Stanley Johnson headed back to Lakers

Shams Charania: The Lakers plan to sign forward Stanley Johnson to another 10-day contract on Monday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA 10-Day contracts expired today for the following players:
Danuel House – Utah Jazz
Stanley Johnson – Los Angeles Lakers (standard 10-Day)
Tyler Johnson – San Antonio Spurs
Anthony Lamb – San Antonio Spurs
Greg Monroe – Washington Wizards – 11:27 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the recent play of Trevor Ariza and Stanley Johnson, “Lakers and Gary Trent Jr.” trade rumors, and whether it’s worth surrendering assets to salvage this season. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 7:21 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Stanley Johnson says it’s been “an amazing experience” and knows his fate with the Lakers is out of his hands. He’ll handle it after tomorrow’s game. – 3:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the impacts of Trevor Ariza and Stanley Johnson, Lakers/Gary Trent Jr. trade rumors, and whether the Lakers can even save this season via a deal. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:43 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, early on YouTube. We discuss the recent play of Trevor Ariza and Stanley Johnson, trade rumors connecting the Lakers to Gary Trent Jr., and how “all in” they should go this season. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtube.com/watch?v=oMau91… – 1:34 AM
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel says they won’t disclose what they’ll do with Stanley Johnson after tonight’s game. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / January 15, 2022
Brad Turner: Lakers announce they have signed forward Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract. -via Twitter @BA_Turner / January 6, 2022
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers will likely sign small ball big man Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract on Thursday, league sources told ESPN. Johnson, 25, recently completed a 10-day hardship exemption contract with LAL and the SoCal native made an impact with his on-ball defense and toughness -via Twitter @mcten / January 5, 2022