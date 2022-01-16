Stephen Curry likely back Tuesday vs. Pistons

Anthony Slater: Steph Curry left the Warriors’ road trip early. He’s back in the Bay Area with Rick Celebrini. Belief is his hand injury is very minor. Steve Kerr said team is hopeful he will play Tuesday against the Pistons.
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry left the Warriors’ road trip early. He’s back in the Bay Area with Rick Celebrini. Belief is his hand injury is very minor. Steve Kerr said team is hopeful he will play Tuesday against the Pistons. – 1:05 PM
Steph Curry left the Warriors’ road trip early. He’s back in the Bay Area with Rick Celebrini. Belief is his hand injury is very minor. Steve Kerr said team is hopeful he will play Tuesday against the Pistons. – 1:05 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors will be without Steph Curry on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to right-hand soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/16/inj… – 12:18 PM
The Golden State Warriors will be without Steph Curry on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to right-hand soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/16/inj… – 12:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Durant missing this time just threw a real monkey wrench into the MVP race. I expected him to become the favorite soonish if Curry’s shooting doesn’t improve.
Steph is still the favorite, but it’s sitting there for someone to grab right now. My vote is still for Jokic. – 11:08 AM
Durant missing this time just threw a real monkey wrench into the MVP race. I expected him to become the favorite soonish if Curry’s shooting doesn’t improve.
Steph is still the favorite, but it’s sitting there for someone to grab right now. My vote is still for Jokic. – 11:08 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.45
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.03
3. LeBron James: 14.6
4. Kevin Durant: 14.59
5. Stephen Curry: 13.91
6. Joel Embiid: 13.84
7. Trae Young: 13.3
8. James Harden: 13.1 pic.twitter.com/vQD6PN0C7Z – 11:05 AM
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.45
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.03
3. LeBron James: 14.6
4. Kevin Durant: 14.59
5. Stephen Curry: 13.91
6. Joel Embiid: 13.84
7. Trae Young: 13.3
8. James Harden: 13.1 pic.twitter.com/vQD6PN0C7Z – 11:05 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Minnesota is down to 7 scholarship players for today’s game against Iowa.
Gophers will be without two assistant coaches and four players — Eric Curry, Sean Sutherlin, Danny Ogle and Joey Kern – due to either illness, COVID-19 health and safety protocols or injury. – 10:53 AM
Minnesota is down to 7 scholarship players for today’s game against Iowa.
Gophers will be without two assistant coaches and four players — Eric Curry, Sean Sutherlin, Danny Ogle and Joey Kern – due to either illness, COVID-19 health and safety protocols or injury. – 10:53 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
A little Sunday reading on a young Stephen and Seth Curry and how Melissa Nori, wife of Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, taught them US History and geography for a time while they lived in Toronto: startribune.com/teaching-steph… – 8:05 AM
A little Sunday reading on a young Stephen and Seth Curry and how Melissa Nori, wife of Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, taught them US History and geography for a time while they lived in Toronto: startribune.com/teaching-steph… – 8:05 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers win in Miami, 109-98. They are 25-17. And that might be the season’s best win.
Tobias Harris (22 points on 9-13 FG) and defense kept them afloat in a tough first half. The shotmaking from Joel Embiid (32-12-3) and Seth Curry (21-5-5) to close it out was super high-level. – 10:30 PM
Sixers win in Miami, 109-98. They are 25-17. And that might be the season’s best win.
Tobias Harris (22 points on 9-13 FG) and defense kept them afloat in a tough first half. The shotmaking from Joel Embiid (32-12-3) and Seth Curry (21-5-5) to close it out was super high-level. – 10:30 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The 76ers win in Miami, 109-98. The @Philadelphia 76ers have now won nine of their last 10.
Embiid: 32 PTS / 12 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 22 PTS / 8 REB / 3 AST
Curry: 21 PTS / 5 REB / 5 AST
Niang: 12 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 13 PTS / 7 REB / 4 AST – 10:27 PM
The 76ers win in Miami, 109-98. The @Philadelphia 76ers have now won nine of their last 10.
Embiid: 32 PTS / 12 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 22 PTS / 8 REB / 3 AST
Curry: 21 PTS / 5 REB / 5 AST
Niang: 12 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 13 PTS / 7 REB / 4 AST – 10:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
With five threes thus far, Seth Curry is two shy of his season high. The #Sixers shooting guard made a career-high 8 on Feb. 28, 2020 against the #Heat in #Miami. – 9:55 PM
With five threes thus far, Seth Curry is two shy of his season high. The #Sixers shooting guard made a career-high 8 on Feb. 28, 2020 against the #Heat in #Miami. – 9:55 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Seth Curry with the shot. 🔥
His 3 gives the @Philadelphia 76ers a 75-73 lead at the end of Q3.
Embiid, Harris, and Curry each have a game-high 19 points headed into Q4. – 9:51 PM
Seth Curry with the shot. 🔥
His 3 gives the @Philadelphia 76ers a 75-73 lead at the end of Q3.
Embiid, Harris, and Curry each have a game-high 19 points headed into Q4. – 9:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Curry thought Korkmaz had the alley oop radius of a young Dwight Howard. – 9:47 PM
Curry thought Korkmaz had the alley oop radius of a young Dwight Howard. – 9:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Seth Curry and Joel Embiid have started to get it going in the second half and the Sixers trail by 3. I was a few bad possessions away from declaring Yurtseven the rightful heir to Horford/Gasol. – 9:42 PM
Seth Curry and Joel Embiid have started to get it going in the second half and the Sixers trail by 3. I was a few bad possessions away from declaring Yurtseven the rightful heir to Horford/Gasol. – 9:42 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers very much back in this one. 68-65, Heat, with 4:16 to go in the 3rd.
Embiid: 17 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 17 PTS / 2 REB
Curry: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST – 9:40 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers very much back in this one. 68-65, Heat, with 4:16 to go in the 3rd.
Embiid: 17 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 17 PTS / 2 REB
Curry: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST – 9:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Charlie Brown continues to be really active. He had the o-board that led to a Harris 3, has assists to Curry and Maxey and had an athletic block early in his stint. – 8:56 PM
Charlie Brown continues to be really active. He had the o-board that led to a Harris 3, has assists to Curry and Maxey and had an athletic block early in his stint. – 8:56 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With that reverse layup, Jayson Tatum just became the 5th NBA player this year to reach 1,000 points (Durant, Curry, Young, Antetokounmpo – earlier tonight).
He’s scored 1,000 points in each of his first five seasons. – 8:53 PM
With that reverse layup, Jayson Tatum just became the 5th NBA player this year to reach 1,000 points (Durant, Curry, Young, Antetokounmpo – earlier tonight).
He’s scored 1,000 points in each of his first five seasons. – 8:53 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Kevin Durant out for the rest of tonight with a left knee sprain, per team. Durant right there with Stephen Curry to win MVP at sportsbooks – 8:52 PM
Kevin Durant out for the rest of tonight with a left knee sprain, per team. Durant right there with Stephen Curry to win MVP at sportsbooks – 8:52 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Heat 29, Sixers 20 at the end of the first. Philly shot just 7-of-21 from the floor and were out-rebounded 19-10. Curry has 6 points. Embiid with 5-4-3. – 8:38 PM
Heat 29, Sixers 20 at the end of the first. Philly shot just 7-of-21 from the floor and were out-rebounded 19-10. Curry has 6 points. Embiid with 5-4-3. – 8:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Before young Stephen and Seth Curry could shoot around with their father Dell on Sundays growing up in Toronto, they first had to learn a little about US history and geography with Melissa Nori, the wife of Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori. Sunday story: startribune.com/teaching-steph… – 5:56 PM
Before young Stephen and Seth Curry could shoot around with their father Dell on Sundays growing up in Toronto, they first had to learn a little about US history and geography with Melissa Nori, the wife of Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori. Sunday story: startribune.com/teaching-steph… – 5:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is the play where Steph Curry hurt his right hand, which will force him to miss Sunday’s game in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/TR9P2hDZqm – 5:43 PM
Here is the play where Steph Curry hurt his right hand, which will force him to miss Sunday’s game in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/TR9P2hDZqm – 5:43 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II has been upgraded to questionable with those lower back spasms. No Draymond Green or Steph Curry. Klay Thompson will be back for Warriors in Minnesota. – 5:42 PM
Gary Payton II has been upgraded to questionable with those lower back spasms. No Draymond Green or Steph Curry. Klay Thompson will be back for Warriors in Minnesota. – 5:42 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: Golden State’s Stephen Curry has returned home for additional treatment on his right hand injured in Friday’s rout of Chicago and will thus miss the final game of the Warriors’ road trip tonight in Minneapolis. No Curry or Draymond Green (calf) against the Timberwolves. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 16, 2022
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry is out tomorrow against the Timberwolves with right hand soreness. Fell on it hard yesterday in Chicago. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / January 15, 2022
Warriors star guard Stephen Curry fell hard on his right hand on a drive to the basket in the first half of Golden State’s 138-96 win over Chicago on Friday and winced in pain for a few minutes but stayed in the game. Curry said after scoring 19 points to help the Warriors to their most lopsided win of the season that he will get his hand looked at by the team’s medical staff, but he indicated he didn’t think it was serious. “Anything that involves the hands, especially the right one, you’re a little concerned,” he said. “But the feeling came back, the strength came back. It hurts, but I’ll be all right.” -via ESPN / January 15, 2022
Main Rumors, Injuries, Rick Celebrini, Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors