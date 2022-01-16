USA Today Sports

Draymond Green out at least two weeks

Draymond Green out at least two weeks

Main Rumors

Draymond Green out at least two weeks

January 16, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Draymond Green (calf) out at least 2 more weeks espn.com/nba/story/_/id…7:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr says Jonathan Kuminga will get more minutes in Draymond Green’s absence. Kuminga is coming off the best game of his rookie season. He had an extended post-shootaround film session with Kerr this morning in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/sFTELdlYh06:44 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green’s back/calf issue after discussing with Rick Celebrini last night: “The main thing is to be safe and cautious. It’s a long season. That’s my sense. That we’re being cautious.” – 6:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Warriors will need continued and perhaps more impact from rookie Jonathan Kuminga with Draymond Green out. The power forward averaged 17.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 21.3 minutes in the last three games. – 6:36 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The Draymond Green injury sounds scary and complicated. A back disc giving calf pain is a sign of a major issue, wonder if this forced GSW into a move ahead of the deadline – 6:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors’ frontcourt depth will be tested without Draymond Green for the near term, but have options — Otto Porter, JTA, the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga. But real concern is whether this Draymond calf injury lingers around as extended problem. – 6:26 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors announce Draymond Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks after it was determined that his calf issue — which has caused him to miss the last 4 games — is related to a disc in his lower back. – 6:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors announce that Draymond Green is out for at least the next next two weeks pic.twitter.com/Z5XlTFye1U6:24 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Draymond Green’s calf injury is connected to a disc in his lower back. Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/iULzMj30036:23 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Golden State Warriors announce Draymond Green’s calf tightness is related to a disc in his lower back. He’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks – 6:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors say Draymond Green will be out at least two more weeks.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/Zs2g1ypo4H6:22 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green’s calf injury is related to a disc in his lower back. Reevaluated in 2 weeks. Big blow to Warriors – 6:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors‘ Draymond Green will be re-evaluated again in two weeks due to calf issue tied to a disc in his lower back, team says. – 6:22 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will miss at least two weeks, the team says. His calf soreness is tied to the involvement of a disc in his lower back. – 6:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Warriors say Draymond Green’s calf soreness is tied to a disc in his lower back, and that he’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/A5sCwIgekj6:21 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Golden State’s Stephen Curry has returned home for additional treatment on his right hand injured in Friday’s rout of Chicago and will thus miss the final game of the Warriors’ road trip tonight in Minneapolis.
No Curry or Draymond Green (calf) against the Timberwolves. – 1:16 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home