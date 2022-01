Russell Westbrook: No reaction to Magic Johnson criticism

He was asked about the Lakers still trying to build that trust. “Um, you know, I think we’re getting there,” Westbrook said. This was the Lakers’ 20 different starting lineup in 36 games. How difficult does that make things, Westbrook was asked. “Yeah, you’ve got to figure it out,” he said. “It’s as simple as that. Ain’t nothing you can really say about it but that.” Westbrook was asked how he and James can get more help after the pair continues to put up numbers. “I’m not sure,” Westbrook said. “I don’t know.” -via Los Angeles Times / December 30, 2021