Suns unsure about status of Deandre Ayton ankle injury

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said he doesn’t know yet about Deandre Ayton’s ankle
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker said Deandre Ayton stepped on his foot when spraining his ankle. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Jl7MwAexOR – 4:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he saw Deandre Ayton sprain his right ankle in the first quarter.
Not sure of the severity of it
#Suns face San Antonio tomorrow night in second of back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/lD53t4fFkY – 3:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he doesn’t know yet about Deandre Ayton’s ankle – 3:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
That was a very businesslike beatdown by the Phoenicians. Gotta think Ayton won’t be out too long, that didn’t look like much of an ankle turn. – 3:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Last couple of games, it’s felt like the Suns have been getting back to the status quo with guys finally healthy and in-rhythm again. Really hope Ayton’s ankle injury isn’t anything major – 3:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 64 #Pistons 54 Half.
PHX: Devin Booker 21 (9-of-11 FGs), Cameron Payne 12. Team: 60.5% FG (6-of-14 from 3) 6-of-11 FTs.
DET: Cunningham 13. Diallo 9. Team: 50% FG (4-of-11 on 3s), 8-of-11 FTs.
Deandre Ayton (right ankle sprain) out rest of game. Had 6 points in 8 minutes – 2:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns broadcast says Deandre Ayton has a sprained right ankle and will not return – 1:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton has a sprained right ankle and will not return, per the Suns’ TV broadcast – 1:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton still in locker room.
Did see him take hit to head from an elbow when underneath the basket, but still waiting on update.
#Suns – 1:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Trey Lyles scores off bounce on McGee as Ayton is still out.
Is fouled. Hits FT.
Then Josh Jackson is hit with tech.
#Suns up four as Paul hits FT.
Jackson asking if it was something he said that led to the tech. – 1:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee lob finish.
Wainright in for Jalen Smith.
Getting update on Ayton.
When he came out, I saw him say something to Williams, who then put McGee into the game. #Suns – 1:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 39, DET 35
Booker: 15 Pts, 6-7 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts, 2-3 3P
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3-3 FG
Cunningham: 10 Pts, 3 Ast – 1:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with 8 early.
He maybe on his way to another big night
Ayton has four after dunk. #Suns up 12-10. – 1:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down 10-8 as Ayton hits jumper. First points for Phoenix outside of Booker. – 1:17 PM
