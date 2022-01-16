Jazz vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (28-14) play against the Denver Nuggets (19-19) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 16, 2022
Utah Jazz 68, Denver Nuggets 58 (Q3 11:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Weigh in on the Jazz press row current conversation:
What is the correct month to ask someone to prom? – 9:16 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets trail Utah Jazz 68-58 at the half.
Jokic has 18 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists.
Gordon has also had it going offensively as he has 16.
This has been a game of runs and Utah has pulled more of them off.
On the 2nd night of a b2b, Denver has to tighten up to end qtrs. – 9:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Also, it’s time for the Nuggets to start treating Bojan Bogdanovic as the most dangerous player on the Jazz. Gotta live with Mitchell threes. – 9:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑
JC: 3
Royce: 2
Don: 2
Bojan: 1
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/PSpqOSG48O – 9:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
we’re the only sports fans upset with a clock today
#NBAAllStar | @Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/aKkiKR0bPc – 9:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are 7-of-21 from three, which just isn’t good enough against a Jazz offense that is so much better than any offense I’ve seen so far.
They even doubled Jokić in the post while Gobert was guarding him. Monte missed the resulting three-pointer. – 9:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 68, Nuggets 58. Fun shootout in Denver. Heave at the buzzer didn’t count for Gobert, but he did have 11/9/1b. Donovan caught fire in 2Q and has 15p/3a. JC 12p. Bogey 11/3/3. Royce 9p. Jokic leads Denver with 18/6/6. Gordon 16/2/2. – 9:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Jazz 68-58.
-Jokić doesn’t see any defenders right now. He’s up to 18-6-6
-Bogdanovic doesn’t see any Nuggets, nor did Jordan Clarkson or Donovan Mitchell
-The bench was -14 in five minutes, and guard defense was biggest issue pic.twitter.com/g25KomCeYc – 9:04 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 68-58 at the half. Jokic has been truly awesome, but the Jazz’s offense has been better: Mitchell had a run, Bogdanovic has been great, even O’Neale contributing on O. – 9:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bogdanovic buried another short look in the lane, and Malone just put his hands to his face. He barely watched the #Nuggets final offensive possession before walking to the locker room. Jazz up 68-58. – 9:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Nuggets 68-58 at halftime. The Gobert heave was late. Good two way half from Utah. – 9:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
That’s the most amazing full-court shot I’ve ever seen from Gobert just now… holy cow. I don’t think it’ll count, but wow. – 9:02 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
He’ll take that, thank you
@BallCorpHQ | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/zg4EZvAW6V – 9:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Spida hits his second triple 🕷🕷
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/O0lqZXpP04 – 9:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jokic is the only guy I’ve seen that completely has Gobert figured out. There are others who get there’s on him, but he at least makes it difficult. Jokic just gives Gobert work every time he sees him – 8:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic drove, and at the very last second, adjusted his arm angle on Gobert to draw the foul. A) he loves going against Gobert, but B) it’s stuff like that that leads to so many crazy scratches on his arm. – 8:55 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have 2p in the last 4:11 of action. Been a bit of a passive start from Don and Mike thus far — a combined 6p on 3-8 FGs, plus 6a. Lead is down to 49-45. – 8:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Nuggets with a run of their own and they cut the Jazz lead to 49-45…9-2 over the last few minutes….Snyder calls timeout in order to get Gobert back into the game – 8:50 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Nuggets go on a run with Rudy Gobert off the floor… he’s a +15 in a game the Jazz now lead by just 4. – 8:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Rudy Gay’s gettin away with a lot in these matchups against Jokić. – 8:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic just went and bear-hugged Aaron Gordon to show the official how Utah is defending him. – 8:48 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jazz going with Gobert staggered against the Nuggets bench and he is feasting simply by being massive. Denver is having little to no luck agaisnt him on either end. – 8:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic returns to an 11-point hole.
#Nuggets have three airballs in the last two minutes. – 8:45 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
mike money moves
#NBAAllStar | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/CQobstEXFr – 8:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone takes TO 66 seconds into the second quarter after consecutive Jazz buckets. Bench unit is getting waxed. – 8:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Paschall on the court to start the 2Q, alongside Mike, JC, Ingles, and Gobert. – 8:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Eric Paschall in a healthy Jazz rotation. This is an interesting development – 8:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 37, Nuggets 33. Nice bounce-back from Utah after going down 8-0. JC with 12p on 3-3 shooting, Bogey 9p on 4-6. After a slow start from 3, Jazz wind up 5-13. Defense still needs to improve — Nuggets shot 56.5% overall, 4-9 from 3. – 8:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
First quarter: Defense optional. Jazz up 37-33.
Jordan Clarkson just came in and torched Denver’s second unit for 12 points in 4 minutes.
That’s going to be Davon Reed’s primary responsibility moving forward. – 8:36 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jordan Clarkson has 12 in the first quarter and leads an 11-2 run to close the quarter. Utah leads 37-33. – 8:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 37-33 after 1Q.
Jordan Clarkson: 3-3 FG, 3-3 3P, 3-3 FT, for 12 points. 12… 1+2 = 3.
The Triple Team is JC endorsed. – 8:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jordan Clarkson has 12 points and many of them have come in Bones’ grill. – 8:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Nuggets take Jokic off the floor and the Jazz take advantage of those two minutes. They go on a run and they lead denver 37-33 after 12 minutes – 8:35 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
This pass from Bones Hyland to Nikola Jokić is elite. pic.twitter.com/jWfXgGY06f – 8:34 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
12 points in the first quarter for @Aaron Gordon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lxFnuRqffl – 8:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Just as Malone did yesterday with no JaMychal Green, he pulled Jeff Green early and is now subbing him back in to play backup five. He’ll anchor second unit with Facu, Bones, Davon and Zeke. – 8:31 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Zeke Nnaji got Gobert switched into him and Gay switched onto Jokic. He elected to iso Gobert. – 8:31 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Very curious how the Rudy Gay at C vs Jokic matchup works the 2nd time around. And what the Nuggets’ game plan is for these minutes. – 8:25 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Nice response for the Jazz, who are on a 9-3 run — led by some nice hustle plays from Bogey and a couple dunks by Gobert.. – 8:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:19 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Nuggets 18-16 – 8:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Little bit more good news: Just noticed Popeye Jones on the #Nuggets bench. He’s out of health and safety protocols. – 8:22 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz answer with the post-timeout run. Bogdanovic with the steal and the runout basket, that was big, and then good execution to get a lob for Gobert and a 3 for Royce. – 8:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
1 RT = 1 Vote!
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/KPm0rvTBf4 – 8:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
9 quick points from Aaron Gordon, and the Nuggets lead the Jazz 15-7 with 8:04 left 1Q. Denver 6-9 shooting. – 8:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon with 9 points in the first four minutes. #Nuggets up 15-7. Gordon playing with confidence, inside paint and from deep. And checking Mitchell on the other end. – 8:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the Nuggets 15-7 with 8:04 remaining in the first quarter. Spread that to 12 minutes and denver is on pace for a 45 point quarter, which is to say the Jazz are not playing well defensively in the first four minutes – 8:17 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Timeout, Snyder, as Jazz get down to a 15-7 deficit in Denver.
Aaron Gordon has 9, Bogdanovic has been the biggest bad defense culprit so far. – 8:17 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Jazz play with these shoes when they’re standing next to the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/CETS1na0I5 – 8:14 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Now is the time to make justice a reality for all. pic.twitter.com/DHpGqzdsiV – 8:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin spoke pregame about the Jazz limiting their turnovers the past few games. Two already tonight. – 8:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic opens the game with a left-handed hook over Rudy Gobert. – 8:12 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić’s video as he’s introduced in the Denver Nuggets starting lineup features a bunch of winks. pic.twitter.com/awXoObqzHf – 8:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
welcome back, big fella!
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/uWCeODROcF – 8:00 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Porter Jr. is also trending in the right direction. He has found a groove and also is getting a bit more lift on his shot. pic.twitter.com/AB5eRZ15kg – 7:31 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are out to get some work in.
Jamal has been moving well in warm ups. Best that I’ve seen from him in quite some time. Getting closer. pic.twitter.com/X3Yzu9963n – 7:28 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Austin Rivers (Non-COVID illness) is OUT for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball – 7:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
We’re back!
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM Jazz Pregame Show at 5:30 PM MT pic.twitter.com/winOn5tCl3 – 7:01 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Quin Snyder says to expect Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay to play their normal allotment of minutes tonight. – 6:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joe Ingles just walked out for his warmup holding a drink, walked right up to Jeff Green posting up, and tried to kick the ball out of his hands.
The two shared a laugh and a hug. Former Jazz teammates. – 6:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder said that both Rudy G’s will probably play around their normal minutes. He wants to see how they look coming back, and in the altitude at Denver, but, “I want them to push themselves.” – 6:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder said that a couple of positives from the past few games are that the turnovers have been down, and the Jazz are gaining a better understanding of how best to space the court in small-ball lineups. – 6:37 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Make sure to join us ahead of tonight’s game for some competitions on the @uchealth sport court, where you can compete for prizes!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/za7wWjaEwp – 6:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone, asked by @ChrisMarlowe what it’s like to coach Bones, called it joyful. Said when he’s rolling, he’s the happiest guy out there, dancing & blowing kisses. When he’s not, said he turns quiet — “a bad poker player.” Challenged him to find happy medium. – 6:25 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets coach Michael Malone says Austin Rivers will not play tonight against the Jazz. Rivers will miss his second game with a non-covid illness. – 6:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Malone: “It’s evident the last 4 games how important Gobert is to the Jazz defense. They’ve lost 4 in a row and given up a high number of points, which is very un-Jazz-like.” – 6:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said Austin Rivers is still out with a non-COVID illness. – 6:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Noted Jazz killer Austin Rivers is not available tonight, due to a non-COVID illness. – 6:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone highlighted Bojan Bogdanovic as a Nuggets killer. Said last year he averaged 31 ppg in head to head matchups, had 36 last game vs Denver.
I expect Jeff Green to get the primary assignment. He’s a matchup Denver didn’t have last Utah game. – 6:21 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers’ status report for tmw’s game vs. Jazz: pic.twitter.com/qN6FtP5P3L – 6:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Michael Malone, on the previous meeting with the Jazz: “Everyone was so busy talking about Donovan Mitchell, and rightly so, Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert — [Bojan] Bogdanovic just kicked our butts. … We have to account for Bogdanovic tonight.” – 6:21 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Nuggets coach Michael Malone with a lot of praise for Bogdanovic and says “We have to account for Bogdanovic.” – 6:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Nuggets coach Michael Malone begins his pregame media by noting that Denver is playing its 3rd gm in 4 nights, while the Jazz have had 3 days off; also, in 3 of the team’s 4 matchups this season, Denver is on the 2nd night of a B2B, while the Jazz are coming off of rest. – 6:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on the schedule disadvantage Denver faces vs Utah tonight: “It’s not their fault…I think the league has to do a better job of figuring that out.” – 6:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 13 3-pointers for the squad tonight?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K: bit.ly/3DlZTq7
#MileHighBasketball – 5:02 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Are the Utah Jazz any more than a ‘solid playoff team?’ https://t.co/QE1wiqXPbu pic.twitter.com/rPFWFA3sZv – 4:56 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Know a Utah educator who deserves to be recognized?
Nominate them here! ⬇️
#UtahJazzMVE | @Instructure – 4:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Injury report update:
Austin Rivers is QUESTIONABLE with a non-COVID Illness.
Markus Howard is still on G League assignment, and the Nuggets haven’t added anyone other than James Ennis via 10-day.
They will have either 10 or 11 players available tonight on a b2b. – 4:10 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Murray, Porter, Cancar, Dozier and JaMychal Green are all out.
Markus Howard is on a G-League assignment.
Austin Rivers is questionable with a non-Covid illness.
Will Barton III is no longer on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/YeNwUcSajc – 3:52 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Tonight’s game will celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
We asked some of the guys to talk about what #MLKDay means to them ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zA7VCBnmt6 – 3:30 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz will be at near full-strength when they face the @Denver Nuggets tonight, and the team’s defense will be the top concern.
kslsports.com/?p=476944 – 3:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Jazz used to be the most machine-like efficient team in the league.
The Suns have taken that moniker now. They are just ruthlessly efficient in getting the shots they want. – 3:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
After two major blowouts, the Nuggets are back up to 15th in offensive rating.
They ranked 24th after the Clippers loss two games ago. – 2:55 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
After the Bills game, Steve Conley wrote on FB that I must be in Heaven. And there were a whole string of messages from people who thought I was dead. They weren’t even rejoicing! #GoBills – 2:26 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Dinner in Denver 📍
⏰ 6 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/WfHpJdELWr – 2:03 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Read up on the keys to our third matchup of the season against the Jazz 📝
#MileHighBasketball
nba.com/nuggets/news/n… – 2:00 PM
