Matisse Thybulle out at least one week

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers say Matisse Thybulle has a right shoulder sprain and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.
Team will again be without Thybulle, Danny Green (right hip pain) and Shake Milton (back contusion) tomorrow against the Wizards. – 6:20 PM
Sixers say Matisse Thybulle has a right shoulder sprain and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.
Team will again be without Thybulle, Danny Green (right hip pain) and Shake Milton (back contusion) tomorrow against the Wizards. – 6:20 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Sixers say Matisse Thybulle got an MRI that revealed a right shoulder sprain. He is out and will be re evaluated in approximately one week – 6:20 PM
The Sixers say Matisse Thybulle got an MRI that revealed a right shoulder sprain. He is out and will be re evaluated in approximately one week – 6:20 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
An MRI on Matisse Thybulle’s shoulder revealed a right shoulder sprain, which he suffered in Friday night’s win against the Boston Celtics. He is out, and will be reevaluated in approximately one week. – 6:19 PM
An MRI on Matisse Thybulle’s shoulder revealed a right shoulder sprain, which he suffered in Friday night’s win against the Boston Celtics. He is out, and will be reevaluated in approximately one week. – 6:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Matisse Thybulle had an MRI that revealed a right shoulder strain and will be re-evaluated in a week. Thybulle suffered the injury when he fell on a dunk in Friday’s win over Boston. Dennis Schroder was assessed a flagrant one on the play. – 6:18 PM
The Sixers say Matisse Thybulle had an MRI that revealed a right shoulder strain and will be re-evaluated in a week. Thybulle suffered the injury when he fell on a dunk in Friday’s win over Boston. Dennis Schroder was assessed a flagrant one on the play. – 6:18 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Matisse Thybulle’s MRI showed a right shoulder sprain. He’s out and will be re-evaluated in roughly one week. #Sixers – 6:18 PM
Matisse Thybulle’s MRI showed a right shoulder sprain. He’s out and will be re-evaluated in roughly one week. #Sixers – 6:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Matisse Thybulle (shoulder), Danny Green (hip) and Shake Milton (back) are all listed as OUT for tomorrow’s Sixers game at Washington. Joel Embiid is not on the report after being listed as questionable yesterday due to elbow soreness before playing. – 5:26 PM
Matisse Thybulle (shoulder), Danny Green (hip) and Shake Milton (back) are all listed as OUT for tomorrow’s Sixers game at Washington. Joel Embiid is not on the report after being listed as questionable yesterday due to elbow soreness before playing. – 5:26 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid listed as questionable for tonight’s game in Miami with right elbow soreness.
Matisse Thybulle is listed as out with right shoulder soreness and we all know how that happened. Sixers have very, very little on the wing right now. – 7:00 PM
Joel Embiid listed as questionable for tonight’s game in Miami with right elbow soreness.
Matisse Thybulle is listed as out with right shoulder soreness and we all know how that happened. Sixers have very, very little on the wing right now. – 7:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers confirmed @Keith Pompey that Matisse Thybulle is not on the trip #Sixers – 6:33 PM
Doc Rivers confirmed @Keith Pompey that Matisse Thybulle is not on the trip #Sixers – 6:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid has been added to the Sixers’ injury report, listed as questionable with elbow soreness. It is the second night of a home-road back-to-back, and Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green and Shake Milton are already out tonight. – 5:51 PM
Joel Embiid has been added to the Sixers’ injury report, listed as questionable with elbow soreness. It is the second night of a home-road back-to-back, and Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green and Shake Milton are already out tonight. – 5:51 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers are listing Matisse Thybulle as OUT for tonight’s game in Miami with shoulder soreness after the spill he took in last night’s win against Boston. Danny Green (hip) and Shake Milton (back) also remain out. – 12:51 PM
Sixers are listing Matisse Thybulle as OUT for tonight’s game in Miami with shoulder soreness after the spill he took in last night’s win against Boston. Danny Green (hip) and Shake Milton (back) also remain out. – 12:51 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danny Green, Shake Milton, and Matisse Thybulle are out tonight #Sixers – 12:35 PM
Danny Green, Shake Milton, and Matisse Thybulle are out tonight #Sixers – 12:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on Matisse Thybulle: “You can tell he loves these types of matchups.. We played Boston three times, JT has really struggled against him. He has length and he’s athletic, getting to passing lanes and able to recover. That’s huge.”
More here: https://t.co/1Tb8moiZVh pic.twitter.com/tOLh8YeOlC – 9:48 AM
Joel Embiid on Matisse Thybulle: “You can tell he loves these types of matchups.. We played Boston three times, JT has really struggled against him. He has length and he’s athletic, getting to passing lanes and able to recover. That’s huge.”
More here: https://t.co/1Tb8moiZVh pic.twitter.com/tOLh8YeOlC – 9:48 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Updated observations on Sixers-Celtics, touching on a big early blitz, Matisse Thybulle’s active, eventful night, and more:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:54 AM
Updated observations on Sixers-Celtics, touching on a big early blitz, Matisse Thybulle’s active, eventful night, and more:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:54 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The team gives their reaction to the flagrant fouls Matisse Thybulle took in tonight’s win over the Celtics at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/14/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:52 PM
The team gives their reaction to the flagrant fouls Matisse Thybulle took in tonight’s win over the Celtics at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/14/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:52 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 111-99, their 8th win in the last 9 games. Embiid had 25/13/6 and Maxey added in 23 on 8-16 shooting. Boston had 11 more turnovers than the Sixers, and it felt like Matisse Thybulle had a hand in every one of the Boston miscues. – 9:24 PM
Final: Sixers win 111-99, their 8th win in the last 9 games. Embiid had 25/13/6 and Maxey added in 23 on 8-16 shooting. Boston had 11 more turnovers than the Sixers, and it felt like Matisse Thybulle had a hand in every one of the Boston miscues. – 9:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Matisse Thybulle won’t return with right shoulder soreness. Thybulle was everywhere defensively in this game, racking up 5 steals and two blocks. – 9:06 PM
The Sixers say Matisse Thybulle won’t return with right shoulder soreness. Thybulle was everywhere defensively in this game, racking up 5 steals and two blocks. – 9:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Matisse Thybulle has right shoulder soreness and will not return. – 9:03 PM
Matisse Thybulle has right shoulder soreness and will not return. – 9:03 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle will not return tonight. He’s dealing with right shoulder soreness #Sixers – 9:03 PM
Matisse Thybulle will not return tonight. He’s dealing with right shoulder soreness #Sixers – 9:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder soreness) will not return tonight – 9:03 PM
Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder soreness) will not return tonight – 9:03 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle has right shoulder soreness and will not return. – 9:03 PM
Matisse Thybulle has right shoulder soreness and will not return. – 9:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder soreness). Will not return. – 9:03 PM
#Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder soreness). Will not return. – 9:03 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Matisse Thybulle’s 5 steals tonight (thus far) mark a new season-high, and tie his career-high.
It’s his fourth 5-steal game in his young career. – 8:44 PM
Matisse Thybulle’s 5 steals tonight (thus far) mark a new season-high, and tie his career-high.
It’s his fourth 5-steal game in his young career. – 8:44 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Replay showed Dennis Schroder did in fact make contact with Matisse Thybulle on that breakaway dunk. Refs reviewed play, called Schroder for a flagrant-1 penalty. – 8:32 PM
Replay showed Dennis Schroder did in fact make contact with Matisse Thybulle on that breakaway dunk. Refs reviewed play, called Schroder for a flagrant-1 penalty. – 8:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Matisse Thybulle just took a really, really scary fall after a dunk on a fast break. Dennis Schroder appeared to push him as he went up, and he landed with all his weight on his back. Very scary moment, though fortunately Thybulle got up under his own power. Officials reviewing. – 8:31 PM
Matisse Thybulle just took a really, really scary fall after a dunk on a fast break. Dennis Schroder appeared to push him as he went up, and he landed with all his weight on his back. Very scary moment, though fortunately Thybulle got up under his own power. Officials reviewing. – 8:31 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Matisse Thybulle is up and looks to be moving OK after a dunk and then hard, scary fall on his back.
Officials now looking at the play. Dennis Schroder touched Thybulle on his back as he went up for the dunk. – 8:31 PM
Matisse Thybulle is up and looks to be moving OK after a dunk and then hard, scary fall on his back.
Officials now looking at the play. Dennis Schroder touched Thybulle on his back as he went up for the dunk. – 8:31 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Josh Richardson and Matisse Thybulle get into Kerfuffle, that’s not what stood out. The speed shown by Grant Williams to be on the scene…#wheredidthatcomefrom – 7:37 PM
Josh Richardson and Matisse Thybulle get into Kerfuffle, that’s not what stood out. The speed shown by Grant Williams to be on the scene…#wheredidthatcomefrom – 7:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A Jayson Tatum pass turns into a second straight turnover and fast break opportunity for Philly — this time with Matisse Thybulle and Josh Richardson getting into it after Richardson fouled Thybulle to prevent a layup.
Philly has gone on a 25-2 run. Boston has 1 FG in 8 minutes. – 7:35 PM
A Jayson Tatum pass turns into a second straight turnover and fast break opportunity for Philly — this time with Matisse Thybulle and Josh Richardson getting into it after Richardson fouled Thybulle to prevent a layup.
Philly has gone on a 25-2 run. Boston has 1 FG in 8 minutes. – 7:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Former teammates Matisse Thybulle and Josh Richardson just got into each other’s faces and exchanged some words after Richardson took a fast-break foul. Rare to see Thybulle that animated. – 7:35 PM
Former teammates Matisse Thybulle and Josh Richardson just got into each other’s faces and exchanged some words after Richardson took a fast-break foul. Rare to see Thybulle that animated. – 7:35 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Josh Richardson to Matisse Thybulle:
“You’re not like that. You’re not like that.” – 7:35 PM
Josh Richardson to Matisse Thybulle:
“You’re not like that. You’re not like that.” – 7:35 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle and Josh Richardson exchanging some words after Richardson’s foul at the first quarter buzzer. Rarely see Thybulle get that fired up. Play is under review. – 7:35 PM
Matisse Thybulle and Josh Richardson exchanging some words after Richardson’s foul at the first quarter buzzer. Rarely see Thybulle get that fired up. Play is under review. – 7:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Matisse Thybulle just finished off a perfect quarter of defense by getting a steal and barking with former teammate Josh Richardson (and I imagine his friend? Everyone likes J-Rich) after he fouled him to prevent a layup. – 7:35 PM
Matisse Thybulle just finished off a perfect quarter of defense by getting a steal and barking with former teammate Josh Richardson (and I imagine his friend? Everyone likes J-Rich) after he fouled him to prevent a layup. – 7:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Pissing Matisse Thybulle off is pretty hard to do, so on that level, what Josh Richardson just did is impressive – 7:34 PM
Pissing Matisse Thybulle off is pretty hard to do, so on that level, what Josh Richardson just did is impressive – 7:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Matisse Thybulle just basically caught a Jaylen Brown jumper in mid air.
Philly is now on an 18-2 run, and leads Boston by 10. – 7:28 PM
Matisse Thybulle just basically caught a Jaylen Brown jumper in mid air.
Philly is now on an 18-2 run, and leads Boston by 10. – 7:28 PM
More on this storyline
Justin Grasso: #Sixers Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle, and Shake Milton are out tomorrow vs. #Wizards -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / January 16, 2022
Ira Winderman: 76ers injury report for tonight at Heat: Danny Green, Out, Right Hip; Pain Shake Milton, Out, Back; Contusion Ben Simmons, Out, Personal Reasons Jaden Springer, Out, G League Assignment Matisse Thybulle, Out, Right Shoulder; Soreness -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 15, 2022
Justin Grasso: Seth Curry and Tobias Harris are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Raptors Embiid, Joe, and Thybulle remain out #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / November 10, 2021