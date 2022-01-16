USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Kyle Lowry moves past Paul Millsap and more

Daily statistical milestones: Kyle Lowry moves past Paul Millsap and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Kyle Lowry moves past Paul Millsap and more

January 16, 2022- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Kyle Lowry No. 70 in steals now

Moved ahead of Paul Millsap with 1,323 steals. He’s now 14 away from Quinn Buckner

Evan Fournier No. 87 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic with 1,161 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Antawn Jamison

Al Horford No. 87 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen with 7,500 rebounds. He’s now 20 away from Maurice Lucas

Khris Middleton No. 94 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Gary Payton with 1,133 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Kevin Martin

George Hill No. 127 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Isaiah Thomas with 1,021 three-pointers. He’s now 14 away from James Posey

Jimmy Butler No. 139 in steals now

Moved ahead of Michael Adams and Buck Williams with 1,082 steals. He’s now tied with Kevin Johnson

Louis Williams No. 142 in assists now

Moved ahead of DJ Augustin with 3,728 assists. He’s now 26 away from Sam Lacey

Tobias Harris No. 154 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Voshon Lenard with 939 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Anthony Peeler

Eric Bledsoe No. 167 in steals now

Moved ahead of Johnny Moore with 1,018 steals. He’s now tied with John Wall

Eric Bledsoe No. 167 in assists now

Moved ahead of Archie Clark with 3,502 assists. He’s now 23 away from Anfernee Hardaway and Ricky Sobers

Kevin Durant No. 173 in steals now

Moved ahead of Danny Manning with 1,001 steals. He’s now 3 away from John Drew

Kevin Love No. 187 in points now

Moved ahead of Bill Laimbeer with 13,803 points. He’s now 1 away from Deron Williams

Nikola Vucevic No. 194 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins and Byron Russell with 643 blocks. He’s now tied with Jim Chones

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 198 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Udonis Haslem with 5,778 rebounds. He’s now 18 away from Enes Freedom

Nicolas Batum No. 199 in assists now

Moved ahead of Brandon Jennings with 3,152 assists. He’s now 8 away from Fred Brown and Slater Martin

Ben McLemore No. 205 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rick Fox with 772 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks

Andre Drummond No. 205 in steals now

Moved ahead of Louis Williams and Gerald Henderson with 940 steals. He’s now tied with Dudley Bradley and Elton Brand

Will Barton No. 209 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tracy Murray with 755 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mario Chalmers

Jeff Green No. 216 in points now

Moved ahead of Kendall Gill with 12,932 points. He’s now 32 away from Bob Boozer

Nikola Jokic No. 228 in assists now

Moved ahead of Kendall Gill with 2,955 assists. He’s now 2 away from Blake Griffin

Al Horford No. 232 in points now

Moved ahead of Nick Van Exel with 12,664 points. He’s now 1 away from Bill Sharman

Wesley Matthews No. 243 in steals now

Moved ahead of Earl Watson and Bryon Russell with 875 steals. He’s now 2 away from Greg Ballard


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh With Kevin Durant now sidelined with an MCL sprain, the Nets will go without the KD-Harden-Kyrie trio for yet another long stretch.
KD-Harden-Kyrie have played just 10 of a possible 101 regular-season games.
Less than 10 percent. – 12:34 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Kevin Durant diagnosed with sprained MCL of left knee, 4-6 weeks of rehab
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…12:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN story on Kevin Durant’s MCL injury and 4-to-6 week timeline on a return: es.pn/3Gyqwtm12:11 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH Kevin Durant’s brilliant season put on hold for a month or so. Good news is that he avoided serious injury/surgery.
As for the Nets… Kyrie can play in 11 of the next 17 games through the All-Star break. He and Harden went 16-3 without KD last year. – 11:53 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat From championship teammate to Heat opponent, it’s all love from Raptors for “the old man” Kyle Lowry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…11:53 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat ASK IRA: Is fatigue setting in with the Heat’s Kyle Lowry? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…11:52 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich Jimmy Butler hoping for a bounce back #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…11:52 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney Kevin Durant has a sprained medial collateral ligament of his left knee, sidelining the NBA’s leading scorer just as the Brooklyn Nets were poised to finally have a lengthy run with their Big Three.
apnews.com/article/nba-sp…11:41 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang NEW: From Bam Adebayo’s potential return to a Kyle Lowry reunion, Heat-Raptors on Monday full of storylines miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat looking forward to Adebayo’s impending return and Raptors looking forward to playing against Lowry for the first time – 11:39 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Only 2.5 games separate 1-6 at the top of the Eastern Conference. An injury like the one to KD could make a major difference in the standings. Same if a team makes a huge trade. Really fun to watch it all play out in the second half of the season. – 11:23 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes Re: Durant: Recovery rates for MCL sprains depend on the severity of the sprain. The average lost time for confirmed G1 sprains in the NBA is ~17 days (~8.5 games). Grade 2 sprains (incomplete tears) result in an average of ~41 days lost (~21 games). – 11:22 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA Kevin Durant has a sprained MCL in his left knee, the Nets announced.
There’s optimism within the organization that KD will return after 4-6 weeks, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/RklFU0HIr611:20 AM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko Kevin Durant out four-to-six weeks with MCL. Mavericks don’t visit them until mid-March, so expect him back well before then. – 11:19 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin It wasn’t just Philly who had their respect for Joel Embiid, the Heat and Jimmy Butler gave their respect to the the big fella #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/16/jim… via @SixersWire11:11 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Tobias Harris was big in the 1st half to keep the team in the game while Joel Embiid was waiting to get going. Doc Rivers praised him for his work. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/16/doc… via @SixersWire11:10 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Nets head to Cleveland later today for the start of a four game trip. 11 of their next 14 are on the road — with Kyrie. Nets face Warriors in SF on Jan. 29th. A lot of people were looking forward to that one since it would have been KD’s first game in the Bay with fans. – 11:10 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Jimmy Butler shot 1/11 and Kyle Lowry was 2/11, the team explained how they held the Heat stars in check in the win #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/16/six… via @SixersWire11:08 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS Durant missing this time just threw a real monkey wrench into the MVP race. I expected him to become the favorite soonish if Curry’s shooting doesn’t improve.
Steph is still the favorite, but it’s sitting there for someone to grab right now. My vote is still for Jokic. – 11:08 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant Has A Sprained MCL, Will Undergo ‘Period Of Rehab’ via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago…11:06 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.45
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.03
3. LeBron James: 14.6
4. Kevin Durant: 14.59
5. Stephen Curry: 13.91
6. Joel Embiid: 13.84
7. Trae Young: 13.3
8. James Harden: 13.1 pic.twitter.com/vQD6PN0C7Z11:05 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Fortunate for Brooklyn that they are about to hit a road-heavy stretch where Kyrie Irving will be able to play. They’ll need him with Kevin Durant out. – 11:05 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Nets say KD has a sprained medial collateral of the left knee — after getting an MRI this morning. He will go through a “period of rehab” as he works his way back to the floor. – 11:04 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes Re: KD: Nets announce Durant has suffered a MCL sprain in his left knee. He previously suffered a G2 sprain of the same ligament during the 2016-17 season. I detailed that injury here: instreetclothes.com/2017/03/01/und…11:02 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Nets announce that Kevin Durant suffered a sprained MCL last night and will be sidelined to rehab.
Folks/fans will wonder if the extra burden KD had to carry while the team was shorthanded (due in large part to Kyrie Irving’s absence) played a part in the injury – 11:01 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria KD has a sprained MCL and will undergo a ‘period of rehab,” per the Nets pic.twitter.com/z2A9cchJJ911:01 AM

Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio #Nets Kevin Durant has a sprained MCL according to team, but no timetable set.
“Following an MRI this morning, Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee… …Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation.” – 11:01 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt Kevin Durant diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee. Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation, per Nets. No timeline provided on his return. pic.twitter.com/isVwxSyNF611:00 AM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney Nets say sprained medial collateral of the left knee for Kevin Durant. Expected to return to full strength after a period of rehabilitation. No timetable given. – 11:00 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley Nets say Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. No timetable for his return. Details here: pic.twitter.com/bsCc1Db9Cs11:00 AM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC Kevin Durant out indefinitely with a sprained MCL in his left knee, Nets say – 10:59 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers From the Brooklyn Nets: Following an MRI this morning, Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee. Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation. Updates regarding his return will be provided as appropriate. – 10:59 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee, and will return to full strength after a period of rehab. #Nets #nba10:59 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA The Brooklyn Nets announced Kevin Durant has a sprained left MCL. No timetable for his return. – 10:59 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears The Nets say Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee. – 10:58 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Nets‘ Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee and will return to full strength after period of rehab, team says. – 10:58 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA Nets superstar Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee, team says. Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation. – 10:58 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger What a game by Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby last night. 24 points, and all over the place on D vs. Giannis and Middleton. – 10:43 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s first home loss in over a month miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a look how rare of an off shooting night it was for Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry – 9:59 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat From championship teammate to Heat opponent, it’s all love from Raptors for “the old man” Kyle Lowry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Pascal Siakam, “I feel like he’s going to get a charge on me or something. I think it’s going to be fun, just seeing him.” – 9:35 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 109-98 loss to the 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Joel Embiid too much at finish.
2. Jimmy Butler off with shot, on with passes
3. This time Gabe Vincent odd man out.
4. Another Duncan Robinson struggle.
5. Yurtseven does his part. – 8:59 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Is fatigue setting in with Heat’s Kyle Lowry? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:55 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria Now on @ForbesSports
Kevin Durant Exits Nets Game With Knee Sprain, Will Get MRI Sunday via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago…7:10 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando Kevin Durant left knee sprain from Bruce Brown flying into it
sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran…4:13 AM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home