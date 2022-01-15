“I feel pretty good, and I don’t think we’ve played our best basketball yet. We still got a long way to go. We’re missing guys here and there that could really help us. There’s really no urgency to change anything. I think we got everything we need. We’re gonna keep on going and I’m happy.”
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Whether he’s telling the whole truth or not, Joel Embiid says they have everything they need in Philly to accomplish their goals this season, and he’s leading from the front as a player and a spokesman:
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on the @Philadelphia 76ers after winning 8 of their last 9:
“We’ve just gotta stay healthy, & keep doing what we’re doing..
During this stretch, we’ve been very good offensively, moving the ball. These guys: they just allow me to do what I do best, offensively and defensively.” – 11:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid: “When I look at where we are, when we got most of the team healthy and me in the lineup, we’re 21-9. All that tells me we got to stay healthy.”
“There’s really no urgency to change anything. I think got everything we need. We’re gonna keep on going and I’m happy.” pic.twitter.com/dp2V77HJc3 – 11:07 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid, on the state of the team at the halfway point of the season: “I feel great (about where we are)…when we got most of the team healthy, especially me, in the lineup, then we are 21-9. You know, that’s not bad.” – 10:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid: “There’s really no urgency to change anything. We’ve got everything we need.”
Full quote: pic.twitter.com/EJtVNAfJyG – 10:39 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid, on their improved defensive execution tonight: “Charlotte, they move the ball extremely well and they have shooters all over the place, and they made a bunch of jump shots. Boston is more of an iso heavy team, so it becomes easier to load up and try to stop them.” – 10:36 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid says he feel good about where the Sixers are at through 41 games. Points to how well they’ve done when he and other key players are healthy.
Embiid, in part: “There’s no urgency to change anything. We’ve got everything we need.” – 10:24 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on the @Philadelphia 76ers’ continued growth and rising ceiling:
“I don’t think we’ve played our best basketball yet. We’ve got a long way to go… We’ve got everything we need. We’re going to keep on going. I’m happy.” – 10:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics win streak snapped in Philadelphia, 111-99.
Their first double-digit loss since Phoenix December 10).
Boston drops out of the top 10 in the East (21-22).
Tatum/Brown: 12 turnovers.
Embiid: 30-point scoring streak ends.
Celtics host east-leading Chicago tomorrow. – 9:26 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 111-99, their 8th win in the last 9 games. Embiid had 25/13/6 and Maxey added in 23 on 8-16 shooting. Boston had 11 more turnovers than the Sixers, and it felt like Matisse Thybulle had a hand in every one of the Boston miscues. – 9:24 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers beat the Celtics, 111-99, to go up 2-1 in the regular season series.
Embiid: 25 PTS / 13 REB / 6 AST
Maxey: 23 PTS / 5 AST
Harris: 17 PTS / 9 REB / 2 AST
Curry: 17 PTS / 2 REB / 7 AST
Thybulle: 8 PTS / 5 STL / 2 BLK – 9:23 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Tyrese Maxey is giving off serious SGA vibes. And I love how Embiid has subtly taken on more play initiation himself in the last two months to accommodate his game. – 9:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid’s 30-point streak will end at eight. He finishes with 25 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists as Andre Drummond will check in to close out a Sixers win against Boston. – 9:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t blame the Philly fans for booing. I’d want Embiid to get 30 points too. His teammates have to get him a shot here. – 9:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Offensive foul on Embiid and Nesmith lives to tell about it. #Celtics #76ers – 9:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid just tried to end Aaron Nesmith’s life on that dunk, and nearly took himself out in the process. Scary looking play, though he appears to be fine. – 9:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sixers lead 83-66 after 3. Joel Embiid has 22-10-4 and has been dominant. Philly has a 24-6 edge in points off turnovers, and even after a hot shooting 3rd quarter Boston is only up to 40 percent for the game. – 8:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
76ers lead 83-66 after three
Brown – 19 points
Tatum – 16/11/5, 6 turnovers
Rob – 12 points, 14 rebounds
Celtics – 8-25 threes
Celtics – 15 turnovers
Embiid – 22 points
Harris – 17 points
Maxey – 12 points
76ers – 8-28 threes
76ers – 5 turnovers – 8:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sixers lead 55-35 at the half
Pritchard – 8 points
Tatum/Brown – 4-20 shooting
Celtics – 30.8% shooting
Celtics – 11 turnovers
Harris – 11 points
Embiid – 10/8/4
Maxey – 10 points
76ers – 46.5% shooting
76ers – 4 turnovers – 8:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #76ers 55-35 at halftime in a game that looks like Varsity vs. JV. Brown 7, Tatum 5 (5 turnovers, 3 fouls), Horford 5; Harris 11, Embiid 10, Maxey 10. – 8:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 55, Celtics 35. Celtics shot just 30.1 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 11 times for 17 points. Embiid has 10-8-4. Harris with 11 and 6. Maxey with 10. – 8:08 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers take a 20-point lead over the Celtics into the break, up 55-35.
Harris: 11 PTS / 6 REB / 1 STL
Embiid: 10 PTS / 8 REB / 4 AST
Maxey: 10 PTS / 2 AST / 1 STL
Curry: 8 PTS / 4 AST / 1 STL
Korkmaz: 7 PTS / 1 STL
Thybulle: 3 PTS / 2 STL / 2 BLK – 8:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Celtics may not want to drive and challenge Embiid but it’s so important to get the ball into the paint. They have to drive and at least collapse the defense and then try to force some rotation – 7:59 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics getting their ass kicked badly, down 32-14 after first quarter to Philly. And the worst part for Boston? Joel Embiid (8 pts, 4 reb, 4 asst) isn’t even going hard at them…yet. – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
76ers lead 32-14 after one
Horford – 5 points
Tatum – 5 points
Celtics – 33% shooting
Celtics – 8 turnovers
Embiid – 8 points
Maxey – 8 points
76ers – 4-10 three-pointers
76ers – 2 turnovers – 7:40 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
It was a strong Q1 for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who lead the Celtics, 32-14.
Embiid: 8 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Maxey: 8 PTS / 1 STL
Harris: 5 PTS / 3 REB
Curry: 5 PTS / 3 AST
Thybulle: 3 PTS / 2 REB / 2 STL – 7:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 32, Celtics 14 at the end of a wild first. Philly started 1 of 6 from the floor and then went on a 28-2 run to grab the big lead. Maxey with 8 points on 3-of-4 shooting. Embiid also with 8. Sixers forced 8 turnovers for 12 points. – 7:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #76ers 32-14 in a game they actually led 10-4. Tatum 5, Horford 5; Embiid 8.
BOS 6-for-18 FG, 8 turnovers. – 7:39 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Joel Embiid already 4-4 from the line.
In his last 17 games against the Celtics, he’s averaged 13.1 free throw attempts per game.
15.4 per game over the last 9. – 7:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Timeout Celtics after back-to-back 3s by Maxey and Curry. Embiid igniting the break set up Curry’s shot. Sixers started 1-of-6 from the floor but now have a 20-12 advantage. – 7:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Can’t ball-watch when Embiid has it. He’s become way too good of a passer for that. – 7:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Dennis Schroder
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Furkan Korkmaz
Seth Curry
Tyrese Maxey – 6:31 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – Jan. 14, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams
Philadelphia – Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Smart Philadelphia: Danny Green, Shake Milton, Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/nqCV7px007 – 6:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers, with a smile, when asked what has allowed Joel Embiid to be so consistently dominant lately: “He’s really good.” Says he gets a lot of calls from former players, including Kevin Garnett, who are effusive in their praise of Embiid’s talent level. – 5:23 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Joel Embiid’s impressive New Year’s Resolution pic.twitter.com/yOZItsXcRt – 4:49 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ime Udoka discusses Al Horford’s success when defending Joel Embiid #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/14/cel… via @SixersWire #NBA – 3:55 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Joel Embiid has scored exactly 31 points in five straight games – 11:49 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics downgrade Marcus Smart to OUT. Tough absence against Embiid with the way the Celtics like to send the double teams. – 11:04 AM
