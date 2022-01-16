Kevin Durant out at least a month

Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s optimism within Nets that will be a four-to-six week rehab and return for Kevin Durant, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kevin Durant’s brilliant season put on hold for a month or so. Good news is that he avoided serious injury/surgery.
As for the Nets… Kyrie can play in 11 of the next 17 games through the All-Star break. He and Harden went 16-3 without KD last year. – 11:53 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant has a sprained medial collateral ligament of his left knee, sidelining the NBA’s leading scorer just as the Brooklyn Nets were poised to finally have a lengthy run with their Big Three.
apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 11:41 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Only 2.5 games separate 1-6 at the top of the Eastern Conference. An injury like the one to KD could make a major difference in the standings. Same if a team makes a huge trade. Really fun to watch it all play out in the second half of the season. – 11:23 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Durant: Recovery rates for MCL sprains depend on the severity of the sprain. The average lost time for confirmed G1 sprains in the NBA is ~17 days (~8.5 games). Grade 2 sprains (incomplete tears) result in an average of ~41 days lost (~21 games). – 11:22 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant has a sprained MCL in his left knee, the Nets announced.
There’s optimism within the organization that KD will return after 4-6 weeks, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/RklFU0HIr6 – 11:20 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kevin Durant out four-to-six weeks with MCL. Mavericks don’t visit them until mid-March, so expect him back well before then. – 11:19 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets head to Cleveland later today for the start of a four game trip. 11 of their next 14 are on the road — with Kyrie. Nets face Warriors in SF on Jan. 29th. A lot of people were looking forward to that one since it would have been KD’s first game in the Bay with fans. – 11:10 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Durant missing this time just threw a real monkey wrench into the MVP race. I expected him to become the favorite soonish if Curry’s shooting doesn’t improve.
Steph is still the favorite, but it’s sitting there for someone to grab right now. My vote is still for Jokic. – 11:08 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant Has A Sprained MCL, Will Undergo ‘Period Of Rehab’ via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 11:06 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.45
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.03
3. LeBron James: 14.6
4. Kevin Durant: 14.59
5. Stephen Curry: 13.91
6. Joel Embiid: 13.84
7. Trae Young: 13.3
8. James Harden: 13.1 pic.twitter.com/vQD6PN0C7Z – 11:05 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Fortunate for Brooklyn that they are about to hit a road-heavy stretch where Kyrie Irving will be able to play. They’ll need him with Kevin Durant out. – 11:05 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say KD has a sprained medial collateral of the left knee — after getting an MRI this morning. He will go through a “period of rehab” as he works his way back to the floor. – 11:04 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: KD: Nets announce Durant has suffered a MCL sprain in his left knee. He previously suffered a G2 sprain of the same ligament during the 2016-17 season. I detailed that injury here: instreetclothes.com/2017/03/01/und… – 11:02 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Nets announce that Kevin Durant suffered a sprained MCL last night and will be sidelined to rehab.
Folks/fans will wonder if the extra burden KD had to carry while the team was shorthanded (due in large part to Kyrie Irving’s absence) played a part in the injury – 11:01 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
KD has a sprained MCL and will undergo a ‘period of rehab,” per the Nets pic.twitter.com/z2A9cchJJ9 – 11:01 AM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
#Nets Kevin Durant has a sprained MCL according to team, but no timetable set.
“Following an MRI this morning, Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee… …Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation.” – 11:01 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Kevin Durant diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee. Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation, per Nets. No timeline provided on his return. pic.twitter.com/isVwxSyNF6 – 11:00 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets say sprained medial collateral of the left knee for Kevin Durant. Expected to return to full strength after a period of rehabilitation. No timetable given. – 11:00 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. No timetable for his return. Details here: pic.twitter.com/bsCc1Db9Cs – 11:00 AM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Kevin Durant out indefinitely with a sprained MCL in his left knee, Nets say – 10:59 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
From the Brooklyn Nets: Following an MRI this morning, Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee. Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation. Updates regarding his return will be provided as appropriate. – 10:59 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee, and will return to full strength after a period of rehab. #Nets #nba – 10:59 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Brooklyn Nets announced Kevin Durant has a sprained left MCL. No timetable for his return. – 10:59 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Nets say Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee. – 10:58 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Kevin Durant Exits Nets Game With Knee Sprain, Will Get MRI Sunday via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 7:10 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant left knee sprain from Bruce Brown flying into it
sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 4:13 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets lose KD to a knee sprain in win over the Pelicans. James Harden admitted the group feels a little snakebit right now.
And now they wait to see what the MRI says on Sunday morning.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant injures left knee, spoiling #Nets‘ victory nypost.com/2022/01/15/net… via @nypostsports teammate @GJoyce9 – 11:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant leaves Nets’ game with sprained left knee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/15/kev… – 10:55 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I was just lifting weights, but I’ll call him — Hopefully it’s not bad at all.”
⁃James Harden on possibly losing Kevin Durant. – 10:22 PM
“I was just lifting weights, but I’ll call him — Hopefully it’s not bad at all.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden on Kevin Durant’s knee injury: “Hopefully it’s not bad at all.” – 10:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden said he spoke to Kevin Durant at halftime, told him he thinks someone ran into his knee. Said he’ll check in with Durant tomorrow after his MRI. – 10:22 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Cam Thomas admits he doesn’t like it when he see’s someone hurt, especially Kevin Durant. – 10:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas plans to call Kevin Durant tonight to see how he’s doing. – 10:06 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash on KD: “Of course it would be tough to lose him. No one wants to see that. We’ll obviously hope for the best outcome.” – 10:03 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s fine. Probably has a little bruise — It’s tough no Kyrie (Irving). No Kevin (Durant). No Joe (Harris). He’s going to have to play a lot.
⁃Steve Nash on James Harden. – 10:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’ll be tough to lose him. No one wants to see that — We have to continue to work.”
⁃Steve Nash on possibly losing Kevin Durant in the coming days. – 9:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash confirms Kevin Durant will have an MRI tomorrow morning. – 9:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Pelicans 120-105. Never a doubt there, really. The rookies stepped up, again, and James Harden kept the ship on track after Kevin Durant went out with his knee sprain. We’ll see what Steve Nash has to say about the situation. – 9:53 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Nets 120, Pelicans 104
Ingram 22 pts & 8 assts
Hart 14 pts & 11 rebs
Jones 13 pts
Pels get thrashed by the Nets despite KD missing the entire 2nd half. One of the ugliest losses we’ve seen in a while with BI on the floor. NOLA falls to 16-27. – 9:52 PM
Final: Nets 120, Pelicans 104
Ingram 22 pts & 8 assts
Hart 14 pts & 11 rebs
Jones 13 pts
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green is pulling his starters with about two minutes left and the Nets leading 118-98.
The Pels just didn’t have enough to keep up with the high-powered Nets, even with KD leaving in the first half. – 9:46 PM
Willie Green is pulling his starters with about two minutes left and the Nets leading 118-98.
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 95, Pelicans 77
James Harden (20 PTS, 14 ASTS), Patty Mills (15 PTS, 2 3PM) & the Nets had to withstand a third quarter offensive explosion by the Pelicans. Nevertheless, the Nets are sitting comfortably with a 18-point lead despite not having Kevin Durant. – 9:21 PM
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 95, Pelicans 77
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say KD has a left knee sprain and will not return tonight. @Adrian Wojnarowski reports KD will get an MRI. Nets were hoping to build more chemistry with Kyrie on upcoming four game road trip. 11 of the Nets next 13 game are on the road. A lot of nervous faces around Barclays right now. – 9:08 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant exited tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans with a left knee sprain. pic.twitter.com/4oCCvFTdDg – 8:55 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Durant: As @BrianSuttererMD pointed out, it looks like a valgus force was applied to KD’s left knee when Brown falls into the outside of his knee. This type of MOI stresses the MCL on the inside of the knee. Worth remembering KD has previously sprained his left MCL. – 8:55 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With that reverse layup, Jayson Tatum just became the 5th NBA player this year to reach 1,000 points (Durant, Curry, Young, Antetokounmpo – earlier tonight).
He’s scored 1,000 points in each of his first five seasons. – 8:53 PM
With that reverse layup, Jayson Tatum just became the 5th NBA player this year to reach 1,000 points (Durant, Curry, Young, Antetokounmpo – earlier tonight).
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Kevin Durant out for the rest of tonight with a left knee sprain, per team. Durant right there with Stephen Curry to win MVP at sportsbooks – 8:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets say Kevin Durant won’t return tonight because of a left knee sprain – 8:51 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Kevin Durant is out for the rest of tonight’s game with a left knee sprain, the Nets say. – 8:50 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
From Nets PR: Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to a left knee sprain. – 8:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets ruled Kevin Durant out for the rest of the game due to a left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kevin Durant has been ruled out of the remainder of the Nets game with a knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team says. – 8:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nets say Kevin Durant is out for the rest of the game with a left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Kevin Durant out for rest of the game with a left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to a left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets say Kevin Durant is out for remainder of game vs. Pelicans due to left knee sprain. – 8:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Nets 69, Pels 41
– Woof.
– Ingram: 13p, 5a, 2r, 5/13 FG
– No other Pels player has more than 5p
– Harden: 13p, 11a, 5r
– Nets with 5 in double figures including KD (13p)
Pels: 34.1 FG%, 5/18 3P, 6/8 FT
Nets: 54.2 FG%, 8/16 3P, 9/10 FT – 8:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Nets 69, Pelicans 41
Ingram 13 pts & 5 assts
No other Pelican has more than 5 pts
Harden 13 pts & 11 assts
KD had 12 pts before leaving with a left knee injury.
Nets just stomped the Pels in that half. Wasn’t even close. – 8:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Pelicans 69-41. Five Nets in double-figures, led by Kessler Edwards and Harden with 13. Kevin Durant left the game after banging knees and there’s been no update since. We’ll see what the deal is. – 8:41 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Felt like Pelicans had opportunity to at least somewhat get back in this game before halftime — after all the air was sucked out of Barclays with Durant going to locker room, but Brooklyn is up 67-37 with a little over a minute left in 1st half. Absolutely no shots have dropped. – 8:38 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant checked himself out of the game and is heading back to the locker room rubbing his left knee. Bruce Brown fell into his leg a bit. Looked like maybe a hyper extension a bit as the leg straightened out. – 8:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD hurt his left knee — looked like he bumped knees on the last play. He tried to stay in the game for a moment — but then walked off the floor and went straight back to the locker room. – 8:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Kevin Durant just walked off the court after reaching down at his left knee. Walked straight to the locker room.
Not sure what happened. Looked like he may have bumped knees with one of the Pels players. – 8:28 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Love that the refs allowed them to play the final 1.3 of the 1st quarter and then roll right into the 2nd quarter without another minutes-long break in between.
Pels officially down 32-22 now after the 1Q.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans trail the Nets, a notoriously mediocre 1st quarter team, 35-22 after one. Herb Jones picked up two relatively quick fouls on Durant and five team turnovers hurt. Steve Nash also noted New Orleans’ offensive rebounding in pregame, but the Pels only grabbed 2 of them. – 8:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Update: Durant’s shot was no-good. Was actually a shot clock violation. Still 1.2 seconds left in the quarter. – 8:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD with a real nice 1st quarter after resting on Thursday night. He’s got 15 points, three rebounds and two assists already in 12 minutes. Looks refreshed after sitting against OKC. Nets just need to keep their foot on the gas in this one. – 8:07 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 35, Pelicans 22
Kevin Durant (15 PTS, 5-8 FG), James Harden (6 PTS, 4 ASTS) & the Nets are pretty much playing flawlessly. They’re taking care of the ball and have attempted 4 more shots than New Orleans. The perimeter defense could be better though. – 8:06 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 35, Pelicans 22
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Nets 35, Pelicans 22
Ingram 6 pts
Graham 5 pts
Durant 15 pts (5-8 FG)
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Pelicans 35-22. Kevin Durant with 15 points already. Durant just hit a shot-clock and buzzer beating 3 to end the quarter. It’s under review. Cam Thomas is 3-for-3 with seven points. – 8:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
KD has come out very aggressive early in this one. He’s already up to 7 points. Just got Herb Jones out of the game with his 2nd foul. – 7:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green said earlier that Herb Jones will be guarding Kevin Durant to start tonight’s game.
In the Nets’ 1st game vs NOLA this year, Herb was the primary defender on 2 of KD’s 17 shots. Gonna be interesting to see how the rookie handles this matchup. – 7:11 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Pelicans:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏽♂️Patty Mills
🔒Kessler Edwards
🪣Kevin Durant
📈Day’Ron Sharpe – 7:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. NOLA: Harden, Mills, Durant, Edwards and Sharpe. – 7:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Whether he wins one in Brooklyn or not, the guy conducts himself as a champion.”
Jeff Van Gundy tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine what makes Kevin Durant so good pic.twitter.com/o2jf0fpMx9 – 6:48 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green said Herbert Jones will open the game matched up vs. Kevin Durant on defense. Green: “He embraces (difficult challenges)… this is great experience for Herb. He’s just going to get better and better, guarding the best players every night.” – 6:08 PM
