Knicks vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (21-21) play against the Atlanta Hawks (24-24) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022
New York Knicks 65, Atlanta Hawks 51 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting:
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Gorgui Dieng
Kevin Huerter
Trae Young
Knicks are starting:
Julius Randle
Evan Fournier
Mitchell Robinson
R.J. Barrett
Alec Burks – 7:12 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Gorgui Dieng – 7:08 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Knicks
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Gorgui Dieng – 7:06 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is available.
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) is available.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is out.
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is out. – 6:27 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game vs. New York:
Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is available.
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) is available.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is out.
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is out. – 6:27 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on Cam Reddish:
“A lot of you guys were asking why he wasn’t in the rotation or why we weren’t doing certain things…. He wasn’t going to probably end the season with us. Unfortunate. I think he has a lot of talent, great kid, and I wish him well.” pic.twitter.com/cBvG97eX8P – 6:18 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins’ honesty and humor blew me away (as evidenced by my expression here) when we recorded the first episode of the Hawks Report.
I’m so excited for y’all to hear what he had to say when we launch Monday!
Subscribe now so you don’t miss it: https://t.co/Csv8r8wpQP pic.twitter.com/F7hvSdKCLu – 5:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have ruled out Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) for tonight’s game vs. Cam’s former team – the Hawks.
Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is also out.
The Hawks are listing Clint Capela (ankle) as doubtful and Danilo Gallinari (Achilles) as questionable – 5:29 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Time to work.
#NewYorkForever x #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/ZoKIZuYvBH – 5:15 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The New York Knicks are a .500 team right now and on the fringe of the Eastern Conference play-in positions.
Hall of Famer & former Knicks executive @Isiah Thomas tells @TermineRadio & JumpShot8 Knicks fans feel like they have a right to let you know if you’re not playing well. pic.twitter.com/bxl40fhxSf – 5:00 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game vs. New York:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable.
Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is doubtful. – 4:59 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Had another couple legends in the building with me for the latest @TheJabStepPod:
🏀‘98 Knicks vs the world
🏀Penny appreciation
🏀which rule change do you want?
🏀swap any player from ‘95 with a current player & more!
https://t.co/nPQhU02v8N pic.twitter.com/cTrXx74H33 – 4:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Before the Knicks play in Atlanta tonight, here’s my and @Chris Kirschner’s deep dive on Cam Reddish:
• His desire for a change
• His fit in New York
• His future with the Knicks
• Draft pick nerdiness
• Knox’s new home
And more…
Story: https://t.co/0Nu4dRFGSb pic.twitter.com/PaRTuc2Nhh – 4:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Enter now for your chance to win 10 suite tickets 🎟 against the Knicks, plus a sleepover inside @Golden1Center!
👉 https://t.co/w2qHvxcLqR pic.twitter.com/ltpVYgmc6X – 4:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: ATL/NYK Reddish Trade; Massive Trade Rumor and News Roundup w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/VykZJqj4Lj – 4:00 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
One-tenth of a second left? Just enough time.
This Day in Knicks History: Trent Tucker’s buzzer-beater changed the NBA forever. pic.twitter.com/6GXaQZnWfx – 4:00 PM
Julius Randle @J30_RANDLE
Just met my new tutor! Lol enjoyed spending time with you brother
@rajgokal @solana pic.twitter.com/xeaRew6QQd – 2:45 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The second unit 🤞
In episode two of @delta On The Climb, the team highlights the strength of the bench and what they bring to the floor each and every night. – 2:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Three officiating errors cited at close of Heat-Hawks. Defensive 3-seconds uncalled on Hawks’ John Collins. Travel uncalled on Hawks’ Trae Young. And Heat’s P.J. Tucker not called for grabbing Collins’ jersey at critical juncture, seen here:
official.nba.com/last-two-minut… – 2:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Best trade matches for Rockets (teams with assets) and Eric Gordon (teams contending):
Rockets YES, Gordon NO: CLE, NYK, DAL, CHA, BOS, ATL
Rockets NO, Gordon YES: BRK, MIL, MIA, LAC, LAL, UTH, DEN
Ideal for both: PHX, PHI, CHI, MEM, (maybe) GSW – 1:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Injury report:
Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is doubtful.
Kevin Knox is not listed. – 1:31 PM
