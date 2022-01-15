Gregg Popovich: Dejounte Murray probably won't be an All-Star because of our record

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers and Spurs tonight. Starters:
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Doug McDermott
Jock Landale
Devin Vassell
Dejounte Murray – 8:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Game 44
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Doug McDermott
Jock Landale
Devin Vassell
Dejounte Murray – 8:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue updates:
– Isaiah Hartenstein will return
– starting lineup will not change
– nothing to say about Marcus Morris slump
– offense needs to make shots, keep defense from playing in transition so much
– priority is to shrink floor against Dejounte Murray
– Ty feels good – 7:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Dejounte Murray in six January appearances: 25.7 points, 9.5 assists, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals.
Spurs’ record in those games: 1-5. – 12:15 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Dejounte Murray last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 8 AST
He’s just the second player in @San Antonio Spurs history to record at least 30p/10r/5a in consecutive games.
He joins David Robinson, who did so multiple times. His last occurrence was April 14 & 16, 1995. pic.twitter.com/yejapmZc3p – 10:16 AM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Not the kind of history a fella wants to make but Dejounte Murray has one of the better five-game losing streaks you’ll ever see. – 10:57 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Dejounte Murray enters the fourth quarter three assists shy of another triple-double, for those who chart these things. – 10:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Paint points
Dejounte Murray 18
The rest of the Spurs 12
Murray now with 25 points in 3 quarters – 10:12 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dejounte Murray continues to be the one Spur who is able to constantly attack the Cavs interior defense.
He now has 16 of the team 26 points in the paint
Spurs by 1, Murray has 23 points – 10:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
21 points now for Dejounte Murray
14 paint points
6 points from mid-range
1 point from the FT line
The Spurs have opened a 30-18 scoring advantage from the 3PT line
Keldon with 9 of his 13 pts from 3PT
Spurs by 1 – 10:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Dejounte Murray has decided to join this battle of point guards who could plausibly make the All-Star team but likely won’t. He’s been great for the past three minutes. – 9:26 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15 points in the first half for Dejounte Murray.
He has 10 of the team 16 paint points
Spurs cut the Cavs 11 point lead down to 2 – 9:25 PM
