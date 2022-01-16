Bradley Beal (COVID-19 protocols) upgraded to questionable tomorrow

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (health & safety) is questionable for Wizards-Sixers. – 4:40 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) is questionable tomorrow vs. Philadelphia. – 4:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE vs. 76ers on Monday
He needs two consecutive negative tests to clear protocols and maybe the results of today’s test (results tomorrow) clear him – 4:32 PM
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE vs. 76ers on Monday
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal is still in the league’s health and safety protocols, acting Wizards coach Pat Delany said. Davis Bertans, who missed last night’s game with a sprained foot, did some light on-court work today. – 12:53 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (health & safety) and Davis Bertans (foot sprain) are both out tonight for the Wizards v. Portland. – 11:28 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ up-to-the-minute injury report for Saturday night’s game against the Trail Blazers:
• Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) is out.
• Davis Bertans (mid-foot sprain) is questionable. – 6:43 PM
The Wizards’ up-to-the-minute injury report for Saturday night’s game against the Trail Blazers:
• Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) is out.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (protocols) remains OUT vs. Blazers
Davis Bertans (left mid foot sprain) is questionable – 4:40 PM
Bradley Beal (protocols) remains OUT vs. Blazers
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) is OUT tomorrow vs. Portland Trail Blazers – 4:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Davis Bertans (left foot; mid foot sprain) is questionable while Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols), Greg Monroe (G League – on assignment) and Isaiah Todd (G League – on assignment) are out for Saturday’s game in Washington DC – 4:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal remains in protocol and is considered day-to-day, per acting Wizards head coach Pat Delany. Everyone else participated in practice today. – 12:52 PM
