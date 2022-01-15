Pelicans vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (16-26) play against the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 46, Brooklyn Nets 71 (Q3 10:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant exited tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans with a left knee sprain. pic.twitter.com/4oCCvFTdDg – 8:55 PM
Kevin Durant exited tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans with a left knee sprain. pic.twitter.com/4oCCvFTdDg – 8:55 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Durant: As @BrianSuttererMD pointed out, it looks like a valgus force was applied to KD’s left knee when Brown falls into the outside of his knee. This type of MOI stresses the MCL on the inside of the knee. Worth remembering KD has previously sprained his left MCL. – 8:55 PM
Re: Durant: As @BrianSuttererMD pointed out, it looks like a valgus force was applied to KD’s left knee when Brown falls into the outside of his knee. This type of MOI stresses the MCL on the inside of the knee. Worth remembering KD has previously sprained his left MCL. – 8:55 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With that reverse layup, Jayson Tatum just became the 5th NBA player this year to reach 1,000 points (Durant, Curry, Young, Antetokounmpo – earlier tonight).
He’s scored 1,000 points in each of his first five seasons. – 8:53 PM
With that reverse layup, Jayson Tatum just became the 5th NBA player this year to reach 1,000 points (Durant, Curry, Young, Antetokounmpo – earlier tonight).
He’s scored 1,000 points in each of his first five seasons. – 8:53 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Kevin Durant out for the rest of tonight with a left knee sprain, per team. Durant right there with Stephen Curry to win MVP at sportsbooks – 8:52 PM
Kevin Durant out for the rest of tonight with a left knee sprain, per team. Durant right there with Stephen Curry to win MVP at sportsbooks – 8:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets say Kevin Durant won’t return tonight because of a left knee sprain – 8:51 PM
Nets say Kevin Durant won’t return tonight because of a left knee sprain – 8:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Photos from the first half in Brooklyn 😇
See more: https://t.co/BCmEAfMAjr pic.twitter.com/5n4DP3o0J4 – 8:51 PM
Photos from the first half in Brooklyn 😇
See more: https://t.co/BCmEAfMAjr pic.twitter.com/5n4DP3o0J4 – 8:51 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Kevin Durant is out for the rest of tonight’s game with a left knee sprain, the Nets say. – 8:50 PM
Kevin Durant is out for the rest of tonight’s game with a left knee sprain, the Nets say. – 8:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Batum’s 3rd and-one of the season and a Marcus Morris Sr. 3 caps an 8-0 Clippers run and forces a San Antonio timeout.
Clippers up 12-10 with 6:40 left in first quarter. This time Thursday, Clippers were down 13-2 in New Orleans. – 8:50 PM
Batum’s 3rd and-one of the season and a Marcus Morris Sr. 3 caps an 8-0 Clippers run and forces a San Antonio timeout.
Clippers up 12-10 with 6:40 left in first quarter. This time Thursday, Clippers were down 13-2 in New Orleans. – 8:50 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
From Nets PR: Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to a left knee sprain. – 8:50 PM
From Nets PR: Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to a left knee sprain. – 8:50 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to a left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to a left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets ruled Kevin Durant out for the rest of the game due to a left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Nets ruled Kevin Durant out for the rest of the game due to a left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kevin Durant has been ruled out of the remainder of the Nets game with a knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Kevin Durant has been ruled out of the remainder of the Nets game with a knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team says. – 8:49 PM
Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team says. – 8:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nets say Kevin Durant is out for the rest of the game with a left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Nets say Kevin Durant is out for the rest of the game with a left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Kevin Durant out for rest of the game with a left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Nets rule Kevin Durant out for rest of the game with a left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to a left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
The Nets say Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to a left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets say Kevin Durant is out for remainder of game vs. Pelicans due to left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Nets say Kevin Durant is out for remainder of game vs. Pelicans due to left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram has 13 points at halftime. The next-closest Pelican has…5. New Orleans shot 34.1%. Trail Brooklyn by 28. – 8:44 PM
Brandon Ingram has 13 points at halftime. The next-closest Pelican has…5. New Orleans shot 34.1%. Trail Brooklyn by 28. – 8:44 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Patty pilin’ on
@Patrick Mills x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/8xQbCfOfKQ – 8:42 PM
Patty pilin’ on
@Patrick Mills x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/8xQbCfOfKQ – 8:42 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Nets 69, Pels 41
– Woof.
– Ingram: 13p, 5a, 2r, 5/13 FG
– No other Pels player has more than 5p
– Harden: 13p, 11a, 5r
– Nets with 5 in double figures including KD (13p)
Pels: 34.1 FG%, 5/18 3P, 6/8 FT
Nets: 54.2 FG%, 8/16 3P, 9/10 FT – 8:42 PM
HALF: Nets 69, Pels 41
– Woof.
– Ingram: 13p, 5a, 2r, 5/13 FG
– No other Pels player has more than 5p
– Harden: 13p, 11a, 5r
– Nets with 5 in double figures including KD (13p)
Pels: 34.1 FG%, 5/18 3P, 6/8 FT
Nets: 54.2 FG%, 8/16 3P, 9/10 FT – 8:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Nets 69, Pelicans 41
Ingram 13 pts & 5 assts
No other Pelican has more than 5 pts
Harden 13 pts & 11 assts
KD had 12 pts before leaving with a left knee injury.
Nets just stomped the Pels in that half. Wasn’t even close. – 8:42 PM
End of the 1st half: Nets 69, Pelicans 41
Ingram 13 pts & 5 assts
No other Pelican has more than 5 pts
Harden 13 pts & 11 assts
KD had 12 pts before leaving with a left knee injury.
Nets just stomped the Pels in that half. Wasn’t even close. – 8:42 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 69, Pelicans 41
James Harden (13 PTS, 11 ASTS), Cam Thomas (11 PTS) & the Nets are getting what they want. They’re finding quality shots at will, shooting it at 54%. Brooklyn is executing a perfect game plan on the glass as well. New Orleans is struggling to counter. – 8:41 PM
HALF: Nets 69, Pelicans 41
James Harden (13 PTS, 11 ASTS), Cam Thomas (11 PTS) & the Nets are getting what they want. They’re finding quality shots at will, shooting it at 54%. Brooklyn is executing a perfect game plan on the glass as well. New Orleans is struggling to counter. – 8:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Pelicans 69-41. Five Nets in double-figures, led by Kessler Edwards and Harden with 13. Kevin Durant left the game after banging knees and there’s been no update since. We’ll see what the deal is. – 8:41 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Pelicans 69-41. Five Nets in double-figures, led by Kessler Edwards and Harden with 13. Kevin Durant left the game after banging knees and there’s been no update since. We’ll see what the deal is. – 8:41 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Felt like Pelicans had opportunity to at least somewhat get back in this game before halftime — after all the air was sucked out of Barclays with Durant going to locker room, but Brooklyn is up 67-37 with a little over a minute left in 1st half. Absolutely no shots have dropped. – 8:38 PM
Felt like Pelicans had opportunity to at least somewhat get back in this game before halftime — after all the air was sucked out of Barclays with Durant going to locker room, but Brooklyn is up 67-37 with a little over a minute left in 1st half. Absolutely no shots have dropped. – 8:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Harden just drilled a 3 to put the Nets up 30 with 1:11 left in the half.
That is not a typo. – 8:37 PM
Harden just drilled a 3 to put the Nets up 30 with 1:11 left in the half.
That is not a typo. – 8:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden now has the most three-point misses in NBA history.
4,457 — James Harden
4,456 — Ray Allen
4,158 — Jamal Crawford pic.twitter.com/Auy2p9aDQc – 8:37 PM
James Harden now has the most three-point misses in NBA history.
4,457 — James Harden
4,456 — Ray Allen
4,158 — Jamal Crawford pic.twitter.com/Auy2p9aDQc – 8:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
give em 1, 2, 3 👌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/WRPV3MnSsH – 8:33 PM
give em 1, 2, 3 👌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/WRPV3MnSsH – 8:33 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
It feels like about 80% of Jaxson Hayes’ baskets the last couple weeks have come from him outrunning his defender to the rim – 8:32 PM
It feels like about 80% of Jaxson Hayes’ baskets the last couple weeks have come from him outrunning his defender to the rim – 8:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant checked himself out of the game and is heading back to the locker room rubbing his left knee. Bruce Brown fell into his leg a bit. Looked like maybe a hyper extension a bit as the leg straightened out. – 8:29 PM
Kevin Durant checked himself out of the game and is heading back to the locker room rubbing his left knee. Bruce Brown fell into his leg a bit. Looked like maybe a hyper extension a bit as the leg straightened out. – 8:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD hurt his left knee — looked like he bumped knees on the last play. He tried to stay in the game for a moment — but then walked off the floor and went straight back to the locker room. – 8:28 PM
KD hurt his left knee — looked like he bumped knees on the last play. He tried to stay in the game for a moment — but then walked off the floor and went straight back to the locker room. – 8:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Kevin Durant just walked off the court after reaching down at his left knee. Walked straight to the locker room.
Not sure what happened. Looked like he may have bumped knees with one of the Pels players. – 8:28 PM
Kevin Durant just walked off the court after reaching down at his left knee. Walked straight to the locker room.
Not sure what happened. Looked like he may have bumped knees with one of the Pels players. – 8:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brooklyn already had the most talented roster in the league, then turned around and added Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr. on rookie deals.
Unreal. – 8:25 PM
Brooklyn already had the most talented roster in the league, then turned around and added Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr. on rookie deals.
Unreal. – 8:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Cam Thomas just blew by Nickeil Alexander-Walker on a drive from the perimeter WAY TOO EASILY. – 8:22 PM
Cam Thomas just blew by Nickeil Alexander-Walker on a drive from the perimeter WAY TOO EASILY. – 8:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Day’Ron Sharpe with a monster dunk on one end then a block….which was goaltending…on the other. – 8:21 PM
Day’Ron Sharpe with a monster dunk on one end then a block….which was goaltending…on the other. – 8:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans biggest deficit against the Nets in their November matchup was 21 points, but that didn’t happen until the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn already up by the same margin less than 16 minutes into tonight’s game. – 8:19 PM
The Pelicans biggest deficit against the Nets in their November matchup was 21 points, but that didn’t happen until the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn already up by the same margin less than 16 minutes into tonight’s game. – 8:19 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
If you go to a bar or restaurant that has the Pelicans on in addition to NFL playoffs, drop it here in the mentions.
We know @AleonOak is in that number. – 8:18 PM
If you go to a bar or restaurant that has the Pelicans on in addition to NFL playoffs, drop it here in the mentions.
We know @AleonOak is in that number. – 8:18 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Love that the refs allowed them to play the final 1.3 of the 1st quarter and then roll right into the 2nd quarter without another minutes-long break in between.
Pels officially down 32-22 now after the 1Q.
But KD is on one tonight. – 8:10 PM
Love that the refs allowed them to play the final 1.3 of the 1st quarter and then roll right into the 2nd quarter without another minutes-long break in between.
Pels officially down 32-22 now after the 1Q.
But KD is on one tonight. – 8:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
After 1; plenty of basketball left to play. pic.twitter.com/UvqrYljpJG – 8:10 PM
After 1; plenty of basketball left to play. pic.twitter.com/UvqrYljpJG – 8:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Let’s try this again. End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Pelicans 32-22. – 8:09 PM
Let’s try this again. End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Pelicans 32-22. – 8:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans trail the Nets, a notoriously mediocre 1st quarter team, 35-22 after one. Herb Jones picked up two relatively quick fouls on Durant and five team turnovers hurt. Steve Nash also noted New Orleans’ offensive rebounding in pregame, but the Pels only grabbed 2 of them. – 8:08 PM
The Pelicans trail the Nets, a notoriously mediocre 1st quarter team, 35-22 after one. Herb Jones picked up two relatively quick fouls on Durant and five team turnovers hurt. Steve Nash also noted New Orleans’ offensive rebounding in pregame, but the Pels only grabbed 2 of them. – 8:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Update: Durant’s shot was no-good. Was actually a shot clock violation. Still 1.2 seconds left in the quarter. – 8:08 PM
Update: Durant’s shot was no-good. Was actually a shot clock violation. Still 1.2 seconds left in the quarter. – 8:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
YEAAAHHH JOSE
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/1X1iNxbfhI – 8:07 PM
YEAAAHHH JOSE
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/1X1iNxbfhI – 8:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD with a real nice 1st quarter after resting on Thursday night. He’s got 15 points, three rebounds and two assists already in 12 minutes. Looks refreshed after sitting against OKC. Nets just need to keep their foot on the gas in this one. – 8:07 PM
KD with a real nice 1st quarter after resting on Thursday night. He’s got 15 points, three rebounds and two assists already in 12 minutes. Looks refreshed after sitting against OKC. Nets just need to keep their foot on the gas in this one. – 8:07 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We got you for @Brooklyn Nets v @New Orleans Pelicans on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/giM1HBK6s5 – 8:07 PM
We got you for @Brooklyn Nets v @New Orleans Pelicans on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/giM1HBK6s5 – 8:07 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 35, Pelicans 22
Kevin Durant (15 PTS, 5-8 FG), James Harden (6 PTS, 4 ASTS) & the Nets are pretty much playing flawlessly. They’re taking care of the ball and have attempted 4 more shots than New Orleans. The perimeter defense could be better though. – 8:06 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 35, Pelicans 22
Kevin Durant (15 PTS, 5-8 FG), James Harden (6 PTS, 4 ASTS) & the Nets are pretty much playing flawlessly. They’re taking care of the ball and have attempted 4 more shots than New Orleans. The perimeter defense could be better though. – 8:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Nets 35, Pelicans 22
Ingram 6 pts
Graham 5 pts
Durant 15 pts (5-8 FG)
It’s starting to feel like this might be one of those games for KD. – 8:06 PM
End of the 1st: Nets 35, Pelicans 22
Ingram 6 pts
Graham 5 pts
Durant 15 pts (5-8 FG)
It’s starting to feel like this might be one of those games for KD. – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Pelicans 35-22. Kevin Durant with 15 points already. Durant just hit a shot-clock and buzzer beating 3 to end the quarter. It’s under review. Cam Thomas is 3-for-3 with seven points. – 8:06 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Pelicans 35-22. Kevin Durant with 15 points already. Durant just hit a shot-clock and buzzer beating 3 to end the quarter. It’s under review. Cam Thomas is 3-for-3 with seven points. – 8:06 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Patty’s got moves
@Patrick Mills x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ASn4yOsCmi – 7:52 PM
Patty’s got moves
@Patrick Mills x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ASn4yOsCmi – 7:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
KD has come out very aggressive early in this one. He’s already up to 7 points. Just got Herb Jones out of the game with his 2nd foul. – 7:50 PM
KD has come out very aggressive early in this one. He’s already up to 7 points. Just got Herb Jones out of the game with his 2nd foul. – 7:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
beautiful footwork is correct
#BrandonIngram | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/i2nea2fLWq – 7:50 PM
beautiful footwork is correct
#BrandonIngram | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/i2nea2fLWq – 7:50 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Slice & dice
@James Harden x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/PTh9ZgtjBI – 7:50 PM
Slice & dice
@James Harden x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/PTh9ZgtjBI – 7:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
As if Knicks fans weren’t already drooling for Zion, Julius Randle busted up a shoe. – 7:48 PM
As if Knicks fans weren’t already drooling for Zion, Julius Randle busted up a shoe. – 7:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. It’s cold out. Nets-Pelicans tip shortly. This should be a barn burner. Lately these games haven’t gone that way. Chick-Fil-A was the pregame meal. Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe starting again. Updates to follow. – 7:22 PM
Greetings from Barclays. It’s cold out. Nets-Pelicans tip shortly. This should be a barn burner. Lately these games haven’t gone that way. Chick-Fil-A was the pregame meal. Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe starting again. Updates to follow. – 7:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green said earlier that Herb Jones will be guarding Kevin Durant to start tonight’s game.
In the Nets’ 1st game vs NOLA this year, Herb was the primary defender on 2 of KD’s 17 shots. Gonna be interesting to see how the rookie handles this matchup. – 7:11 PM
Willie Green said earlier that Herb Jones will be guarding Kevin Durant to start tonight’s game.
In the Nets’ 1st game vs NOLA this year, Herb was the primary defender on 2 of KD’s 17 shots. Gonna be interesting to see how the rookie handles this matchup. – 7:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Get the Pelicans mobile app for all the info https://t.co/JLazXkxawh
#Pelicans | @verizon pic.twitter.com/0XP8ygtPAF – 7:10 PM
Get the Pelicans mobile app for all the info https://t.co/JLazXkxawh
#Pelicans | @verizon pic.twitter.com/0XP8ygtPAF – 7:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:07 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans mailbag: Will Brandon Ingram be an All-Star? Should the Pelicans be buyers at the trade deadline — and who should they eye, if so?
theathletic.com/3071859/2022/0… – 7:06 PM
Pelicans mailbag: Will Brandon Ingram be an All-Star? Should the Pelicans be buyers at the trade deadline — and who should they eye, if so?
theathletic.com/3071859/2022/0… – 7:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Pelicans Game:
▪️Day’Ron Sharpe has averaged 10 PPG and 6 RPG in his last five games.
▪️Jonas Valančiūnas is shooting it at a career-high 44% from downtown.
▪️James Harden has fished out 10 APG in his last five games. – 7:03 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Pelicans Game:
▪️Day’Ron Sharpe has averaged 10 PPG and 6 RPG in his last five games.
▪️Jonas Valančiūnas is shooting it at a career-high 44% from downtown.
▪️James Harden has fished out 10 APG in his last five games. – 7:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Random thought…
The Nets have gotten a lot out of their Two-Way players (David Duke Jr & Kessler Edwards). So much that both have been somewhat regular starters.
But they aren’t eligible for the postseason. Roster conversion or does BKN have to go to other players eventually? – 7:02 PM
Random thought…
The Nets have gotten a lot out of their Two-Way players (David Duke Jr & Kessler Edwards). So much that both have been somewhat regular starters.
But they aren’t eligible for the postseason. Roster conversion or does BKN have to go to other players eventually? – 7:02 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Pelicans:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏽♂️Patty Mills
🔒Kessler Edwards
🪣Kevin Durant
📈Day’Ron Sharpe – 7:02 PM
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Pelicans:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏽♂️Patty Mills
🔒Kessler Edwards
🪣Kevin Durant
📈Day’Ron Sharpe – 7:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. NOLA: Harden, Mills, Durant, Edwards and Sharpe. – 7:01 PM
Nets starters vs. NOLA: Harden, Mills, Durant, Edwards and Sharpe. – 7:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Your starting lineup in Brooklyn 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/iEpJZe4uVI – 7:00 PM
Your starting lineup in Brooklyn 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/iEpJZe4uVI – 7:00 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who doesn’t enjoy some artsy pregame photography from Barclays Center #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/JDXFwYMwRf – 6:49 PM
Who doesn’t enjoy some artsy pregame photography from Barclays Center #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/JDXFwYMwRf – 6:49 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Whether he wins one in Brooklyn or not, the guy conducts himself as a champion.”
Jeff Van Gundy tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine what makes Kevin Durant so good pic.twitter.com/o2jf0fpMx9 – 6:48 PM
“Whether he wins one in Brooklyn or not, the guy conducts himself as a champion.”
Jeff Van Gundy tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine what makes Kevin Durant so good pic.twitter.com/o2jf0fpMx9 – 6:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets add James Johnson to the injury report with a non-COVID illness. He’s out tonight, too. – 6:18 PM
Nets add James Johnson to the injury report with a non-COVID illness. He’s out tonight, too. – 6:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Not a lot to be honest, I’ve got my hands full trying to communicate with the guys that are playing tonight and with my staff so I really don’t get to communicate with him much….”
-Steve Nash on how often he connects with Kyrie Irving on games he is not eligible to appear in. – 6:13 PM
“Not a lot to be honest, I’ve got my hands full trying to communicate with the guys that are playing tonight and with my staff so I really don’t get to communicate with him much….”
-Steve Nash on how often he connects with Kyrie Irving on games he is not eligible to appear in. – 6:13 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Johnson (COVID) is also out for tonight’s game, the team says. – 6:13 PM
James Johnson (COVID) is also out for tonight’s game, the team says. – 6:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards 🤑🤑
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/BY1pwLsZ03 – 6:12 PM
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards 🤑🤑
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/BY1pwLsZ03 – 6:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“It’s been obviously an incredible coup for us to have James [Harden] in our program. There’s a lot of bad luck so to speak…the amount of games that we were able to play whole was …a dozen or less, even if you include those games that James played on one leg.”
-Steve Nash – 6:12 PM
“It’s been obviously an incredible coup for us to have James [Harden] in our program. There’s a lot of bad luck so to speak…the amount of games that we were able to play whole was …a dozen or less, even if you include those games that James played on one leg.”
-Steve Nash – 6:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green said Herbert Jones will open the game matched up vs. Kevin Durant on defense. Green: “He embraces (difficult challenges)… this is great experience for Herb. He’s just going to get better and better, guarding the best players every night.” – 6:08 PM
Willie Green said Herbert Jones will open the game matched up vs. Kevin Durant on defense. Green: “He embraces (difficult challenges)… this is great experience for Herb. He’s just going to get better and better, guarding the best players every night.” – 6:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:00 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admits the Nets didn’t have a full crack at winning a championship last year when Kyrie Irving got injured. – 5:55 PM
Steve Nash admits the Nets didn’t have a full crack at winning a championship last year when Kyrie Irving got injured. – 5:55 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He has full resources and ability to stay locked in — He’s still adapting to the demands.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving. – 5:53 PM
“He has full resources and ability to stay locked in — He’s still adapting to the demands.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving. – 5:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says he doesn’t have a lot of communication with Kyrie Irving on days he’s not with the team. – 5:53 PM
Steve Nash says he doesn’t have a lot of communication with Kyrie Irving on days he’s not with the team. – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said he hasn’t communicated much with Kyrie Irving much on days like this where he’s away from the team. Nash said he has enough on his plate by preparing for a game. Nash said Irving has access to all the Nets’ film tools. – 5:53 PM
Steve Nash said he hasn’t communicated much with Kyrie Irving much on days like this where he’s away from the team. Nash said he has enough on his plate by preparing for a game. Nash said Irving has access to all the Nets’ film tools. – 5:53 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We have an opportunity at home to play — To prove that we can win when he’s not available.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving still not being eligible. – 5:52 PM
“We have an opportunity at home to play — To prove that we can win when he’s not available.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving still not being eligible. – 5:52 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brooklyn’s Steve Nash on facing #Pelicans this time with Brandon Ingram playing (Ingram returned from a Nov. injury the night after team’s game vs. Nets): “They’re obviously a different proposition with Brandon. A terrific scorer, and kind of the head of the snake over there.” – 5:51 PM
Brooklyn’s Steve Nash on facing #Pelicans this time with Brandon Ingram playing (Ingram returned from a Nov. injury the night after team’s game vs. Nets): “They’re obviously a different proposition with Brandon. A terrific scorer, and kind of the head of the snake over there.” – 5:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash is confident Nic Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge will travel on the next road trip. They’re day to day. Joe Harris isn’t as close to return. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash is confident Nic Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge will travel on the next road trip. They’re day to day. Joe Harris isn’t as close to return. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash expects LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton to travel on the upcoming road trip. He’s not as sure about Joe Harris. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash expects LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton to travel on the upcoming road trip. He’s not as sure about Joe Harris. – 5:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Aldridge and Claxton are “progressing” and are day to day — but they won’t play tonight vs. Pelicans. – 5:48 PM
Nash says Aldridge and Claxton are “progressing” and are day to day — but they won’t play tonight vs. Pelicans. – 5:48 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They’re both progressing well — We feel very positive for them returning soon.”
⁃Steve Nash on Nic Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge. – 5:48 PM
“They’re both progressing well — We feel very positive for them returning soon.”
⁃Steve Nash on Nic Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge. – 5:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🅿️utting something on in Brooklyn 😎
#Pelicans | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/HPpfwIWpxK – 5:41 PM
🅿️utting something on in Brooklyn 😎
#Pelicans | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/HPpfwIWpxK – 5:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets center Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight vs. the #Pelicans. #nba – 5:35 PM
#Nets center Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight vs. the #Pelicans. #nba – 5:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Nic Claxton (hamstring tightness) will be unavailable tonight against the Pelicans. – 5:34 PM
Nic Claxton (hamstring tightness) will be unavailable tonight against the Pelicans. – 5:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝐓𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭 🔒
@ArrowExt | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/bH8wDEtjZR – 4:26 PM
𝐓𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭 🔒
@ArrowExt | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/bH8wDEtjZR – 4:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
📺🍿⭐️
RT & VOTE for @Miles Bridges!
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/J6fhF0zY5Z – 3:25 PM
📺🍿⭐️
RT & VOTE for @Miles Bridges!
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/J6fhF0zY5Z – 3:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have assigned guard James Bouknight, center Kai Jones and forward JT Thor to the Greensboro Swarm. All three players will be available tonight for the @greensboroswarm contest against Capital City.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/f2tA5WKkGN – 3:00 PM
OFFICIAL: We have assigned guard James Bouknight, center Kai Jones and forward JT Thor to the Greensboro Swarm. All three players will be available tonight for the @greensboroswarm contest against Capital City.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/f2tA5WKkGN – 3:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have recalled center Vernon Carey Jr. from the @greensboroswarm.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/JtXPvciLPH – 2:55 PM
OFFICIAL: We have recalled center Vernon Carey Jr. from the @greensboroswarm.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/JtXPvciLPH – 2:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After a strong win over the Nets on Thursday where OKC recorded season highs in multiple offensive categories, the Thunder will look to continue its stretch of strong offensive execution against the Cavs.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/YVYll95u2r pic.twitter.com/o28vCIx9u0 – 2:38 PM
After a strong win over the Nets on Thursday where OKC recorded season highs in multiple offensive categories, the Thunder will look to continue its stretch of strong offensive execution against the Cavs.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/YVYll95u2r pic.twitter.com/o28vCIx9u0 – 2:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
5 hours till we hoop 🏀
At Nets (6:30 pm ct)
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA
📸: @SwinCash pic.twitter.com/s3wARjDeXP – 2:34 PM
5 hours till we hoop 🏀
At Nets (6:30 pm ct)
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA
📸: @SwinCash pic.twitter.com/s3wARjDeXP – 2:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back at it, asking the tough questions. 🏝😂
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/LLhbkabl50 – 2:06 PM
Back at it, asking the tough questions. 🏝😂
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/LLhbkabl50 – 2:06 PM