Raptors vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (20-19) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (17-17) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 6:30 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022
Toronto Raptors 36, Milwaukee Bucks 41 (Q2 05:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
If you’ll recall, Siakam and Portis ended the last Raps-Bucks game yelling “yes sir!!!” when the other missed free throws down the stretch. – 7:20 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Fred VanVleet has 10 of the #Raptors 31 points. Toronto has made just 2 of its 10 three-pointers and has missed four free throws. They trail the #Bucks by five. – 7:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Same general story, with slightly fewer oopsie daisies on the offensive end, for the Raptors tonight. OG, Siakam and VanVleet have 25 out of 31. A lack of turnovers is keeping them in it. – 7:16 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I don’t know if the Raptors can win with VanVleet, Siakam and Anunoby taking every single shot but I suspect that’s the only way they can tonight – 7:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wesley Matthews (right collarbone contusion) is
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews is back on the #Bucks bench, but it looks like he’s got a wrap / ice on that right shoulder. Officially ruled a right collar bone contusion and he is available to return. – 7:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks guard Khris Middleton has passed Gary Payton for 94th on the all-time three-pointers made list with 1,133. – 7:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
They’ll likely take the last Bucks 3 off the board, Raptors down 9 after a quarter – 7:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Twice Justin Champagnie tried to take an extra dribble under his basket and twice Khris Middleton just took it from him. – 7:08 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Foul called but love the effort from Champagnie to hustle back and contest Middleton at the rim. – 7:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors climb back within 7 at second timeout Boucher’s bringing some energy and finishing at the rim in traffic. – 7:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
FVV has made some brilliant plays, despite the lack of space, while not making the obvious pass (to a bad 3-point shooter) – 6:59 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Bobby Portis Jr. is kind of a nob but I’m sure the whole league has in the back of their mind the Nikola Mirotic ‘situation’. – 6:58 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews went straight to the locker room, holding his right shoulder for the #Bucks – 6:56 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
I don’t have many nice things to say about the last 5 quarters of Raptors basketball, but Pascal Siakam’s had a few awesome And-1s. Doing a nice job of drawing the foul and finishing through contact. – 6:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis takes over the #Bucks team lead from Khris Middleton in technical fouls with four. – 6:54 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors just don’t have enough weapons on the floor and the Bucks are making them pay, daring anybody other than VanVleet or Siakam to beat them.
Through 4 minutes, FVV/Siakam have taken 1 shot, Achiuwa has taken 3. That’s by design for Milwaukee, and Raps can’t let it happen. – 6:48 PM
Raptors just don’t have enough weapons on the floor and the Bucks are making them pay, daring anybody other than VanVleet or Siakam to beat them.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raps trailing 16-2, Bucks daring anyone but VanVleet and Siakam to score. They are winning that bet. – 6:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen has 7 points on 3-for-3 shooting in the first four minutes as the #Bucks go up 16-2 on the #Raptors
He hasn’t been healthy, really, since November. Milwaukee’s offense looks different when he’s right. – 6:46 PM
Grayson Allen has 7 points on 3-for-3 shooting in the first four minutes as the #Bucks go up 16-2 on the #Raptors
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Achuiwa’s touched the ball on every Raptors possession and I would suspect the Bucks are just fine with that – 6:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG starts on Giannis, Siakam is on Middleton. Giannis is guarding Pascal on the other end. – 6:40 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Seriously, they are still going to play the Barney theme song introducing the Raptors 😡🙄. – 6:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have now won 55 of their last 57 regular-season games since the start of the 2018-19 season when holding their opponent to under 100 points.
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Reading and listening to some of the insanely optimistic Kuminga comparisons over the last few days and I’m very aware the trade deadline is a few weeks away. Perfect time to convince a rival you have a ‘Giannis’ type. – 6:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors have four guys in the top 15 in minutes per game. Only one other team, the Lakers, has even three in the top 20. – 6:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes is listed as available but will not play tonight, as the Raptors said leading up to the game. YUTA and Achiuwa start next to the VanVleet, OG and Siakam. – 6:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Barnes (knee) will not play vs. Bucks, per Raptors. Starters: Anunoby, Achiuwa, Siakam, VanVleet and Watanabe. Birch (nose) & Trent Jr. also out, VanVleet/ Siakam played 40+ min last night in L vs. DET while Bucks rested after smashing Dubs on Thurs. But hey, ya never know. – 6:12 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
So, no Barnes for the Raptors and a starting lineup of VanVleet, Anunoby, Siakam, Watanabe and Achiuwa in Milwaukee – 6:04 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Raptors will start Watanabe, Siakam, Achiuwa, Anunoby and VanVleet. Scottie Barnes is active but will not dress (right knee injury management). – 6:03 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Before young Stephen and Seth Curry could shoot around with their father Dell on Sundays growing up in Toronto, they first had to learn a little about US history and geography with Melissa Nori, the wife of Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori. Sunday story: startribune.com/teaching-steph… – 5:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday will miss his 4th straight game w/ ankle soreness.
#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday will miss his 4th straight game w/ ankle soreness.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Gary Trent Jr for the Raptors, Nick Nurse made mention that Barnes was a possibility but we won’t know for sure for a few more minutes
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse says Gary Trent Jr. is out vs. Bucks (ankle); says Barnes is still possible, was listed as ‘out’ earlier. – 5:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. is OUT again tonight vs Milwaukee. Tough Scottie Barnes was ruled out earlier, Nurse says there’s still a chance he could play. – 5:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
No Gary Trent Jr. tonight. Nick Nurse says they might look at Scottie Barnes playing tonight, even though he was listed as out. If he is out, it will just be for the one game. – 5:06 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr is out, Nurse says. Scottie Barnes will miss one game – 5:06 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Normally keep the 82 slo-mo jumpers over on Instagram, but this seems like a better place to remind y’all that the Bucks and Raptors are scheduled for a 5:30 pm tip tonight in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/HFivpAHXgn – 4:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Class of ’23 wing Scotty Middleton says several schools working hardest.
Class of ’23 wing Scotty Middleton says several schools working hardest.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Based on NBA injury report, Raptors will be without Khem Birch (nose fracture) and Scottie Barnes (knee) tonight vs. Bucks , whose rotation is mainly intact other than Jrue Holiday being out. – 2:17 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes is out tonight for injury management. Gary Trent remains questionable. – 1:46 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Best trade matches for Rockets (teams with assets) and Eric Gordon (teams contending):
Rockets YES, Gordon NO: CLE, NYK, DAL, CHA, BOS, ATL
Rockets NO, Gordon YES: BRK, MIL, MIA, LAC, LAL, UTH, DEN
Best trade matches for Rockets (teams with assets) and Eric Gordon (teams contending):
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
From Raptors PR:
From Raptors PR:
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes and Khem Birch are both out tonight. Gary Trent Jr. is questionable – 1:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes gets tonight off in Milwaukee for injury management, Birch has a busted nose and won’t play, Trent Jr is questionable, Bonga and Johnson are playing for the 905ers today and I believe Goran Dragic is having a late dinner with Lowry and Drake
Barnes gets tonight off in Milwaukee for injury management, Birch has a busted nose and won’t play, Trent Jr is questionable, Bonga and Johnson are playing for the 905ers today and I believe Goran Dragic is having a late dinner with Lowry and Drake
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors will hold Scottie Barnes OUT of tonight’s game vs Milwaukee for injury management on his knee. Birch (nose fracture) is also out. Trent is questionable. – 1:32 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Birch (nose fracture), Barnes (knee soreness management) are out for tonight’s game against the Bucks, Trent Jr. is questionable. – 1:32 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors say Barnes and Birch are out. Trent is questionable vs Milwaukee. – 1:31 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In 19 minutes off the bench against the Bucks, rookie Jonathan Kuminga scored 15 points for the Warriors in a blowout loss on Thursday. Here’s a look at the stats and highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/14/roo… – 1:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said last night’s win over the Raptors was the closest the Pistons came to playing to their identity. Committed a season-low eight turnovers and defended well. – 12:48 PM
🎟️ We’ve got a Box Office Buyout for you, MFFLs! 🎟️
