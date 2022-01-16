Rockets vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (12-32) play against the Sacramento Kings (27-27) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 16, 2022
Houston Rockets 81, Sacramento Kings 78 (Q3 02:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jalen really makes this look easy 😮 pic.twitter.com/kpSnPo5F6O – 7:32 PM
Jalen really makes this look easy 😮 pic.twitter.com/kpSnPo5F6O – 7:32 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jalen Green went around Terence Davis like he wasn’t even there. His first step is truly at an elite level. – 7:27 PM
Jalen Green went around Terence Davis like he wasn’t even there. His first step is truly at an elite level. – 7:27 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Look at Jalen fly 👀
Second half is underway in Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/ZuBFpxnTsT – 7:26 PM
Look at Jalen fly 👀
Second half is underway in Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/ZuBFpxnTsT – 7:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings use a 20-5 run in the second quarter to take a 60-55 lead against the Rockets into the break
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
👑 @Buddy Hield 11 PTS, 1 STL
👑 @Harrison Barnes 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL pic.twitter.com/iIwAKtbhYw – 7:23 PM
HALFTIME: Kings use a 20-5 run in the second quarter to take a 60-55 lead against the Rockets into the break
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
👑 @Buddy Hield 11 PTS, 1 STL
👑 @Harrison Barnes 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL pic.twitter.com/iIwAKtbhYw – 7:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings with a 39 point 2nd quarter, lead the Rockets at the half 60-55. De’Aaron Fox with 12 points, Buddy Hield 11pts for Sacramento. Houston gets 11 points from Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood – 7:08 PM
Kings with a 39 point 2nd quarter, lead the Rockets at the half 60-55. De’Aaron Fox with 12 points, Buddy Hield 11pts for Sacramento. Houston gets 11 points from Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood – 7:08 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
39-26 2nd quarter for the Kings gives them a 5-point lead at half. – 7:08 PM
39-26 2nd quarter for the Kings gives them a 5-point lead at half. – 7:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
After a poor start, Kings take a 60-55 lead into halftime. 12 points for Fox. 11 off the bench for Hield and 10 points and 5 assists for TD. – 7:07 PM
After a poor start, Kings take a 60-55 lead into halftime. 12 points for Fox. 11 off the bench for Hield and 10 points and 5 assists for TD. – 7:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Rockets with another technical, Eric Gordan the recipient. Jae’Sean Tate was issued one in the opening quarter – 7:06 PM
Rockets with another technical, Eric Gordan the recipient. Jae’Sean Tate was issued one in the opening quarter – 7:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis doing a solid Tyrese Haliburton imitation. 10 points, 5 assists in the first half. – 7:05 PM
Terence Davis doing a solid Tyrese Haliburton imitation. 10 points, 5 assists in the first half. – 7:05 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
A three-point shooter getting the rebound *under the basket* off of his own miss is a good illustration of how the Rockets really slack at times on rebounding and defensive effort. – 7:01 PM
A three-point shooter getting the rebound *under the basket* off of his own miss is a good illustration of how the Rockets really slack at times on rebounding and defensive effort. – 7:01 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Huge run by the Kings, who go from 16 down to up 2 in a blink. 12-0 run. – 7:01 PM
Huge run by the Kings, who go from 16 down to up 2 in a blink. 12-0 run. – 7:01 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings have taken the lead, back to back 3’s from Harrison Barnes and Chimezie Metu give Sacramento a 52-50 lead 3:03 2nd quarter. – 7:00 PM
Kings have taken the lead, back to back 3’s from Harrison Barnes and Chimezie Metu give Sacramento a 52-50 lead 3:03 2nd quarter. – 7:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
slamson’s courtside fan club 🦁 pic.twitter.com/hPno4Lb7ar – 6:59 PM
slamson’s courtside fan club 🦁 pic.twitter.com/hPno4Lb7ar – 6:59 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jalen Green’s ability to attack the basket so quickly is what makes him exciting as a prospect. We really need to see more of this. The ability to create offense out of nothing is what gives him superstar potential. – 6:57 PM
Jalen Green’s ability to attack the basket so quickly is what makes him exciting as a prospect. We really need to see more of this. The ability to create offense out of nothing is what gives him superstar potential. – 6:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
These next few Kings games are going to really show how important Tyrese Haliburton is to this team already.
They are also probably going to be torture to watch. – 6:56 PM
These next few Kings games are going to really show how important Tyrese Haliburton is to this team already.
They are also probably going to be torture to watch. – 6:56 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes with his first bucket. Fox follows it with a flip. Kings back within 8 at 43-35. – 6:50 PM
Richaun Holmes with his first bucket. Fox follows it with a flip. Kings back within 8 at 43-35. – 6:50 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
KJ gets the block. KJ gets the bucket.
YES. SIR. pic.twitter.com/VOsJHB9617 – 6:49 PM
KJ gets the block. KJ gets the bucket.
YES. SIR. pic.twitter.com/VOsJHB9617 – 6:49 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings and Rockets Game 2 – Second quarter during the 49ers playoff game. pic.twitter.com/tqQmArUQlW – 6:48 PM
Kings and Rockets Game 2 – Second quarter during the 49ers playoff game. pic.twitter.com/tqQmArUQlW – 6:48 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets doing a decent job moving with and without the ball tonight. Up 40-26 in Sacramento, have five triples so far. – 6:45 PM
Rockets doing a decent job moving with and without the ball tonight. Up 40-26 in Sacramento, have five triples so far. – 6:45 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Kings might as well just turn the Niners game on the jumbotron at G1C. – 6:44 PM
The Kings might as well just turn the Niners game on the jumbotron at G1C. – 6:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell is on a nice little run. 7 points so far here in the first half. – 6:41 PM
Davion Mitchell is on a nice little run. 7 points so far here in the first half. – 6:41 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1️⃣ down in Sacramento!
Rockets: 29
Kings: 21
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/M8f64P4pCS – 6:41 PM
1️⃣ down in Sacramento!
Rockets: 29
Kings: 21
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/M8f64P4pCS – 6:41 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I don’t know what has happened to Garrison Mathews’ shot, but he’s hitting only 29.3% from three in his last 16 games. – 6:39 PM
I don’t know what has happened to Garrison Mathews’ shot, but he’s hitting only 29.3% from three in his last 16 games. – 6:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Another hot first quarter for Christian Wood in Sacramento, recording 10 points & 7 boards as the Rockets, who were up 21-5 to start, lead the Kings 29-21. Sacramento shoots 38%, Houston shoots 50% – 6:38 PM
Another hot first quarter for Christian Wood in Sacramento, recording 10 points & 7 boards as the Rockets, who were up 21-5 to start, lead the Kings 29-21. Sacramento shoots 38%, Houston shoots 50% – 6:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield has saved the Kings in this one. Sacramento trails 29-21 after 1Q. Hield has 11 of those points. – 6:38 PM
Buddy Hield has saved the Kings in this one. Sacramento trails 29-21 after 1Q. Hield has 11 of those points. – 6:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Man, the Kings are playing poorly, but the Rockets have airballed a ton of shots here in the 1Q. They should be up by 25. – 6:32 PM
Man, the Kings are playing poorly, but the Rockets have airballed a ton of shots here in the 1Q. They should be up by 25. – 6:32 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Tate spinning all over the place! 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/tu5ANMW1FG – 6:31 PM
Tate spinning all over the place! 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/tu5ANMW1FG – 6:31 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
21-5 Rockets start before Buddy Hield drills two consecutive 3’s. – 6:28 PM
21-5 Rockets start before Buddy Hield drills two consecutive 3’s. – 6:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield triple. He has tied De’Aaron Fox for the team lead in scoring with 3. – 6:27 PM
Buddy Hield triple. He has tied De’Aaron Fox for the team lead in scoring with 3. – 6:27 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Dominant start for Houston. They lead it 21-5.
Coach Silas emphasized getting set defensively and rebounding in his pregame media. The team is swarming the ball, getting out quickly, and scoring in transition. Also out-rebounding SAC, 9-3. – 6:25 PM
Dominant start for Houston. They lead it 21-5.
Coach Silas emphasized getting set defensively and rebounding in his pregame media. The team is swarming the ball, getting out quickly, and scoring in transition. Also out-rebounding SAC, 9-3. – 6:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Things aren’t going well here in Sacramento for the Kings. Rockets open on a 9-0 run. – 6:15 PM
Things aren’t going well here in Sacramento for the Kings. Rockets open on a 9-0 run. – 6:15 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Congrats @Allan Houston.
He founded and oversees The FISLL Project and Allan Houston Legacy Foundation (AHLF) with a focus on promoting youth mentoring, responsible fatherhood and entrepreneurship.
(@MidSouthFord) pic.twitter.com/fqL4Rci5UO – 6:00 PM
Congrats @Allan Houston.
He founded and oversees The FISLL Project and Allan Houston Legacy Foundation (AHLF) with a focus on promoting youth mentoring, responsible fatherhood and entrepreneurship.
(@MidSouthFord) pic.twitter.com/fqL4Rci5UO – 6:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets – 1/16:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 5:34 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets – 1/16:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 5:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @terencedavisjr
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/NjyVSST7P3 – 5:33 PM
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @terencedavisjr
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/NjyVSST7P3 – 5:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/16:
Richaun Holmes (return to competition reconditioning) – AVAILABLE
Damian Jones (return to competition reconditioning) – AVAILABLE
Marvin Bagley III (right shoulder soreness) – OUT – 5:32 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/16:
Richaun Holmes (return to competition reconditioning) – AVAILABLE
Damian Jones (return to competition reconditioning) – AVAILABLE
Marvin Bagley III (right shoulder soreness) – OUT – 5:32 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters at Kings: Gordon, Green, Porter Jr., Tate, Wood
Kings starters: Barnes, T. Davis, Fox, Holmes, Metu – 5:31 PM
#Rockets starters at Kings: Gordon, Green, Porter Jr., Tate, Wood
Kings starters: Barnes, T. Davis, Fox, Holmes, Metu – 5:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/16:
Richaun Holmes (return to competition reconditioning) – AVAILABLE
Damian Jones (return to competition reconditioning) – AVAILABLE
Marvin Bagley III (right shoulder soreness) – OUT – 5:31 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/16:
Richaun Holmes (return to competition reconditioning) – AVAILABLE
Damian Jones (return to competition reconditioning) – AVAILABLE
Marvin Bagley III (right shoulder soreness) – OUT – 5:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sunday Musings: How The Kings Beat would try to change the core of the Kings kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/sunday-musin… – 5:20 PM
Sunday Musings: How The Kings Beat would try to change the core of the Kings kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/sunday-musin… – 5:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Congrats Elvin Hayes.
Hayes starred at the University of Houston, where he was one of the men’s basketball program’s first Black athletes, & competed in “The Game of the Century,” leading the second-ranked Cougars to an upset win over Lew Alcindor’s UCLA Bruins.
(@MidSouthFord) pic.twitter.com/18DbsTDPF4 – 5:00 PM
Congrats Elvin Hayes.
Hayes starred at the University of Houston, where he was one of the men’s basketball program’s first Black athletes, & competed in “The Game of the Century,” leading the second-ranked Cougars to an upset win over Lew Alcindor’s UCLA Bruins.
(@MidSouthFord) pic.twitter.com/18DbsTDPF4 – 5:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Time for work. 💼
@MichelobUltra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/8Ab95ahIKz – 4:40 PM
Time for work. 💼
@MichelobUltra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/8Ab95ahIKz – 4:40 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas recognizes that Kevin Porter Jr is going through “the learning curve of becoming a point guard in the NBA” but adds “Just like any other point guard, as they get older, they get better. That’s going to be him.” – 4:35 PM
Stephen Silas recognizes that Kevin Porter Jr is going through “the learning curve of becoming a point guard in the NBA” but adds “Just like any other point guard, as they get older, they get better. That’s going to be him.” – 4:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Gentry, neither the team nor Marvin Bagley are concerned about his shoulder being a long term issue. He came in today and had some soreness. – 4:23 PM
According to Gentry, neither the team nor Marvin Bagley are concerned about his shoulder being a long term issue. He came in today and had some soreness. – 4:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis gets the start to replace Tyrese Haliburton. Richaun Holmes will also return to the starting five. – 4:20 PM
Terence Davis gets the start to replace Tyrese Haliburton. Richaun Holmes will also return to the starting five. – 4:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“We like Buddy (off the bench) and we like the matchup with Davion also.” -Alvin Gentry on why Terence Davis is starting instead of Hield – 4:19 PM
“We like Buddy (off the bench) and we like the matchup with Davion also.” -Alvin Gentry on why Terence Davis is starting instead of Hield – 4:19 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Marvin Bagley will also not play today due to a sore shoulder, however Alvin Gentry says Richaun Holmes & Damian Jones will be available for the Kings – 4:18 PM
Marvin Bagley will also not play today due to a sore shoulder, however Alvin Gentry says Richaun Holmes & Damian Jones will be available for the Kings – 4:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Terence Davis
Harrison Barnes
Chimezie Metu
Richaun Holmes – 4:18 PM
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Terence Davis
Harrison Barnes
Chimezie Metu
Richaun Holmes – 4:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes and Damian Jones are both active today according to Alvin Gentry. – 4:17 PM
Richaun Holmes and Damian Jones are both active today according to Alvin Gentry. – 4:17 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Came across 3 tickets for todays #Kings #Rockets game in #Sacramento Giving them away. First person to tell reply with what year Doug Christie came into the #NBA gets them. – 4:12 PM
Came across 3 tickets for todays #Kings #Rockets game in #Sacramento Giving them away. First person to tell reply with what year Doug Christie came into the #NBA gets them. – 4:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
In addition to Haliburton, Marvin Bagley is out today with right shoulder soreness. – 4:08 PM
In addition to Haliburton, Marvin Bagley is out today with right shoulder soreness. – 4:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton will not play today vs. Houston as he has been added to the COVID-19 health & safety protocols. – 4:00 PM
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton will not play today vs. Houston as he has been added to the COVID-19 health & safety protocols. – 4:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
According to a league source, Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will miss today’s game against the Houston Rockets due to right shoulder soreness. The Kings will also be without Tyrese Haliburton, who has entered NBA health and safety protocols. – 3:57 PM
According to a league source, Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will miss today’s game against the Houston Rockets due to right shoulder soreness. The Kings will also be without Tyrese Haliburton, who has entered NBA health and safety protocols. – 3:57 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton is OUT today in health & safety protocols. He played Friday vs. Houston. – 3:42 PM
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton is OUT today in health & safety protocols. He played Friday vs. Houston. – 3:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has entered NBA health and safety protocols ahead of today’s game against the Houston Rockets. – 3:34 PM
Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has entered NBA health and safety protocols ahead of today’s game against the Houston Rockets. – 3:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to a league source, Tyrese Halliburton has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Haliburton is the 12th Sacramento King to enter protocols. – 3:30 PM
According to a league source, Tyrese Halliburton has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Haliburton is the 12th Sacramento King to enter protocols. – 3:30 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Luke Caldwell comes seventh at the Houston Marathon in a debut time of 2 hours, 11 minutes and 33 seconds – 3 secs outside world champs QT.
Fellow Brit Alice Wright second in the women’s race (2:29:08) with Emily Kearney 13th on her marathon bow. – 3:12 PM
Luke Caldwell comes seventh at the Houston Marathon in a debut time of 2 hours, 11 minutes and 33 seconds – 3 secs outside world champs QT.
Fellow Brit Alice Wright second in the women’s race (2:29:08) with Emily Kearney 13th on her marathon bow. – 3:12 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Running it back! 🚀
⏰ 5:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/Mw8YujQNbx – 2:00 PM
Running it back! 🚀
⏰ 5:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/Mw8YujQNbx – 2:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Another Kings player clears COVID-19 protocols for rematch vs. Rockets sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:12 PM
Kings gameday live: Another Kings player clears COVID-19 protocols for rematch vs. Rockets sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:12 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
I finally watched the SNL skit in full. I didn’t think it was that funny overall, but I laughed a few times.
I’m just glad to see the Sacramento Kings get some national run since ESPN and TNT don’t broadcast their games.
Here it is if you haven’t seen it
youtube.com/watch?v=bGAr_0… – 1:06 PM
I finally watched the SNL skit in full. I didn’t think it was that funny overall, but I laughed a few times.
I’m just glad to see the Sacramento Kings get some national run since ESPN and TNT don’t broadcast their games.
Here it is if you haven’t seen it
youtube.com/watch?v=bGAr_0… – 1:06 PM