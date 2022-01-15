USA Today Sports

Mavericks signing Marquese Chriss to two-year contract

Mavericks signing Marquese Chriss to two-year contract

Mavericks signing Marquese Chriss to two-year contract

January 15, 2022- by

By |

Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks are waiving center Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a new two-year deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chriss has averaged 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 games for the Mavericks, impressing the team with his energy.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Source confirms reports that Mavs are waiving Willie Cauley-Stein, enabling them to sign Marquese Chriss for the rest of the season and perhaps beyond. Cauley-Stein has missed the majority of this season due to personal reasons. – 5:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dallas will have a $4.1M hit in dead money on their books, unless Willie Cauley-Stein is claimed off waivers. Given Cauley-Stein hasn’t played in over a month, that’s unlikely.
Marquese Chriss will sign a prorated two-year, veteran minimum deal with approximately $3M. – 5:17 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs are waiving Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a 2-year deal, source told ESPN. – 5:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Dallas Mavericks are waiving center Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a new two-year deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chriss has averaged 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 games for the Mavericks, impressing the team with his energy. – 5:02 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
For now, Marquese Chriss will remain on Mavs’ roster on his hardship 10-day deal but will be inactive since Kristaps Porzingis is back, per source. Chriss has performed well enough to make Mavs look at options to create roster spot and keep him after 10-day ends on Jan. 20. – 12:09 PM

