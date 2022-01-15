Nico Harrison: Mavericks will continue to support Willie Cauley-Stein

USA Today Sports

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks have completed the signing of Marquese Chriss to a two-year deal and made roster room by waiving Willie Cauley-Stein.
More percolating from around the NBA with three weeks and change to go until the Feb. 10 trade deadline can be found here: https://t.co/3A6WkA2xpL pic.twitter.com/WNnqkKbjww7:21 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Source confirms reports that Mavs are waiving Willie Cauley-Stein, enabling them to sign Marquese Chriss for the rest of the season and perhaps beyond. Cauley-Stein has missed the majority of this season due to personal reasons. – 5:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dallas will have a $4.1M hit in dead money on their books, unless Willie Cauley-Stein is claimed off waivers. Given Cauley-Stein hasn’t played in over a month, that’s unlikely.
Marquese Chriss will sign a prorated two-year, veteran minimum deal with approximately $3M. – 5:17 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs are waiving Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a 2-year deal, source told ESPN. – 5:03 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks have signed Marquese Chriss to a multi-year contract. In an additional move, Dallas has requested waivers on center Willie Cauley-Stein. -via Twitter @MavsPR / January 15, 2022
Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks are waiving center Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a new two-year deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chriss has averaged 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 games for the Mavericks, impressing the team with his energy. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 15, 2022

