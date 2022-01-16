Tyrese Haliburton enters health and safety protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis gets the start to replace Tyrese Haliburton. Richaun Holmes will also return to the starting five. – 4:20 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton will not play today vs. Houston as he has been added to the COVID-19 health & safety protocols. – 4:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
According to a league source, Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will miss today’s game against the Houston Rockets due to right shoulder soreness. The Kings will also be without Tyrese Haliburton, who has entered NBA health and safety protocols. – 3:57 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton is OUT today in health & safety protocols. He played Friday vs. Houston. – 3:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has entered NBA health and safety protocols ahead of today’s game against the Houston Rockets. – 3:34 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
Yeah, the Rockets are a last-place team, but it’s still nice to see so many Kings players contribute in a win.
*Five scoring in double figures, led by De’Aaron Fox’s 27
*Marvin Bagley with a double double (26 pts., 13 reb.)
*Tyrese Haliburton with 12 assists and only 1 turnover – 12:56 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton’s passing could probably get me 6 points and that’s saying something. – 11:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Rockets:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Chimezie Metu – 8:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Tyrese Haliburton
Harrison Barnes
Chimezie Metu
Marvin Bagley – 8:19 PM
