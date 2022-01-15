Rudy Gobert: Suns, Warriors a step ahead of Jazz in terms of winning habits

The Utah Jazz have been one of the NBA’s best teams for a number of seasons. But they are yet to take that next step forward and join the league’s elite teams when it matters, in the postseason. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert sounded off on what he believes separates the Jazz from the league’s elite, like the Warriors and Suns. “When I watch some of these other teams like the Suns or the Warriors, those guys are a step ahead in terms of winning habits. They take every game personally. Devin Booker is playing his ass off defensively… Guys like that, they buy in, and you can tell they take pride in playing defense and stopping their man, doing whatever they can defensively to stop the other team and be part of a winning culture. I think we’re not there yet, but I think we’re gonna get there.”
Source: Kendall Capps @ Clutch Points
Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The slumping and COVID-depleted Utah Jazz got Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay back on Friday. However, the three-time DPOY said the team is not presently at a championship level, and lags behind some Western Conference contenders in terms of “winning habits.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 6:09 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert said he was relatively asymptomatic.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert said he expects to play on Sunday for the @Utah Jazz against the @Denver Nuggets.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay have cleared health and safety protocols for the @Utah Jazz.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
