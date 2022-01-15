Kristaps Porzingis clears health and safety protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Forward Kristaps Porzingis and coach Jason Kidd clear Covid protocols for Dallas
Forward Kristaps Porzingis and coach Jason Kidd clear Covid protocols for Dallas
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kristaps Porzingis is unlikely to jump right back in action following a long stay on the sidelines #NBA
Kristaps Porzingis is unlikely to jump right back in action following a long stay on the sidelines #NBA
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Kristaps Porzingis is expected back in the starting lineup tonight for the #Mavs against Orlando. KP has missed the last 8 games — 7 while in the health and safety protocols. The @Dallas Mavericks were 7-1 in those 8 games. – 1:01 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Kristaps Porzingis is out of health and safety protocols and not listed on the injury report for tonight’s Mavs home game with Orlando. (830p, BSSW). KP has been out the last 7, one was a back-to-back rest game, the other 6 for H&S protocols. – 12:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, head coach Jason Kidd clear COVID-19 protocols dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
For now, Marquese Chriss will remain on Mavs’ roster on his hardship 10-day deal but will be inactive since Kristaps Porzingis is back, per source. Chriss has performed well enough to make Mavs look at options to create roster spot and keep him after 10-day ends on Jan. 20. – 12:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Porzingis is listed as a probable starter tonight. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s playing, but looks like the possibility is in play. Given how cautious Mavs have always been with his health, playing after not practicing for 2 weeks would be surprising to me. – 11:56 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs PF/C Kristaps Porzingis has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols after missing the last seven games. – 11:46 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
There’s hope within the Mavericks organization that Kristaps Porzingis can clear health and safety protocols as soon as tomorrow, but it’s extremely unrealistic to think he could play against Orlando tomorrow, and or probably even Monday against OKC. Hasn’t practiced in 2 weeks. – 11:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dallas Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis will miss tomorrow’s game in Memphis as he still remains in health and safety protocols – 12:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis remains in health and safety protocols and will miss Friday’s game at Memphis.
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis remains in health and safety protocols and will miss Friday’s game at Memphis.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs acting coach Sean Sweeney says Kristaps Porzingis return before Friday is uncertain dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:44 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Barrett is the youngest player in franchise history with consecutive 30-point games – removing Porzingis from the record book. – 9:53 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 The Mavs’ improvement on defense
🗣 How Jason Kidd uses Luka differently on offense
🗣 The truth about Kristaps Porzingis
🗣 Draymond Green’s resurgence
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Sean Sweeney says he isn’t sure whether Porzingis will join the Mavs in Memphis. Tomorrow marks 10 days since Porzingis entered the health and safety protocols. – 6:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kristaps Porzingis and Willie Cauley-Stein are out for tonight’s game against the Knicks, per Mavs interim coach Sean Sweeney. Jason Kidd also remains out due to the health and safety protocols. – 6:04 PM
