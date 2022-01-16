Daily statistical milestones: Kyle Lowry moves past Paul Millsap and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Kyle Lowry No. 70 in steals now
Moved ahead of Paul Millsap with 1,323 steals. He’s now 14 away from Quinn Buckner
Evan Fournier No. 87 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic with 1,161 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Antawn Jamison
Al Horford No. 87 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen with 7,500 rebounds. He’s now 20 away from Maurice Lucas
Khris Middleton No. 94 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Gary Payton with 1,133 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Kevin Martin
George Hill No. 127 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Isaiah Thomas with 1,021 three-pointers. He’s now 14 away from James Posey
Jimmy Butler No. 139 in steals now
Moved ahead of Michael Adams and Buck Williams with 1,082 steals. He’s now tied with Kevin Johnson
Louis Williams No. 142 in assists now
Moved ahead of DJ Augustin with 3,728 assists. He’s now 26 away from Sam Lacey
Tobias Harris No. 154 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Voshon Lenard with 939 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Anthony Peeler
Eric Bledsoe No. 167 in steals now
Moved ahead of Johnny Moore with 1,018 steals. He’s now tied with John Wall
Eric Bledsoe No. 167 in assists now
Moved ahead of Archie Clark with 3,502 assists. He’s now 23 away from Anfernee Hardaway and Ricky Sobers
Kevin Durant No. 173 in steals now
Moved ahead of Danny Manning with 1,001 steals. He’s now 3 away from John Drew
Kevin Love No. 187 in points now
Moved ahead of Bill Laimbeer with 13,803 points. He’s now 1 away from Deron Williams
Nikola Vucevic No. 194 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins and Byron Russell with 643 blocks. He’s now tied with Jim Chones
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 198 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Udonis Haslem with 5,778 rebounds. He’s now 18 away from Enes Freedom
Nicolas Batum No. 199 in assists now
Moved ahead of Brandon Jennings with 3,152 assists. He’s now 8 away from Fred Brown and Slater Martin
Ben McLemore No. 205 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rick Fox with 772 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks
Andre Drummond No. 205 in steals now
Moved ahead of Louis Williams and Gerald Henderson with 940 steals. He’s now tied with Dudley Bradley and Elton Brand
Will Barton No. 209 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tracy Murray with 755 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mario Chalmers
Jeff Green No. 216 in points now
Moved ahead of Kendall Gill with 12,932 points. He’s now 32 away from Bob Boozer
Nikola Jokic No. 228 in assists now
Moved ahead of Kendall Gill with 2,955 assists. He’s now 2 away from Blake Griffin
Al Horford No. 232 in points now
Moved ahead of Nick Van Exel with 12,664 points. He’s now 1 away from Bill Sharman
Wesley Matthews No. 243 in steals now
Moved ahead of Earl Watson and Bryon Russell with 875 steals. He’s now 2 away from Greg Ballard
What's the buzz on Twitter?
KD-Harden-Kyrie have played just 10 of a possible 101 regular-season games.
As for the Nets… Kyrie can play in 11 of the next 17 games through the All-Star break. He and Harden went 16-3 without KD last year. – 11:53 AM
Steph is still the favorite, but it’s sitting there for someone to grab right now. My vote is still for Jokic. – 11:08 AM
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.45
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.03
3. LeBron James: 14.6
4. Kevin Durant: 14.59
5. Stephen Curry: 13.91
6. Joel Embiid: 13.84
7. Trae Young: 13.3
Folks/fans will wonder if the extra burden KD had to carry while the team was shorthanded (due in large part to Kyrie Irving’s absence) played a part in the injury – 11:01 AM
“Following an MRI this morning, Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee… …Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation.” – 11:01 AM
1. Joel Embiid too much at finish.
2. Jimmy Butler off with shot, on with passes
3. This time Gabe Vincent odd man out.
4. Another Duncan Robinson struggle.
5. Yurtseven does his part. – 8:59 AM
Milestones, Al Horford, Eric Bledsoe, Evan Fournier, George Hill, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, Khris Middleton, Kyle Lowry, Louis Williams, Tobias Harris