Hawks to make John Collins available?

One league source also said Atlanta power forward John Collins, despite signing a new long-term teal after a protracted negotiate, also could be made available in the future if the Hawks don’t start jelling.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Julius Randle left John Collins on the floor. pic.twitter.com/Yug12cDbjm – 9:14 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting:
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Gorgui Dieng
Kevin Huerter
Trae Young
Knicks are starting:
Julius Randle
Evan Fournier
Mitchell Robinson
R.J. Barrett
Alec Burks – 7:12 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Gorgui Dieng – 7:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Knicks
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Gorgui Dieng – 7:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins’ honesty and humor blew me away (as evidenced by my expression here) when we recorded the first episode of the Hawks Report.
I’m so excited for y’all to hear what he had to say when we launch Monday!
Subscribe now so you don’t miss it: https://t.co/Csv8r8wpQP pic.twitter.com/F7hvSdKCLu – 5:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Three officiating errors cited at close of Heat-Hawks. Defensive 3-seconds uncalled on Hawks’ John Collins. Travel uncalled on Hawks’ Trae Young. And Heat’s P.J. Tucker not called for grabbing Collins’ jersey at critical juncture, seen here:
official.nba.com/last-two-minut… – 2:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Last two-minute report says there was a missed def. 3-seconds on John Collins, an uncalled travel on Trae and on the Kevin Huerter inbounds TO “Tucker (MIA) pulls Collins’ (ATL) shorts away from his body and restricts his ability to get to the pass.” – 2:03 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Heat
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Gorgui Dieng – 7:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on whether John Collins is a realistic trade target, Dennis Schroder’s market value and whether C’s should have gotten involved in Cam Reddish bidding masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:08 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trade rumor rankings: Tobias Harris, John Collins and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 11:51 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Y’all.
I am SO thrilled to announce I’m hosting a new @ajc podcast, the Hawks Report, launching MLK Day!
Subscribe (pretty please!!) for a weekly in-depth, inside look at the team, beginning with our inaugural guest, John Collins: https://t.co/Csv8r8wpQP pic.twitter.com/ylZ4WHWgFL – 2:45 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
According to @spotrac, here are the points-in-time that each Hawks could be traded:
John Collins: 1/15/2022
Clint Capela: 2/13/2022
Trae Young: 7/1/2022
Kevin Huerter: 7/1/2022 – 12:24 PM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Players eligible to be traded today: John Collins, Talen Horton-Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Gary Trent Jr., Norman Powell, Bruce Brown, Terence Davis, Richaun Holmes, Cameron Payne, Furkan Korkmaz, Josh Hart, TJ McConnell, Reggie Jackson, Jordan McLaughlin, Jarred Vanderbilt, David Nwaba -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / January 15, 2022
Dallas has been trying to get into the trade mix for Myles Turner or John Collins. Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, two low-salaried but highly rated Mavericks headed for unrestricted free agency this summer barring contract extensions by June 30, have no shortage of suitors. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 14, 2022
Rivals didn’t consider John Collins a viable trade candidate in Atlanta, for example, until his recent frustrations there bubbled to the surface. Yes, the Hawks have entered the field of teams interested in Simmons, but Collins is a wonky fit as the centerpiece for him in a direct two-team deal. -via Bleacher Report / January 14, 2022