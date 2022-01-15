Magic vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (8-35) play against the Dallas Mavericks (19-19) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 9:30 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022
Orlando Magic 41, Dallas Mavericks 51 (Q2 02:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Hamptime assists, Hamptime scores 🪄
📺: https://t.co/UeC4F55gPJ pic.twitter.com/gUtIj3Y7eE – 10:22 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
KP will make ya JUMP (jump)
@Kristaps Porzingis x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/22Tgk9ncbV – 10:17 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Dallas 32, Orlando 23 pic.twitter.com/V8fODr7Hr0 – 10:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Last season, Mavs by and large struggled physically when they returned from COVID-19. Kleber and Finney-Smith in particular spoke of how difficult it was.
This season, Hardaway said his first game back from COVID was tough, but Bullock and now Porzingis if anything seem fresher. – 10:11 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In his first quarter after being gone for 11 days with COVID-19, Porzingis scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting, with one rebound and one steal.
Not bad. – 10:08 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Real nice first quarter back for Kristaps Porzingis, who had 12 points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, shot 4-of-5 and was a plus-12 in 7 minutes. Mavericks are up 32-23. – 10:07 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
🚨 HAMPTIME TO JALEN SUGGS LOB 🚨
📺: https://t.co/UeC4F55gPJ pic.twitter.com/qzbmTO1AoL – 10:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Mavericks 32, Magic 23.
Porzingis makes a 3 at the buzzer.
Both teams are shooting well, but Magic’s 8 turnovers have made things difficult for them. – 10:07 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Certainly no signs of rust for Kristaps Porzingis in his return after missing 7 games. He had 12 points on 4-5 FG in the first quarter. – 10:06 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Great patience by Porzingis, understanding he had just enough time to pump-fake before draining the 3-pointer, giving Dallas a 32-23 lead after one quarter. – 10:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs hope return of Kidd and Porzingis, Marquese Chriss addition will extend uptick in play dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:03 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba, Jalen Suggs and Terrence Ross are all checking into the game.
Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Chuma Okeke come off the floor. – 9:58 PM
Mo Bamba, Jalen Suggs and Terrence Ross are all checking into the game.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Saturday Night Luka.
@Luka Doncic x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/8EV4V48u1v – 9:58 PM
Saturday Night Luka.
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Chum Buckets 👌
📺: https://t.co/UeC4F55gPJ pic.twitter.com/6zQM2pbrMi – 9:57 PM
Chum Buckets 👌
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Brunson’s toying with the Magic off of switches. You’re seeing the benefit of having two ballhandlers on the court. – 9:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic drains a 3 and lifts his arms as if to ask “Where’s that been?” – 9:53 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Moe Wagner is first big off the bench, coming in for Lopez with 7:05 in 1Q.
Mavericks lead 16-7. – 9:50 PM
Moe Wagner is first big off the bench, coming in for Lopez with 7:05 in 1Q.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I’d say Porzingis’ return started well: He scored 7 points in four minutes and is now catching a breather on the bench.
Dallas leads Orlando 16-7. – 9:49 PM
I’d say Porzingis’ return started well: He scored 7 points in four minutes and is now catching a breather on the bench.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Back with a 𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐆.
@Kristaps Porzingis X #NBAALLSTAR
RETWEET TO VOTE! pic.twitter.com/ZYZC8ZAJqM – 9:48 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,173 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 9:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
First two Maverick possessions, Dorian Finney-Smith was the point forward bringing the ball up. Don Nelson would approve. – 9:42 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight are Luka, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis who has missed the last 7 games, 6 of those due to health and safety protocols. Mavs vs Magic, 830p on BSSW. – 9:17 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
All Mavs players that have been in health and safety protocols have cleared. Marquese Chriss, who was on a 10-day contract because of the Covid-related hardship allowance, signed a multi-year deal tonight. To create an open roster spot, Willie Cauley-Stein was waived. – 9:14 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/g8kglOnndq – 9:01 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic
ORL starters: F Wagner, Okeke, Lopez, Harris, Anthony
8:40 tip @theeagledallas – 9:01 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd in our pre game interview:Porzingis starts at the 5 tonight in place of Powell. The first of what he says will be several experiments over the next few weeks as the roster returns whole. You can hear it all around 7:10 prior to Mavs-ORL @theeagledallas – 8:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd, back from protocols, on how he’ll use Kristaps Porzingis in his first game back: “We’ll see how he feels. We’ll start him and go from there. We’re not going to try to play him over 30 minutes tonight. We’ll see how he does in the first few minutes and go from there.” – 8:43 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🦄 activated.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba will be available tonight and will come off bench vs. the Mavericks, per Jamahl Mosley. – 8:03 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 44 at DALLAS
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
3️⃣3️⃣C: @Robin Lopez
1️⃣4️⃣G: @thats_G_
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰9:30 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 9 p.m.)
📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic-…
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 8:02 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Mo Bamba (sprained right toe) will be available to play tonight at Dallas.
#MagicTogether – 8:02 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Porzingis will start, probably won’t play more than 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/nFX5h1mI37 – 7:55 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kristaps Porzingis will start in his return from protocols, but the plan is to limit him to 30 minutes or less, per Jason Kidd. – 7:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Why is the “Welcome back, Kotter” song playing in my head? Porzingis, Kidd, Mosley. – 7:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Per Nico Harrison, Mavs are excited to get Kristaps Porzingis back tonight against Orlando. – 7:42 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
General Manager Nico Harrison on signing Marquese Chriss and waiving Willie Cauley-Stein.
@att | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/HvcOCvksIP – 7:35 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic rookie Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs getting work in pregame pic.twitter.com/drIfPCpk6I – 7:24 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Thank you, @Willie Cauley-Stein. Maverick for life.
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/S52jvDeNL1 – 7:23 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks have completed the signing of Marquese Chriss to a two-year deal and made roster room by waiving Willie Cauley-Stein.
More percolating from around the NBA with three weeks and change to go until the Feb. 10 trade deadline can be found here: https://t.co/3A6WkA2xpL pic.twitter.com/WNnqkKbjww – 7:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
📍American Airlines Center
Magic (8-35) at Mavericks (23-19) tips off in a little over 2 hours to close out Orlando’s 3-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/NifrzdUlga – 7:17 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Welcome to the squad, @Marquese Chriss!
@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/uhIapnogCF – 7:17 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Dallas Mavericks have signed Marquese Chriss to a multi-year contract.
In an additional move, Dallas has requested waivers on center Willie Cauley-Stein. pic.twitter.com/HFUsuJjxAu – 7:17 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Source confirms reports that Mavs are waiving Willie Cauley-Stein, enabling them to sign Marquese Chriss for the rest of the season and perhaps beyond. Cauley-Stein has missed the majority of this season due to personal reasons. – 5:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dallas will have a $4.1M hit in dead money on their books, unless Willie Cauley-Stein is claimed off waivers. Given Cauley-Stein hasn’t played in over a month, that’s unlikely.
Marquese Chriss will sign a prorated two-year, veteran minimum deal with approximately $3M. – 5:17 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs are waiving Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a 2-year deal, source told ESPN. – 5:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Dallas Mavericks are waiving center Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a new two-year deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chriss has averaged 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 games for the Mavericks, impressing the team with his energy. – 5:02 PM
