Mavericks signing Marquese Chriss to two-year contract

Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks are waiving center Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a new two-year deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chriss has averaged 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 games for the Mavericks, impressing the team with his energy.
Source confirms reports that Mavs are waiving Willie Cauley-Stein, enabling them to sign Marquese Chriss for the rest of the season and perhaps beyond. Cauley-Stein has missed the majority of this season due to personal reasons. – 5:17 PM
Dallas will have a $4.1M hit in dead money on their books, unless Willie Cauley-Stein is claimed off waivers. Given Cauley-Stein hasn’t played in over a month, that’s unlikely.
Marquese Chriss will sign a prorated two-year, veteran minimum deal with approximately $3M. – 5:17 PM
Mavs are waiving Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a 2-year deal, source told ESPN. – 5:03 PM
For now, Marquese Chriss will remain on Mavs’ roster on his hardship 10-day deal but will be inactive since Kristaps Porzingis is back, per source. Chriss has performed well enough to make Mavs look at options to create roster spot and keep him after 10-day ends on Jan. 20. – 12:09 PM
Tim MacMahon: Marquese Chris earned the roster spot with his production during his three 10-day hardship deals. He would have had to be inactive the rest of this 10-day after Kristaps Porzingis cleared protocols. Willie Cauley-Stein hasn’t played since late November due to personal reasons. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 15, 2022