Donovan Mitchell on recent rumors: Y'all like to talk a lot when we lose

Ben Anderson: I asked Donovan Mitchell about the ESPN report saying he may want to play in a bigger market, he cut me off: “Y’all like to talk a lot when we lose. I don’t understand. Y’all like to just keep all the negative stuff when we start losing, when we’re winning there’s nothing said.”
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After Rudy Gobert seemed to take a shot at Utah Jazz perimeter defenders, Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson give some testy responses, while coach Quin Snyder points out that “none of this matters” if the Jazz become a better version if themselves. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:52 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Amid one of the toughest weeks in recent @Utah Jazz memory, Donovan Mitchell addressed Rudy Gobert’s comments about the team’s defense, and rumors he’d prefer to play in a bigger market.
Amid one of the toughest weeks in recent @Utah Jazz memory, Donovan Mitchell addressed Rudy Gobert’s comments about the team’s defense, and rumors he’d prefer to play in a bigger market.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I asked Donovan Mitchell about the ESPN report saying he may want to play in a bigger market, he cut me off:
“Y’all like to talk a lot when we lose. I don’t understand. Y’all like to just keep all the negative stuff when we start losing, when we’re winning there’s nothing said.” – 2:03 PM
I asked Donovan Mitchell about the ESPN report saying he may want to play in a bigger market, he cut me off:
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell, on why he liked the tweet with Rudy’s quote: “We just gotta win tomorrow. That’s it.” – 1:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m sure someone else in Celtics Twitter already called this out, but I struggle to believe Danny Ainge is interested in the slightest in sending Donovan Mitchell to Pat Riley and the Heat. Maybe Mitchell wants that, but I don’t Ainge is jumping to make that happen. – 5:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder and Donovan Mitchell have had an extended 1-on-1 session working on a few specific things pic.twitter.com/YIy6yDVhuo – 2:56 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell and Quin Snyder have been going through an extended 1 on 1 session after practice today. pic.twitter.com/lRgauZKwdn – 2:54 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Shoutout to the kids at 7/11 that tried to mob me 😂😂😂lol #LoveYall🤞🏾 – 1:17 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell drops from seventh to eighth in the West.
Rudy Gobert holding strong in ninth place. pic.twitter.com/Pn3W90W4ut – 1:25 PM
Donovan Mitchell drops from seventh to eighth in the West.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell getting some shots up after tonight’s loss. pic.twitter.com/wIgmm9bJUW – 12:14 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell has returned to the court to get more shots pic.twitter.com/pbSb86jF86 – 12:14 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell getting some postgame shots in. pic.twitter.com/K6IHE946yr – 12:14 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell on the @Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland.
“Gotta give credit where credit is due and Darius Garland deserves to be in the all star game.”
Garland had his first career triple-double tonight and a career-high 15 assists.
Jazz had 11 assists as a team. – 11:37 PM
Donovan Mitchell on the @Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland.
“Gotta give credit where credit is due and Darius Garland deserves to be in the all star game.”
Garland had his first career triple-double tonight and a career-high 15 assists.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell, on one of his Cavs backcourt counterparts: “Darius Garland should be in the All-Star Game. Even not shooting the ball well [tonight], you saw the impact he had. What he’s doing is next-level.” – 11:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell: “Today was just weird as hell, if I’m being honest.” Both he and Quin noted just how differently the Jazz operated without having any legit centers out there to set screens. – 11:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell: “We competed, given the circumstances. We can’t complain about that.” – 11:31 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Cavs beat Jazz 111-91.
Clarkson led the Jazz with 22 points. Eric Paschall had 18, Donovan Mitchell had 17. Lamar Stevens led all scorers with 23.
4-game losing streak without Rudy Gobert.
A well-timed 3-day break up next. How many Jazz players can get healthy? – 11:14 PM
Cavs beat Jazz 111-91.
Clarkson led the Jazz with 22 points. Eric Paschall had 18, Donovan Mitchell had 17. Lamar Stevens led all scorers with 23.
4-game losing streak without Rudy Gobert.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Cleveland leads 58-52 at the half. Paschall is 7 of 7 with 16 points to lead all scorers. Donovan Mitchell has 11 and Jordan Clarkson has 10. – 10:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz’s available players tonight: Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Eric Paschall, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Trent Forrest, Denzel Valentine, Zylan Cheatham. – 7:41 PM
Eric Walden: Asked about the Brian Windhorst report about him wanting to play in a bigger market, Donovan Mitchell cuts off the question, notes that in his mind, all the questions he gets when the team is losing are negative, and says it’s simple: “We’re trying to win a championship.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / January 15, 2022
The athleticism, particularly the ability to dunk on people in traffic. The superior ability to handle the ball and get to wherever off the dribble, whenever. The ability to turn up in the postseason. The ability in transition. And the humility. Both share those traits. “I was definitely a Heat fan growing up,” Mitchell said. “I remember when him and LeBron were playing the Pacers in a playoff series. And I just remember how they manipulated the game in the fourth quarter and overtime. I remember … how much he impacted my life and my career growing up. “We just witnessed greatness when he was playing. He’s been a big influence on me in a number of ways.” -via The Athletic / January 12, 2022
Tim MacMahon: I think that it’s a little bit different situation in Salt Lake City with Donovan Mitchell just because there is I’m gonna say at least speculation around a league that market size might matter to him. -via YouTube / January 8, 2022