion
Kyle Lowry No. 31 in assists now
Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant with 6,311 assists. He’s now 75 away from Norm Nixon
Andre Drummond No. 51 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Artis Gilmore with 9,167 rebounds. He’s now 159 away from Vlade Divac
JaVale McGee No. 65 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Sam Lacey with 1,161 blocks. He’s now 11 away from LaMarcus Aldridge
Stephen Curry No. 68 in steals now
Moved ahead of Quinn Buckner with 1,338 steals. He’s now 10 away from Rickey Green
Myles Turner No. 104 in blocks now
Moved ahead of John Salley and Bobby Jones with 984 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Mike Gminski
Andre Iguodala No. 113 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Lindsey Hunter with 1,076 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Gilbert Arenas
Jimmy Butler No. 141 in steals now
Moved ahead of Tom Gugliotta with 1,080 steals. He’s now tied with Buck Williams
DeMar DeRozan No. 162 in assists now
Moved ahead of Jalen Rose, Chris Webber, Anfernee Hardaway and Ricky Sobers with 3,530 assists. He’s now 11 away from Vlade Divac
Devin Booker No. 165 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jared Dudley, Ersan İlyasova and Jim Jackson with 887 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Justin Holiday
Terry Rozier No. 183 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jeff Hornacek and Clyde Drexler with 829 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Devin Harris
Nikola Vucevic No. 195 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant and Nazr Mohammed with 642 blocks. He’s now tied with John Henson and Dominique Wilkins
Andre Iguodala No. 206 in blocks now
Moved ahead of James Johnson with 624 blocks. He’s now tied with James Worthy and Carmelo Anthony
Steven Adams No. 218 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Cliff Levingston, Jerami Grant and Ronny Turiaf with 594 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Kristaps Porziņģis
Fred VanVleet No. 235 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers, Bobby Jackson, Chandler Parsons, Mike James, Dennis Schroeder and Byron Russell with 691 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Kerry Kittles
Doug McDermott No. 247 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Sam Cassell with 673 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jamal Murray
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Now this guy is part of a Big 3 here. pic.twitter.com/3omzTREatb – 12:23 PM
– D. Booker: 35 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast
– D. Garland: 32 pts, 4 reb, 8 ast
– D. Murray: 30 pts, 14 reb, 8 ast
– L. Doncic: 27 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast
– D. Ayton: 27 pts, 12 reb, 2 stl
– J. Embiid: 25 pts, 13 reb, 6 ast
– J. Butler: 23 pts, 10 ast, 2 stl – 11:17 AM
But it wasn’t enough to counter the Suns’ trio of stars, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker and Chris Paul, who each took turns dominating.
“It’s extremely difficult.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:26 AM
Talk about total opposite answers
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/Ch7P5OGzVP – 8:44 AM
Below is the list of players that are still ineligible:
Restriction date
🏀G. Payton II (1/19)
🏀M. Smart (1/25)
🏀T. Rozier (1/30)
🏀J. Randle (2/3)
Cannot be traded
🏀C. Capela
🏀A. McKinnie
🏀A. Gordon
1/2 – 8:21 AM
