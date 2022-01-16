Kyle Lowry to miss return to Toronto against Raptors

Anthony Chiang: Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Raptors: Bam Adebayo is questionable to make his return. But Kyle Lowry is listed as out because of personal reasons.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry ruled out vs. former team, but Heat could get Bam Adebayo back against Raptors. The latest update miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:17 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With Lowry (personal) ruled out for tomorrow, his first game against the Raptors will have to wait, likely until later this month when Miami hosts Toronto again on Jan. 29. – 7:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
With Lowry out, Raps are back in Miami on Jan. 29. Heat in Toronto on Feb. 1 and April 3. – 6:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry will not play on Monday against Toronto, listed as out due to personal reasons. Bam Adebayo has been upgraded to questionable, with the expectation that he will make his comeback. – 6:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The revolving door of Heat stars continue
With Bam Adebayo listed as questionable and reports say he will make his return tomorrow against Toronto, Kyle Lowry now out due to personal reasons
Gabe Vincent may go from a DNP to starting tomorrow night – 6:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Raptors:
Bam Adebayo is questionable to make his return. But Kyle Lowry is listed as out because of personal reasons. – 6:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bam Adebayo (thumb) is listed as questionable for Heat-Raptors tomorrow night. Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) is listed as out. – 6:30 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes is expected to be available when the Raptors visit Kyle Lowry and the Heat tomorrow. Trent is questionable and Birch remains out. – 3:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Hmm.
Heat lost last night, Eagles getting drubbed today, that’s like double poking the bear
Mr. Lowry gonna be salty tomorrow, I bet – 3:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From Bam Adebayo’s potential return to a Kyle Lowry reunion, Heat-Raptors on Monday full of storylines miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat looking forward to Adebayo’s impending return and Raptors looking forward to playing against Lowry for the first time – 2:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From championship teammate to Heat opponent, it’s all love from Raptors for “the old man” Kyle Lowry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:53 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is fatigue setting in with the Heat’s Kyle Lowry? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:52 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: From Bam Adebayo’s potential return to a Kyle Lowry reunion, Heat-Raptors on Monday full of storylines miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat looking forward to Adebayo’s impending return and Raptors looking forward to playing against Lowry for the first time – 11:39 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jimmy Butler shot 1/11 and Kyle Lowry was 2/11, the team explained how they held the Heat stars in check in the win #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/16/six… via @SixersWire – 11:08 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s first home loss in over a month miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a look how rare of an off shooting night it was for Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry – 9:59 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From championship teammate to Heat opponent, it’s all love from Raptors for “the old man” Kyle Lowry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Pascal Siakam, “I feel like he’s going to get a charge on me or something. I think it’s going to be fun, just seeing him.” – 9:35 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is fatigue setting in with Heat’s Kyle Lowry? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:55 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways, details and postgame reaction as the Heat’s home winning streak comes to an end on a cold shooting night for Butler, Lowry and others miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Duncan Robinson shot 4 for 31 tonight
That’s the game – 10:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry couldn’t make shots. Heat couldn’t make many threes. The result was the Heat’s first home loss in over a month.
Takeaways and details from tonight’s loss to the 76ers miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Butler (1-11) and Lowry (1-9) are having shooting night they’ll want to forget. The #Sixers lead 96-89 w/ 3:42 left. Embiid up to 28 points, – 10:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Omer Yurtseven and Caleb Martin so far tonight: 15 for 17.
The rest of the Heat: 16 for 64.
Butler is 1 for 11, Lowry 1 for 9, Robinson 1 for 9.
76ers by seven, 3:42 left. – 10:17 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet on Dwane Casey calling him a ‘Lowry clone’: “I think it’s a heck of a compliment, regardless of whether I agree with it or not… Me and Case have a great relationship, so that was nice of him to say… and he better vote for me for all-star.” – 10:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up 13 in third, Heat go into fourth up down 75-73 to 76ers. Yurtseven with 17, but Butler 1 of 9, Lowry 1 of 5. Embiid starting heat up, up to 19 and 9. – 9:49 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
“Hopefully no charges, especially on me”- Pascal Siakam, asked what he expects from Kyle Lowry on Monday, while knocking on the wooden podium. – 9:49 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Siakam on what he’s expecting from Lowry on Monday:
“Hopefully no charges… especially on me.” – 9:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“Me and Case have a great relationship. That was nice of him to say. And he better vote for me for All-Star.” – VanVleet on Dwane Casey comparing him to Lowry – 9:43 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I’m looking forward to playing against the old man for sure,” — VanVleet on Raps facing Lowry and Miami on Monday night. – 9:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I’m looking forward to playing against the old man, for sure.” – VanVleet on playing Lowry on Monday – 9:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry are the 6th and 7th leading scorers on the team tonight
They’re in a good spot – 9:37 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse on coaching against Kyle Lowry for the first time on Monday: “I assume that he’s gonna be ready to go and he’ll be hard to handle… I would imagine he’s gonna play super hard and he’s gonna get his guys ready, and when he does that good things happen, we know that.” – 9:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nurse said he hasn’t thought much about coaching against Lowry, but said he’s sure he’ll have his team ready to play, such is his way. – 9:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
2 different Raptors players have recorded a triple-double over the last 9 days (Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam) – the same number of different Raptors players to record a triple-double over the previous 9 years (Kyle Lowry x16, Siakam). – 9:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 50, 76ers 43. Leading by seven despite shooting 3 of 16 on threes, and Butler and Lowry combining for only seven points on 1-of-11 shooting. – 9:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat, up 11 earlier, take 50-43 lead into intermission on 76ers. Yurtseven with 13 points, 9 rebounds. Butler 1 of 7, Lowry 0 for 4. – 9:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Jimmy Butler (1-6) and Kyle Lowry (0-3) are having a tough time finding their shot for the #Heat. – 9:03 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors are 21-19 through 40 games, meaning they’re guaranteed to have a .500+ record when they hit the halfway point of season after Monday’s game, fittingly, against Kyle Lowry and the Heat in Miami. – 9:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry’s second 3-point attempt moved him past Dirk Nowitzki and into 15th on the NBA all-time list. – 8:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No full second unit tonight, with Butler in now and Lowry back next. Vincent odd man out for now. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Lowry-Yurtseven pick and roll. Yurtseven with a quick four points and three rebounds. – 8:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Same starting five for the Heat: Lowry, Strus, Tucker, Butler and Yurtseven. – 7:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Strus again starting for Heat, along with Butler, Lowry, Tucker and Yurtseven. – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry and KZ Okpala are both available for the Heat tonight, per the 6:30 p.m. injury report. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 6, 2021
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry (sprained left ankle) will warm up with the intention to play. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 6, 2021