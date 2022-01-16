Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (31-11) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 16, 2022
Golden State Warriors 50, Minnesota Timberwolves 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole is serving as the starting point guard tonight. Had a few nice finds in the first half. This mid air lefty curl pass to Klay Thompson in the corner was the best. pic.twitter.com/zplfKNWcmE – 9:14 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half in MIN: Warriors trail T-Wolves 56-53
-Klay 11, Kuminga 11, Poole 9
-Wiggins 2 (0-3 FG)
-Defense OK
-26-23 rebounding edge (Loon 9)
-10 turnovers (Poole, Beli 3 each)
-7/24 from deep, 11/18 inside the arc
-Attacking more now, after firing bricks from beyond – 9:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors, without Draymond Green, having trouble with Towns. He has a loud 13 and 7 at half. But Warriors still within three. Jonathan Kuminga flashing that potential again. Eleven points at half, pretty much all on power moves to the rim. – 9:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
BULLY BALL
#NBAAllStar @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/B0sA0vTItD – 9:07 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I wouldn’t say Anthony Edwards going for only 3 points in the first half has been a product of him not being engaged tonight.
The Warriors are loading an extra body at the rim on his side on every one of his perimeter catches — typically Porter Jr. off of Vanderbilt. – 9:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JK comin’ through 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/R3q4YadVkF – 9:06 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kuminga shaking his L hand. Stays in for now. May have banged that tender thumb. – 9:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
TALK TO ‘EM, KAT
#NBAAllStar @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/PTQMwxqpOR – 9:04 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
PURE 💦
#KlayThompson || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0GIUHFXAbp – 8:58 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
KAT now 3-10, 0-3 on 3s. Warriors getting physical with him. – 8:57 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Sucks to suck!”
Draymond Green’s commentary on the end of the Cowboys vs. Niners game is comedy gold 😂
(via Money23green/IG) pic.twitter.com/Taq3hfYNsO – 8:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins technicals since joining the Warriors: 0. Career technicals: 4. Just looked it up after he politely disagreed with a foul he committed on Patrick Beverley. Longest I’ve seen him talk to a referee. Probably 15 seconds. – 8:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
you already know that’s a bucket pic.twitter.com/Xy13573BMU – 8:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves rotate their way to a starters-but-Nowell-for-DLo spot here early in the 2nd quarter. More starting 5-like minutes.
DLo subs out early, so he leads the 2nd unit late 1st through early 2nd — while KAT + Ant + Vando + Beverley rest.
DLo will close the Q w/ the starters. – 8:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
too strong 💪
#NBAAllStar @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/lttbg2qvvH – 8:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
NAZ R3ID.
NAZ R3ID.
NAZ R3ID. pic.twitter.com/rsaVmZBNcA – 8:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 30-22.
Beverley and Reid lead the Wolves with 7 points each.
Russell dished out 6 assists in the quarter, tied for his most assists in any quarter this season (6, 2Q, vs. IND on 11/29). – 8:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Naz Reid needed a start like this. 3-3 and just hits a 3 before the buzzer. 30-22 Wolves after 1. – 8:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DLo NO-LOOK DISH 👀
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/DPYK4sUKTB – 8:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
DLo’s pocket pass game is soooo on-point lately.
5 assists tonight in the first seven minutes — and should have a couple more had guys finished. – 8:34 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Kuminga is a truck. Just flattened Russell on his way to the rim – 8:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🗣 AND ONEEEEEEEEEEEEE
#NBAAllStar @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/nxhPHV923u – 8:31 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Happy place. Early observation: Kuminga of the Warriors is more a man child than I realized. Get a much better feel for that in-person. Won’t be 20 until October. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/ZpgKx4PWrR – 8:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
We’re tied at 10 with 6:20 left in the first quarter.
Vanderbilt has 6 of the 10 points.
Minnesota has scored all 10 of it’s points via the paint and lead Golden State in that paint points 10-0. – 8:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jarred Vanderbilt with 6 of the Wolves’ first 10 points tonight — again.
Teams continue to not tag him on the roll, focusing on the Wolves more obvious threats. But, if you’ve been watching the Wolves lately, you know that Vando on the roll has become part of the offense. – 8:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Warriors content to guard KAT in the post with just Looney here early — digging with the guards on the dribble, not doubling. – 8:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that DLo dish 🧊
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/nZSjB1XDEr – 8:15 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Some audible boos for Wiggins tonight. I expected indifference. – 8:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
fancy footwork
#KlayThompson || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ty2GFXgLlg – 8:13 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Keegan Murray dropped 25/10 with two blocks and two steals today in Iowa’s win over Minnesota. Watch @matt_pennie earlier this week slowly but surely convince me that Murray is an elite, legit top-10 prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft: pic.twitter.com/6fsYT87blQ – 7:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs hoops on deck.
Stream the game LIVE on @NBCSAuthentic 📺 – 7:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Bounce.
#KlayThompson || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/SfRFomc8AH – 7:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaylen Nowell and Leandro Bolmaro are AVAILABLE.
Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocols) is OUT vs. Warriors. pic.twitter.com/djyKjXCI5M – 7:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Draymond Green (calf) out at least 2 more weeks espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Now is the time to make justice a reality for all. pic.twitter.com/fxay1FdjOE – 7:31 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
familiar territory
#AndrewWiggins || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kjWTXLrpMP – 7:18 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Listened to @KyleAMadson talk about Niner turnovers completely swinging games on DLo & KC. Well… – 7:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A1 in the building 🐜
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/D0YoB5vurS – 6:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Warriors
Wiggins over 19.5 pts + over 3 made FTs
– Duh
DLo over 18.5 pts + over 6 asts
– 54% from 3, 68% from 2 over last 4 games
Vando over 7.0 pts
– 48 points over last 4, more of a weapon w/ DLo
KAT over 1.5 made 3s
– Don’t know why that’s so low – 6:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr says Jonathan Kuminga will get more minutes in Draymond Green’s absence. Kuminga is coming off the best game of his rookie season. He had an extended post-shootaround film session with Kerr this morning in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/sFTELdlYh0 – 6:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Steve Kerr described the Andrew Wiggins for D’Angelo Russell trade pregame as “definitely a trade for need for us” — in that they “desperately needed size on the wing”. Kerr also said that they had Steph Curry already, decreasing the need for Russell beyond that one year. – 6:43 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green’s back/calf issue after discussing with Rick Celebrini last night: “The main thing is to be safe and cautious. It’s a long season. That’s my sense. That we’re being cautious.” – 6:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Warriors will need continued and perhaps more impact from rookie Jonathan Kuminga with Draymond Green out. The power forward averaged 17.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 21.3 minutes in the last three games. – 6:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
home sweet home
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/rTzdgMVoEz – 6:32 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The Draymond Green injury sounds scary and complicated. A back disc giving calf pain is a sign of a major issue, wonder if this forced GSW into a move ahead of the deadline – 6:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors’ frontcourt depth will be tested without Draymond Green for the near term, but have options — Otto Porter, JTA, the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga. But real concern is whether this Draymond calf injury lingers around as extended problem. – 6:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Draymond Green, who exited last Sunday’s game due to a sore left calf, has been evaluated by several specialists over the last week—in addition to undergoing an MRI of his lower back the night of the game—to determine the cause of the soreness/tightness in his calf. pic.twitter.com/VjjssDL6VU – 6:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors announce Draymond Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks after it was determined that his calf issue — which has caused him to miss the last 4 games — is related to a disc in his lower back. – 6:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors announce that Draymond Green is out for at least the next next two weeks pic.twitter.com/Z5XlTFye1U – 6:24 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Draymond Green’s calf injury is connected to a disc in his lower back. Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/iULzMj3003 – 6:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Golden State Warriors announce Draymond Green’s calf tightness is related to a disc in his lower back. He’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks – 6:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors say Draymond Green will be out at least two more weeks.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/Zs2g1ypo4H – 6:22 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green’s calf injury is related to a disc in his lower back. Reevaluated in 2 weeks. Big blow to Warriors – 6:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors‘ Draymond Green will be re-evaluated again in two weeks due to calf issue tied to a disc in his lower back, team says. – 6:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Warriors say Draymond Green’s calf soreness is tied to a disc in his lower back, and that he’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/A5sCwIgekj – 6:21 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Draymond Green injury update: pic.twitter.com/TiFYe9VUow – 6:20 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Hopefully the lesson was learned in last drive. Run a little. Spread out and quick hits to playmakers. Long developing aint it vs this 49ers dline. Also why Dak always looks great in 2 min. Takes holding out of play. – 5:45 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
I’m heading to the studio this afternoon to host Warriors pregame and postgame with Mully and Dorrell because we all know where @BontaHill is today. GO NINERS! – 4:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Adjika Rubbed Roast Lamb
Roasted Cauliflower, Potato Cakes, Spiced Sour Cream Sauce
Torchio with Parmesan, Pepper and Butter
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 4:20 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After averaging 20 minutes per game to start his return, Klay Thompson could see an increase in minutes on Sunday against the Timberwolves, per Steve Kerr. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/16/war… – 4:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
custom robe for A1 today 😂
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards
(via IG c_hines33) pic.twitter.com/x3bOjvLXCz – 3:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Suns 135, Pistons 108
Cade Cunningham and Cory Joseph each had 21 points. CoJo also had 7 assists.
Detroit heads out in a few hours to the west coast for a four-game, seven-day trip starting in Golden State on Tuesday. – 3:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Klay Thompson’s former coach, @Mark Jackson, tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson his only concern is the time it takes for Klay to get back to being an elite defender #DubNation pic.twitter.com/2jFzzlLNz4 – 3:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“hey Steph, I might go for 50”
RT if you remember this.
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/xTaIKxOoe6 – 2:15 PM
