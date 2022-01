Stephen Curry likely back Tuesday vs. Pistons

Warriors star guard Stephen Curry fell hard on his right hand on a drive to the basket in the first half of Golden State’s 138-96 win over Chicago on Friday and winced in pain for a few minutes but stayed in the game. Curry said after scoring 19 points to help the Warriors to their most lopsided win of the season that he will get his hand looked at by the team’s medical staff, but he indicated he didn’t think it was serious. “Anything that involves the hands, especially the right one, you’re a little concerned,” he said. “But the feeling came back, the strength came back. It hurts, but I’ll be all right.” -via ESPN / January 15, 2022