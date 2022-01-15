JaMychal Green enters health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
With JaMychal Green in health & safety protocols, Denver will rely heavily on Jeff Green & Zeke Nnaji.
I will be watching Nnaji closely. His reboudning & finishing has looked better as of late. His impact as a screener, roller, rebounder & shooter will be needed off the bench. – 1:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
JaMychal Green has entered the health and safety protocol, source confirms @Shams Charania report.
That means 10-day James Ennis will be active again tonight.
And also means Jeff Green will be featured, heavily, again vs. Lakers. – 1:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce that Will Barton and Markus Howard are both active tonight. JaMychal Green is out for personal reasons.
Doesn’t need to be re-hashed, but Barton/Howard would’ve been huge in the L.A. collapse. Any way, I’d expect Jeff Green back in the starting lineup. – 9:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Official: JaMychal Green (personal) is out tonight vs. Blazers.
Will Barton, Markus Howard are available. – 9:01 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets announced that Barton and Howard are both active tonight.
JaMychal Green (personal reasons) is OUT. – 9:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
JaMychal Green (personal reasons) is questionable tonight vs. Portland. – 8:29 PM
Tim MacMahon: Mavs PF/C Kristaps Porzingis has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols after missing the last seven games. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 15, 2022
Brad Townsend: Also Jason Kidd is out of protocols. The old gang is back together. -via Twitter @townbrad / January 15, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Marcus Smart (protocols) remains the only person out for Boston tonight against the Bulls. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / January 15, 2022