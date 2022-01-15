Nate McMillan: It's unfortunate Cam Reddish wanted out of Atlanta

Marc Berman: Hawks coach Nate McMillan says he saw a Paul George type in Cam Reddish. Said it’s “unfortunate” Cam wanted out.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on Cam Reddish:
“A lot of you guys were asking why he wasn’t in the rotation or why we weren’t doing certain things…. He wasn’t going to probably end the season with us. Unfortunate. I think he has a lot of talent, great kid, and I wish him well.” pic.twitter.com/cBvG97eX8P – 6:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan, on meeting with Kevin Knox and trying to fit him in: “Right now, I’m focused on the game tonight. I did meet with him right before our walkthrough. He came in yesterday (when Hawks were in Miami) and passed his physical.” – 6:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that he himself is still learning how to use De’Andre Hunter because he has not coached him for all that many game due to injury. – 5:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate on Cam Reddish: “It was tough on him to come in … He was a professional.” – 5:54 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Hawks coach Nate McMillan says he saw a Paul George type in Cam Reddish. Said it’s “unfortunate” Cam wanted out. – 5:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that Kevin Knox was in the facility yesterday and has passed his physical. – 5:48 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan says Kevin Knox has passed his physical and is with the team. – 5:47 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Trading for Cam Reddish now means there are no #Knicks untouchables #NBA nypost.com/2022/01/15/cam… – 5:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have ruled out Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) for tonight’s game vs. Cam’s former team – the Hawks.
Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is also out.
The Hawks are listing Clint Capela (ankle) as doubtful and Danilo Gallinari (Achilles) as questionable – 5:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday column: Acquisition of Reddish a low-risk, high-reward move for Knicks newsday.com/sports/columni… – 4:50 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Before the Knicks play in Atlanta tonight, here’s my and @Chris Kirschner’s deep dive on Cam Reddish:
• His desire for a change
• His fit in New York
• His future with the Knicks
• Draft pick nerdiness
• Knox’s new home
And more…
Story: https://t.co/0Nu4dRFGSb pic.twitter.com/PaRTuc2Nhh – 4:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: ATL/NYK Reddish Trade; Massive Trade Rumor and News Roundup w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/VykZJqj4Lj – 4:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba Walker and Cam Reddish are listed as out for tonight’s game.
Kemba’s situation is noteworthy. He’d been listed as questionable for over a week before games and Thibodeau kept teasing a quick return. Now he’s downgraded to out. – 1:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: ATL/NYK Reddish Trade; Massive Trade Rumor and News Roundup w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/hxOeHXGET6 – 12:15 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
New Crossover, with the brilliant/hilarious @netw3rk: On the state of the Knicks, ALL CAPS NBA and…Boba Fett!
Come for the NBA banter, stay for Jason channeling Littlefinger-as-Leon Rose, making the Cam Reddish trade.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/RJfT1Kl5no – 11:16 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: ATL/NYK Reddish Trade; Massive Trade Rumor and News Roundup w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/8k31XtXjQz – 11:00 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Cam Reddish will wear #21… I guess Shump isn’t gonna his jersey retired for winning Dancing With The Stars?
#Tape – 10:34 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks say Cam Reddish will wear 21 – late of Damyean Dotson and Iman Shumpert. His 22 is retired by Dave DeBusschere – 10:31 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: ATL/NYK Reddish Trade; Massive Trade Rumor and News Roundup w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/dZ3XUgrlxW – 9:00 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: ATL/NYK Reddish Trade; Massive Trade Rumor and News Roundup w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/hzoD6QJPYt – 8:00 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Nate McMillan on Butler:
“He’s tough. Defensively, he’s going to bring it. Offensively, he creates opportunities for them playing with the ball.”
“He’s really the key to that group. They’ve added Lowry, another veteran, another champion to that system. It makes it tough.” – 7:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Nate McMillan on the Heat developing youth:
“They do a great job of drafting players, finding players and plugging them into their system.”
“With all of the injuries they have had, they’ve been able to continue to get to their style of play, both offensively and defensively.” – 7:23 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Remarkable when you think about nearly every Heat young player surpassing expectations this year. “That’s the system that I am talking about,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “They do a great job of drafting players, finding players and plugging them into their system.” – 7:16 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
I asked Nate McMillan how challenging it was to manage the situation knowing for months that Cam Reddish didn’t want to be in Atlanta anymore.
Here’s McMillan’s full quote: pic.twitter.com/lPYjqVG2Cq – 6:43 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Role on hold – Newest Knick Cam Reddish on shelf with sprained ankle from @Barbara Barker newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:15 PM
Chris Fedor: I was told that though the Cavs had expressed interest in Cam Reddish in the past, and they checked in on his availability with the Atlanta Hawks… one thing that I’m told from a source is that the intel that they got back was not flattering when it came to Cam Reddish. -via Spotify / January 15, 2022
Barbara Barker: “Sometimes a change of scenery is good for people. So we will see how it unfolds,” Thibs said of Reddish. “Everyone’s path is different. Some guys get off to fast starts. Some guys get off to slow starts…..He comes in and it’s a fresh start for him.” -via Twitter @meanbarb / January 14, 2022
Sarah K. Spencer: Schlenk on Reddish: “Cam had come to us during the offseason & expressed the desire to maybe get to a situation where he could have a little bigger role.” Said Reddish went about it in the right way. Schlenk told him if they found something that works, they’d take a look at it. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / January 14, 2022
