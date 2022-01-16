Russell Westbrook: No reaction to Magic Johnson criticism

“I do not have a reaction,” said Westbrook, who scored 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting, an improvement from his recent shooting slump. “Everybody is entitled, in this world, to their opinion. Regardless of what that it is. You can either take it and run with it or you can take it and put it in one ear and out the other or you cannot respond to it.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Magic Johnson lashes out at Lakers effort after 37-point loss to Denver
sportando.basketball/en/magic-johns… – 5:06 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: An ugly loss in Denver prompted Magic Johnson to tweet that Lakers owner Jeanie Buss deserves better out of her team es.pn/3A62C5X – 2:25 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Bonus @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version! We discuss a defenseless loss to the Nuggets, plus Russell Westbrook calling out the Lakers for not playing hard enough on a regular basis… which he’s right about. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=K6k_1Q… – 2:05 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double in 20:18 tonight. It’s the 4th fastest triple-double in NBA history.
Jokic now has the 1st and 4th fastest triple-doubles ever.
1. Jokic (2018): 14:33
2. Tucker (1955): ~17:00
3. Westbrook (2014): 20:17
4. Jokic: (2022): 20:18 – 1:23 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook says he has no reaction to Magic Johnson’s tweet criticizes the Lakers’ effort. Said Magic is “entitled to his opinion” and that he’s not around the team on a daily basis to see what’s really going on. – 11:57 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook: “Sometimes we got to make a decision to play hard.” Says “teams are just playing harder than us. Simple as that.” – 11:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
After turning the ball over at least once in 407 straight games, Russell Westbrook has now committed zero turnovers in three of his past five.
Tonight was his best shooting game of the three.
7-of-19 in the first.
2-of-12 in the second.
7-of-15 in the third. – 11:12 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Jokic misses a 3. Westbrook gets the reb and takes a first side 3 soon as he crosses half court. Barely touches front rim.🤦🏾♂️ They trail by 20 for a reason #LakersNuggets – 10:32 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
It gives me life watching Westbrook bounce off Aaron Gordon – twice – and then seeing AG give him the IDGAF face when Westbrook starts barking. – 10:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook, no doubt, sharing their favorite Denver sushi joints. – 10:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon legitimately did not say a word to Russell Westbrook. Just stared him down.
So cold. – 10:27 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Westbrook’s strategy of trying to get the entire Nuggets team ejected may reek of desperation, but it’s honestly the Lakers’ best play tonight. AK – 10:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola has the triple-double with 14/10/10 in 21 minutes of work.
It’s his 8th of the season, trailing only Russell Westbrook with 9. – 10:20 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon’s on Westbrook, Jeff Green on LeBron to start the game. Lakers start with Dwight Howard guarding Nikola Jokic. – 9:14 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
A family that lost their house in the fire in Boulder County had a young boy taking the first shot tonight at the Nuggets game. Russell Westbrook was down near him, showed him how to hold his follow thru, and then dunked his miss and high-fived him.
Bigger than basketball 🥺 – 9:13 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets had a kid who was impacted by the fires in Colorado shoot the first shot. Despite encouragment from Dwight Howard, he missed, but Russell Westbrook come up clutch with the putback for him. Cool moment. – 9:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Russell Westbrook scored the putback layup for the little Nuggets fan who missed the initial shot then gave him a double high five.
That was pretty sweet. An olive branch if you will. – 9:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pretty natural matchups for the Nuggets defensively:
AG on Westbrook
Monte on Bradley
Barton on Monk
Jeff Green on LeBron
Jokić on Dwight – 8:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters at Denver:
Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, LeBron and Howard at the 5. – 8:30 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, the much-maligned Russell Westbrook talks to @TheAthletic about his struggles, sacrifice, his bigger-than-basketball perspective on it all and why – even if the Lakers might have some regrets – he does not
theathletic.com/3070338/2022/0… – 6:02 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
MVP vs MVP tonight.
Please note: Top 3 scorers behind James/Jokic on respective teams.
Lakers:
Davis (23 ppg)
Westbrook (19 ppg)
Anthony (13 ppg)
(27 combined All-Star Games)
Nuggets:
Barton (15 ppg)
Gordon (14 ppg)
Morris (13 ppg)
(0 combined All-Star Games) – 12:15 PM
More on this storyline
After the Los Angeles Lakers’ 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the second-biggest defeat of LeBron James’ 19-year career, another franchise great weighed in with his disgust. “We as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency,” Magic Johnson tweeted to his 5.1 million followers. “Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better.” -via ESPN / January 16, 2022
“Magic’s entitled to his opinion. And he’s not here every day. He’s not around us every day. He’s not aware of what’s going on internally with us and trying to figure things out. But I have no response to that. … Like I said, everyone in this world is entitled to their opinion and that’s that.” -via ESPN / January 16, 2022
He was asked about the Lakers still trying to build that trust. “Um, you know, I think we’re getting there,” Westbrook said. This was the Lakers’ 20 different starting lineup in 36 games. How difficult does that make things, Westbrook was asked. “Yeah, you’ve got to figure it out,” he said. “It’s as simple as that. Ain’t nothing you can really say about it but that.” Westbrook was asked how he and James can get more help after the pair continues to put up numbers. “I’m not sure,” Westbrook said. “I don’t know.” -via Los Angeles Times / December 30, 2021