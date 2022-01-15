Lakers vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (21-21) play against the Denver Nuggets (19-19) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 66, Denver Nuggets 80 (Q3 08:19)
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola has the triple-double with 14/10/10 in 21 minutes of work.
It’s his 8th of the season, trailing only Russell Westbrook with 9. – 10:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have more turnovers in the first three minutes of the 3rd Q (3) than they did in the 1st half (2), as Denver capitalizes to take a 78-62 lead. – 10:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
As sloppy as the Nuggets were to start this third quarter, the Lakers were somehow worse. – 10:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Darius Garland tonight:
27 PTS
18 AST (career high)
2 TOV
He joins LeBron James as the only Cav with that many assists in a game in the last 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/rFeEmraLnK – 10:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver needs to come out with aggression and intent. They cannot slow up now. – 10:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Numbers are looking good at the break 📊 pic.twitter.com/dMU3o5cwqv – 10:11 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
14 PTS | 9 REB | 9 AST
In the first half.
#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/MN5iEWcU9a – 10:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Lakers 73-60.
-Jokić with a near first half triple-double, 14-9-9
-The bench has been the difference once again, with almost all double-digit +/-
-Barton went 4/4 FG for 12 points
-Bones/Davon were fantastic pic.twitter.com/yTnoeeFOLN – 10:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets are up 73-60 at the half
Nikola Jokic has 14 points 9 rebounds and 9 assists
Bones Hyland has 16 points and Davon Reed has looked excellent in his moments against LeBron.
This whips ass. – 10:05 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
In a no-defense first half, Denver comes out ahead by double digits behind 14 / 9 / 9 from Jokic (!!) and 16 from Bones Hyland. Hope that carries over to the 3rd quarter, because this is an immensely fun brand of basketball and the Nuggets are 100% in the game emotionally. – 10:04 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets have 19 assists on 27 made shots and just 3 turnovers in the first half.
They shot 60%/68.8%/100% shooting splits and scored 73 points. – 10:04 PM
The Nuggets have 19 assists on 27 made shots and just 3 turnovers in the first half.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Guarantee these Lakers fans at Ball Arena have been crossing the picket line at King Soopers. – 10:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic just finished the half with 14 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds in 18 minutes.
#Nuggets up 73-60 at the break. – 10:01 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic has 14 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists…
…IN THE FIRST HALF.
Nuggets up 73-60. – 10:01 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Lakers doubling Jokic is death and Lakers letting Jokic iso on Ariz is death but Dwight has 3 fouls in the first half so options are thin. – 10:00 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Pay attention, because class is in session 📓 pic.twitter.com/4TRBUuYPdj – 9:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
At this point it feels more surprising when the Lakers don’t give up 60+ in the first half. – 9:59 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Lakers without Dwight are guarding Jokic with Ariza so Denver should have a good chance of extending their lead in the final two mintues of the half. – 9:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Dwight Howard heads to the bench with his third foul. Nikola’s living rent free. – 9:57 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
He’s Bizzy getting BUCKETS
16 in the first half for @BizzyBones11 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uHUAV2J3n7 – 9:56 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It’s unfair what Jokic is doing to arguably the best defender of his generation (albeit an older Dwight) – 9:55 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
That move in the lane was basically Jokic’s way of telling Dwight to eff off. BK – 9:55 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The fact that Denver has Zeke Nnaji and Bones Hyland under team control for quite some time will pay off big dividens. Those are exactly the type of players you need to fill out an expensive roster. – 9:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Russ made such a great strong move to get AARON GORDON out of the way for an easy layup, and he hit the bottom of the rim. – 9:53 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The entire Lakers defense is one big buisness decision to not get in the way of a highlight right now. – 9:53 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
That’s Jokic’s second bucket off cuts tonight. How do you lose Jokic off cuts?! – 9:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This might be the best 6-quarter stretch of offense the Nuggets have played all year if this second quarter continues the way it started. – 9:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Dating back to last game, Bones has 30 points in his last 22 minutes of basketball. – 9:51 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Davon Reed to Bones Hyland as they’re having career games in the first half. pic.twitter.com/XfqFSPSWvs – 9:51 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver’s bench players are flexing. FLEX-ing. pic.twitter.com/B51hzeGXy7 – 9:51 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Bones vs the Laker defenders. AK pic.twitter.com/tmXhb0iCgp – 9:50 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland’s last basket was disgusting.
Spin and finish and the rookie has 16 1st half points in the first time against the Los Angeles Lakers. – 9:49 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Wow this group on the floor in the second quarter has been so much fun. Davon Reed, Bones Hyland, Zeke Nnaji, all making big plays. – 9:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Curry thought Korkmaz had the alley oop radius of a young Dwight Howard. – 9:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
When Bones says he thinks he can beat Steph Curry’s 3pt record, its not even surprisng. His confidence is out of this world and that is manifesting in a fantastic first half from him.
He is up to 16 points in 10 minutes. – 9:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The audacity for Nnaji to try to poster LeBron there!
It did not go well, but man that was ballsy. – 9:45 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It’s not often that LeBron gets lost in attacking a matchup, but that happened the last few minutes with him trying to get the redeption bucket on Davon Reed after getting stonewalled back-to-back-to-back. – 9:43 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Davon Reed is having the game of his career against LeBron James. What a incredible moment for him.
Playing sound defense against a HOFer and just hit a big shot to put the Nuggets up. – 9:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nothing better than when a crowd is so engaged they see what’s happening with a certain matchup. In this case, it’s Davon Reed giving LeBron James fits. Last possession, while LeBron complained to an official after getting ripped, Reed came down and buried a 3-pointer. – 9:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers played with good energy throughout the 1st Q, but Denver opened 6 for 6 from 3, and 12 of 20 overall, to take a 34-29 lead. Two 3’s came from Bones Hyland (32.6% from 3 on season).
LAL shot 55% with 2 TO’s. – 9:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Davon Reed knew the assignment.
Bottled up LeBron for 23.5 seconds, leading to Lakers’ 24-second shot clock violation.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Absolutley spectacular defense by Davon Reed who LeBron just tried to isolate on.
LeBron got nowhere and ended up on the floor after getting the chair pulled out on him. – 9:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Tonight, Bones looks like he did early in the season; on the edge of chaos, but just controlled enough to string together multiple good posessions.
He is 3-3 for 8 points to start tonight. – 9:33 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This game is already tons of fun. Good one at Ball Arena between Denver and the Lakers. – 9:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Nuggets are 6 for 6 from 3, the biggest reason they lead 32-28.
LAL are 2 for 4 after LeBron’s 1st triple. – 9:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets are now 5-of-5 from 3-point range after Davon Reed buries one off a feed from Jokic. – 9:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Going for 10 points on 5 of 6 FG’s thus far, that’s the most in the first quarter for Dwight Howard since 11/16/18.
LAL trail 26-24 with 2:47 left in the period, with Howard still out there. – 9:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
So far, 20 of Lakers’ 23 points have come in the paint. Unclear what the scouting report is against the #Nuggets. – 9:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong start from Dwight Howard, who’s 4 of 5 for 8 points after his 2nd put-back bucket. – 9:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon looked like he rolled his ankle on that feed to Jokic. He was limping a bit on his way back on defense.
He is staying in, but it is something to monitor. – 9:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jeff Green, still with so much bounce and spring, 14 years in – 9:22 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets switching defense worked early, but LeBron recognized he could create the matchups he wanted and began attacking. Denver will need to adjust. – 9:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The paint defense for Denver has been suboptimal. AKA non-existent. – 9:22 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Dwight Howard wishes he could go against Nikola Jokic every single night.
It’s the most awkward thing to me. – 9:21 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
For the love of god please put the ball in Gordon’s hands more with Murray and Porter out. He can create so many ways with Jokic on the floor just like that feed to Jeff Green for the big time dunk. – 9:21 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Game Presentation just did this awesome feature where the ask the players what in-arena job they would want to have and Nikola Jokic said Rocky and I cannot think of anything more on brand. – 9:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Will Barton drains a three on a switch against Dwight, which is important. – 9:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A quick 6-0 run out of a time out has LAL up 10-7 early in Denver. – 9:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Can’t be that many better 3/4 combos than Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green switching defensively on LeBron. – 9:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon hitting an early 3 is a good sign. If he can start hitting triples at an average rate with how good his scoring around the rim has been, he becomes an even more imactful offensive threat. – 9:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets played Ice Ice Baby when Russ missed that post up jumper. – 9:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon’s on Westbrook, Jeff Green on LeBron to start the game. Lakers start with Dwight Howard guarding Nikola Jokic. – 9:14 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
A family that lost their house in the fire in Boulder County had a young boy taking the first shot tonight at the Nuggets game. Russell Westbrook was down near him, showed him how to hold his follow thru, and then dunked his miss and high-fived him.
Bigger than basketball 🥺 – 9:13 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver is swtiching most actions early on which I like. Keep everything in front of them. – 9:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets had a kid who was impacted by the fires in Colorado shoot the first shot. Despite encouragment from Dwight Howard, he missed, but Russell Westbrook come up clutch with the putback for him. Cool moment. – 9:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Russell Westbrook scored the putback layup for the little Nuggets fan who missed the initial shot then gave him a double high five.
That was pretty sweet. An olive branch if you will. – 9:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Western Union first shot of the game came via a 10-ish year old kid. Dwight Howard came over to coach him.
…
He missed. – 9:10 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Gotta be one of the bigger crowds of the season on hand for the Nuggets’ game tonight against the Lakers. Lots of gold throughout the arena. – 9:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A weird mix of extremely loud cheers and loud boos as LeBron James is introduced here in Denver. – 9:06 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Saturday Night Five
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/EtJAHkaC4C – 8:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pretty natural matchups for the Nuggets defensively:
AG on Westbrook
Monte on Bradley
Barton on Monk
Jeff Green on LeBron
Jokić on Dwight – 8:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets annouce the same starting five:
Monte Morris
Will Barton III
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic
I’d bet the reserves are Campazzo, Hyland, Reed and Nnaji. – 8:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This is certainly not 100% speed, but to see Jamal Murray taking contact from player development coach Steve Graham in the post & making moves to the rim is very encouraging.
I’ve heard nothing but good things about Murray’s rehab so far. Hard not to be excited for his return. pic.twitter.com/d9ZWhvhnhc – 8:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers going back with Dwight in the starting lineup for the Joker matchup pic.twitter.com/Cm1cDYDTXk – 8:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
No surprises with Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Will Barton, AG, Jeff Green and Nikola. – 8:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First 5⃣ on the floor!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/QNUk7gK3en – 8:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Dwight Howard is good to go and will start vs. Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/XASRyDi6w6 – 8:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters at Denver:
Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, LeBron and Howard at the 5. – 8:30 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Set the Microwave, it’s going to be a TV dinner tonight. pic.twitter.com/27EzahwOO2 – 8:08 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
So Rivers is out due to a non-COVID illness which likely means Denver will turn to Davon Reed to help bolster their bench unit. – 8:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso out for the Bulls tonight among others, but their MVP candidate DeMar DeRozan is. LeBron and Melo are the only active players to have more career points against the Celtics… pic.twitter.com/kUWMyWVxpy – 8:01 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young is starting his 242nd career game tonight, tying Kent Bazemore for 20th place in Hawks history. – 7:40 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We’ve got some time before tonight’s tip, so why don’t we help our friends @Avalanche and #MakeVegasNazty!
Vote for @43_Kadri: https://t.co/lBZxSUqzN2
#MileHighBasketball x #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/ecbh6h44C4 – 7:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says they won’t disclose what they’ll do with Stanley Johnson after tonight’s game. – 7:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony is out for a second straight game due to his sore back.
Meanwhile, Dwight Howard – important in this matchup against Denver due to Jokic’s presence – is a game-time decision (left knee soreness). – 7:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Dwight Howard (knee) is a game-time decision tonight, says Frank Vogel. – 7:32 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Lakers coach Frank Vogel says Carmelo Anthony will not play tonight against the Nuggets due to back soreness. – 7:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says that Carmelo Anthony is out again tonight vs. DEN because of his lower back. He is considered day-to-day going forward. – 7:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Denver expects Austin Rivers (illness) to be out tonight against the Lakers, joining JaMychal Green (protocols).
We should see more Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji and Facundo Campazzo for the Nuggets. – 7:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone discussed some of the similarities and differences (at my prompting) between the Clippers loss and tonight against the Lakers. He said it starts on the defensive end against a small ball unit, and THEN working on better spacing/personnel/gameplan on offense. – 7:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone, with JaMychal Green out, is noting how important Jeff Green & Zeke Nnaji are.
Both have been playing well as of late. Malone brought up Nnaji’s finishing around the rim as a big improvement. He said they spoke about how the game is slowing down for him at shootaround. – 7:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says Austin Rivers is likely out, along with JaMychal Green, who’s out due to H&S protocols.
Said plan is to have Jeff Green come out early and then check back in to play some backup five. – 7:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone just said that Austin Rivers is likely out, along with JaMychal Green. – 7:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Both Rudys will be available for the Jazz vs. Denver on Sunday pic.twitter.com/2k4NPkIxXu – 7:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic brought his suit game to Ball Arena. Just walked in in a slick brown get up. – 6:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors have four guys in the top 15 in minutes per game. Only one other team, the Lakers, has even three in the top 20. – 6:22 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 15 points for AG tonight?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive a 100% deposit match up to $250!
👉 bit.ly/3Eo2dNa
#MileHighBasketball – 6:22 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, the much-maligned Russell Westbrook talks to @TheAthletic about his struggles, sacrifice, his bigger-than-basketball perspective on it all and why – even if the Lakers might have some regrets – he does not
theathletic.com/3070338/2022/0… – 6:02 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
It’s all about giving back at the Talen Horton-Tucker Family Basketball Camp.
Backstage Lakers airs tonight at 9:30 PT on @SpectrumSN pic.twitter.com/MOj0KPrtZ1 – 5:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“What makes you kind of marvel at that play is…the size of the person that did it”
@adaniels33 is amazed by @Ja Morant’s block of Avery Bradley in L.A. #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/e46mXt1ju7 – 4:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver should definitely sign DeMarcus Cousins for tomorrow. Not tonight. The Nuggets bench needs to be fast and athletic tonight. – 4:15 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Mile High City 📍
⏰: 6:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:08 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Austin Rivers is listed as questionable heading into tonight’s game vs the Lakers with non-Covid related sickness.
Will Barton (neck strain) is probable.
JaMychal Green is out in health and safety protocols. – 4:07 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The center matchup is a good one tonight 👀
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/jeMafUs6dJ – 4:01 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
The Nikola Jokic-Aaron Gordon chemistry is at its best level since Gordon came to the #Nuggets last season. Here we talk some very interesting stats to support this, and take a look at a very cool action that Gordon & Jokic run to exploit perimeter switches. pic.twitter.com/vPunFlOrVe – 3:36 PM
