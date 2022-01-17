76ers vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (25-17) play against the Washington Wizards (21-21) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 2:00 PM EST on Monday January 17, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 66, Washington Wizards 76 (Q3 06:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid was nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:35 PM
Joel Embiid was nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:35 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
I love how Kuz has only attempted one three pointer tonight.
Once again, getting down hill. – 3:34 PM
I love how Kuz has only attempted one three pointer tonight.
Once again, getting down hill. – 3:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
This time Joel Embiid makes the business decision not to contest Kyle Kuzma’s drive and dunk 😂 – 3:33 PM
This time Joel Embiid makes the business decision not to contest Kyle Kuzma’s drive and dunk 😂 – 3:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KUUUUUZ 💪
@Kyle Kuzma went up and got this one 👀
#NBAAllStar | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/A9TOFE4I6d – 3:21 PM
KUUUUUZ 💪
@Kyle Kuzma went up and got this one 👀
#NBAAllStar | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/A9TOFE4I6d – 3:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters today:
— Duane Washington Jr.
— Justin Holiday
— Caris LeVert
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis – 3:17 PM
#Pacers starters today:
— Duane Washington Jr.
— Justin Holiday
— Caris LeVert
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis – 3:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Wizards halftime box. pic.twitter.com/yFEuOFTeQY – 3:16 PM
#Sixers vs. #Wizards halftime box. pic.twitter.com/yFEuOFTeQY – 3:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers starting Duane Washington Jr., Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig and Domantas Sabonis today at Clippers.
Down three starters from what we expected to begin the season: Brogdon, Warren, Turner. – 3:15 PM
Pacers starting Duane Washington Jr., Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig and Domantas Sabonis today at Clippers.
Down three starters from what we expected to begin the season: Brogdon, Warren, Turner. – 3:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Who knows how things shake out at the trade deadline, but just because Deni Avdija was a DNP-CD in the first half does not mean he is on the move
If anything, I wonder if the Wizards are trying to showcase Raul Neto to build up his stock to move (obv that has not worked so far) – 3:13 PM
Who knows how things shake out at the trade deadline, but just because Deni Avdija was a DNP-CD in the first half does not mean he is on the move
If anything, I wonder if the Wizards are trying to showcase Raul Neto to build up his stock to move (obv that has not worked so far) – 3:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Taking a lead to the locker room.
Beal: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
Bryant: 9 PTS, 4-6 FG
Kuzma: 7 PTS, 9 REB, 2 BLK
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 3:11 PM
Taking a lead to the locker room.
Beal: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
Bryant: 9 PTS, 4-6 FG
Kuzma: 7 PTS, 9 REB, 2 BLK
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 3:11 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
With no Matisse Thybulle, the Sixers only forced three turnovers in the first half against the Wizards. Charlie Brown Jr.’s competed admirably on Bradley Beal, though.
Sixers down six at the break and should be capable of another comeback road win. – 3:10 PM
With no Matisse Thybulle, the Sixers only forced three turnovers in the first half against the Wizards. Charlie Brown Jr.’s competed admirably on Bradley Beal, though.
Sixers down six at the break and should be capable of another comeback road win. – 3:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Sixers 61-55 at halftime. Beal has 12 pts, Embiid has 16. Wizards’ bench has a 28-13 advantage so far over the Sixers’. – 3:08 PM
The Wizards lead the Sixers 61-55 at halftime. Beal has 12 pts, Embiid has 16. Wizards’ bench has a 28-13 advantage so far over the Sixers’. – 3:08 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
KUZ COMIN’ THROUGH.
Kuzma throws it down over Embiid 😤
pic.twitter.com/DEcqd5CoV3 – 3:08 PM
KUZ COMIN’ THROUGH.
Kuzma throws it down over Embiid 😤
pic.twitter.com/DEcqd5CoV3 – 3:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 61, Sixers 55
Beal: 12p 3r 3a
Bryant: 9p
Kuzma: 7p 9r
*Avdija, Bertans, Holiday DNP so far.
Embiid: 16p 6r – 3:08 PM
Halftime: Wizards 61, Sixers 55
Beal: 12p 3r 3a
Bryant: 9p
Kuzma: 7p 9r
*Avdija, Bertans, Holiday DNP so far.
Embiid: 16p 6r – 3:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
⚠️ POSTER ALERT ⚠️
@Kyle Kuzma goes all the way up 😤
#NBAAllStar | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/TRdpTaT8hG – 3:07 PM
⚠️ POSTER ALERT ⚠️
@Kyle Kuzma goes all the way up 😤
#NBAAllStar | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/TRdpTaT8hG – 3:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Wizards 61, Sixers 55. Philly made a tiny push at the end of the second, but this has been in the 7-10-point range for most of the game. Embiid has 16 points (4-of-11 from the floor, 7-of-8 from FT line). – 3:07 PM
Halftime: Wizards 61, Sixers 55. Philly made a tiny push at the end of the second, but this has been in the 7-10-point range for most of the game. Embiid has 16 points (4-of-11 from the floor, 7-of-8 from FT line). – 3:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 61, Sixers 55
Beal 12 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.
Kuzma: 7 pts., 9 rebs., 2 assts.
Embiid: 16 pts., 6 rebs., 1 asst. – 3:07 PM
Halftime: Wizards 61, Sixers 55
Beal 12 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.
Kuzma: 7 pts., 9 rebs., 2 assts.
Embiid: 16 pts., 6 rebs., 1 asst. – 3:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
I will say this about Philadelphia, and it will not be related to basketball: the song they play after home wins is the best in the league (currently stuck in my head) – 3:05 PM
I will say this about Philadelphia, and it will not be related to basketball: the song they play after home wins is the best in the league (currently stuck in my head) – 3:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
MLK Jr. Day basketball
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
IND
Justin Holiday
Torrey Craig
Domantas Sabonis
Caris LeVert
Duane Washington Jr. – 3:04 PM
MLK Jr. Day basketball
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
IND
Justin Holiday
Torrey Craig
Domantas Sabonis
Caris LeVert
Duane Washington Jr. – 3:04 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma put Joel Embiid through the Processor pic.twitter.com/j4glAZjLEx – 3:02 PM
Kyle Kuzma put Joel Embiid through the Processor pic.twitter.com/j4glAZjLEx – 3:02 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
KYLE ALEXANDER KUZMA JUST POSTERIZED JOEL EMBIID
pic.twitter.com/K8P65i9nHq – 3:01 PM
KYLE ALEXANDER KUZMA JUST POSTERIZED JOEL EMBIID
pic.twitter.com/K8P65i9nHq – 3:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
hoo boy, not too many guys get one over on Embiid like that, Kuzma got him good – 2:58 PM
hoo boy, not too many guys get one over on Embiid like that, Kuzma got him good – 2:58 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
WHOA Kyle Kuzma just dunked alllllll over Embiid. Good grief. – 2:57 PM
WHOA Kyle Kuzma just dunked alllllll over Embiid. Good grief. – 2:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have all their players available for the 1st time this season, so they can’t play everyone. Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans and Aaron Holiday have notably yet to appear so far with 5 min. to go in the 1st half. – 2:57 PM
The Wizards have all their players available for the 1st time this season, so they can’t play everyone. Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans and Aaron Holiday have notably yet to appear so far with 5 min. to go in the 1st half. – 2:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s early in the game, but I’d say both Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura look the best they have so far since returning. Bryant has 9 pts in 8 min on 4-6 FG and Hachimura has been assertive off dribble and just sank a 3 on the wing. – 2:50 PM
It’s early in the game, but I’d say both Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura look the best they have so far since returning. Bryant has 9 pts in 8 min on 4-6 FG and Hachimura has been assertive off dribble and just sank a 3 on the wing. – 2:50 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Raul Neto has regressed significantly on both ends and it is starting to become head scratching why he is getting playing time over Deni Avdija and Aaron Holiday – 2:47 PM
Raul Neto has regressed significantly on both ends and it is starting to become head scratching why he is getting playing time over Deni Avdija and Aaron Holiday – 2:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Korkmaz with some crafty moves with the ball in this one so far. This is where he snapped out of his shooting slump a couple weeks ago. – 2:47 PM
Korkmaz with some crafty moves with the ball in this one so far. This is where he snapped out of his shooting slump a couple weeks ago. – 2:47 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Ted Leonsis in his usual courtside seat for Wizards-76ers, haven’t seen him at a game for several weeks after being a regular early in the season – 2:44 PM
Ted Leonsis in his usual courtside seat for Wizards-76ers, haven’t seen him at a game for several weeks after being a regular early in the season – 2:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Wizards first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/dVneWewokW – 2:43 PM
#Sixers vs. #Wizards first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/dVneWewokW – 2:43 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Sixers loss was a dud, but the Celtics have now won five of six with winnable games against Charlotte, Portland, Washington and Sacramento on deck. Dead heat right now for the No. 7-11 spots in the East. – 2:43 PM
Sixers loss was a dud, but the Celtics have now won five of six with winnable games against Charlotte, Portland, Washington and Sacramento on deck. Dead heat right now for the No. 7-11 spots in the East. – 2:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics could move into 9th in the Eastern Conference after this win, pending Washington and New York’s results today. Both the Wizards and Knicks are playing right now. – 2:42 PM
Celtics could move into 9th in the Eastern Conference after this win, pending Washington and New York’s results today. Both the Wizards and Knicks are playing right now. – 2:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Strong start this afternoon!
Beal: 11 PTS, 5-8 FG
Bryant: 6 PTS, 3-5 FG
Kuzma: 5 PTS, 2-2 FG, 5 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 2:42 PM
Strong start this afternoon!
Beal: 11 PTS, 5-8 FG
Bryant: 6 PTS, 3-5 FG
Kuzma: 5 PTS, 2-2 FG, 5 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 2:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers gave up 38 to Washington in the first quarter, trail by nine. Gotta tighten that up but like it seems like every Embiid post-up is gonna lead to good things against this team. – 2:41 PM
Sixers gave up 38 to Washington in the first quarter, trail by nine. Gotta tighten that up but like it seems like every Embiid post-up is gonna lead to good things against this team. – 2:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Thomas Bryant ends the first quarter with a jumper, a nice capper on a great offensive stretch for the Wiz. They lead Philly 38-29, are shooting 15-24 after one. – 2:40 PM
Thomas Bryant ends the first quarter with a jumper, a nice capper on a great offensive stretch for the Wiz. They lead Philly 38-29, are shooting 15-24 after one. – 2:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Wizards 38, Sixers 29 at the end of the first after Bryant drills the jumper at the buzzer. Sixers started the game 5-of-15 from the floor. Embiid has 11 points on 7-of-8 from the FT line. Wizards are shooting 62.5 percent from the floor. – 2:40 PM
Wizards 38, Sixers 29 at the end of the first after Bryant drills the jumper at the buzzer. Sixers started the game 5-of-15 from the floor. Embiid has 11 points on 7-of-8 from the FT line. Wizards are shooting 62.5 percent from the floor. – 2:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
That was the best first quarter the Wizards have played in a while. Yes, they shot the ball well (15/24 on FGAs and 3/6 on 3s), but their defensive intensity was similar to their early season intensity on that end. Washington leads Philly 38-29. – 2:40 PM
That was the best first quarter the Wizards have played in a while. Yes, they shot the ball well (15/24 on FGAs and 3/6 on 3s), but their defensive intensity was similar to their early season intensity on that end. Washington leads Philly 38-29. – 2:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Sixers 38-29 after one, as Thomas Bryant hits a buzzer-beater midrange J. Beal and Embiid each have 11 pts. Zero turnovers for the Wizards. – 2:39 PM
Wizards lead the Sixers 38-29 after one, as Thomas Bryant hits a buzzer-beater midrange J. Beal and Embiid each have 11 pts. Zero turnovers for the Wizards. – 2:39 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Joel Embiid has attempted eight free throws in the first quarter.
The Wizards have attempted two. – 2:35 PM
Joel Embiid has attempted eight free throws in the first quarter.
The Wizards have attempted two. – 2:35 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
& people ask me why my mock trade podcasts focus on the Wizards front court over other positions lol – 2:30 PM
& people ask me why my mock trade podcasts focus on the Wizards front court over other positions lol – 2:30 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Thomas Bryant picks up his first foul in 21 seconds guarding Joel Embiid. – 2:29 PM
Thomas Bryant picks up his first foul in 21 seconds guarding Joel Embiid. – 2:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
And now Embiid draws a foul on Bryant. Wizards already have five team fouls. Embiid has already taken six free throws, making five. – 2:28 PM
And now Embiid draws a foul on Bryant. Wizards already have five team fouls. Embiid has already taken six free throws, making five. – 2:28 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards have 5 fouls called against them in the first 6 minutes
76ers have 0 fouls called against them
Might be a long afternoon of whistles for the home team – 2:28 PM
Wizards have 5 fouls called against them in the first 6 minutes
76ers have 0 fouls called against them
Might be a long afternoon of whistles for the home team – 2:28 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford has picked up his third foul with 6:31 remaining in the first quarter. In a circumstance such as this, the Wizards’ newfound center depth with Thomas Bryant back is a huge benefit. Joseph Blair is subbing in Bryant. – 2:27 PM
Daniel Gafford has picked up his third foul with 6:31 remaining in the first quarter. In a circumstance such as this, the Wizards’ newfound center depth with Thomas Bryant back is a huge benefit. Joseph Blair is subbing in Bryant. – 2:27 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Impact of that challenge by Rivers — Daniel Gafford now has three fouls in the game’s first six minutes – 2:26 PM
Impact of that challenge by Rivers — Daniel Gafford now has three fouls in the game’s first six minutes – 2:26 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
That reversal on the Embiid charge/block is the worst reversal of a call I’ve ever seen. I thought Embiid might end up with a flagrant foul, instead he got 2 free throws. I need to hear an explanation. – 2:26 PM
That reversal on the Embiid charge/block is the worst reversal of a call I’ve ever seen. I thought Embiid might end up with a flagrant foul, instead he got 2 free throws. I need to hear an explanation. – 2:26 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Surprised that the refs overturn that. Sure, Daniel Gafford was not set, but also took a elbow/forearm from Joel Embiid right below the neck. Not sure how that is clear and obvious.
Not sure if Joseph Blair is aware he is keeping Daniel Gafford in the game with 2 fouls. – 2:26 PM
Surprised that the refs overturn that. Sure, Daniel Gafford was not set, but also took a elbow/forearm from Joel Embiid right below the neck. Not sure how that is clear and obvious.
Not sure if Joseph Blair is aware he is keeping Daniel Gafford in the game with 2 fouls. – 2:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid avoids an early foul call after the officials overturn that one. Perhaps more importantly, that’s already Gafford’s second foul. – 2:25 PM
Embiid avoids an early foul call after the officials overturn that one. Perhaps more importantly, that’s already Gafford’s second foul. – 2:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Look where the lob was thrown from 👀
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/lLKdxX0Tyb – 2:22 PM
Look where the lob was thrown from 👀
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/lLKdxX0Tyb – 2:22 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford hangs in to draw a charge on Joel Embiid that could have easily gona the other way for his second personal
Doc Rivers with the earliest challenge I have ever seen less than 5 minutes into the game – 2:22 PM
Daniel Gafford hangs in to draw a charge on Joel Embiid that could have easily gona the other way for his second personal
Doc Rivers with the earliest challenge I have ever seen less than 5 minutes into the game – 2:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Charlie Brown is the Sixers’ first sub tonight. Thybulle and Green are both out again today, but what a rise for that kid over the past couple weeks. – 2:22 PM
Charlie Brown is the Sixers’ first sub tonight. Thybulle and Green are both out again today, but what a rise for that kid over the past couple weeks. – 2:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
A recipe for a bad start: Sixers are 1-of-6 from the floor. Wizards are 5-of-5 and lead 11-2. – 2:15 PM
A recipe for a bad start: Sixers are 1-of-6 from the floor. Wizards are 5-of-5 and lead 11-2. – 2:15 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Beal starts the game 2/2 with 5 points.
Gets a bucket then calls Korkmaz “too small.” – 2:15 PM
Beal starts the game 2/2 with 5 points.
Gets a bucket then calls Korkmaz “too small.” – 2:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of 76ers fans at Capital One Arena – 2:06 PM
Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of 76ers fans at Capital One Arena – 2:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If keeping Harden in BK this summer is contingent on BK finding a Kyrie Irving resolution (full time player or trade) then a “look take Ben Simmons for Harden if James wants to leave or take him for Kyrie if James stays” isn’t the worst plan for both teams to book mark is it? – 1:57 PM
If keeping Harden in BK this summer is contingent on BK finding a Kyrie Irving resolution (full time player or trade) then a “look take Ben Simmons for Harden if James wants to leave or take him for Kyrie if James stays” isn’t the worst plan for both teams to book mark is it? – 1:57 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
All smiles when you’re returning to the court!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/GvC4E5IHEA – 1:53 PM
All smiles when you’re returning to the court!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/GvC4E5IHEA – 1:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Let’s get to work 💼
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/teMewmB2ky – 1:49 PM
Let’s get to work 💼
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/teMewmB2ky – 1:49 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
3 fouls on PJ Washington, poor start for him on both ends. Shot hasn’t been falling recently but also can’t seem to defend without fouling. – 1:49 PM
3 fouls on PJ Washington, poor start for him on both ends. Shot hasn’t been falling recently but also can’t seem to defend without fouling. – 1:49 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
If the Wizards don’t double Embiid from the tip I’m not watching.
He’s playing MVP basketball right now. Don’t try and be cute about it. Force the ball out of his hands. – 1:47 PM
If the Wizards don’t double Embiid from the tip I’m not watching.
He’s playing MVP basketball right now. Don’t try and be cute about it. Force the ball out of his hands. – 1:47 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
❝NOW is the time to make JUSTICE a reality FOR ALL.❞ – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/Ku4Xj9Kapd – 1:44 PM
❝NOW is the time to make JUSTICE a reality FOR ALL.❞ – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/Ku4Xj9Kapd – 1:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to rock 💪
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/3ynLywaWAU – 1:44 PM
Ready to rock 💪
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/3ynLywaWAU – 1:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Wizards starters and inactives: pic.twitter.com/4FPSqmx4mQ – 1:41 PM
#Sixers vs. #Wizards starters and inactives: pic.twitter.com/4FPSqmx4mQ – 1:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I can picture Bradley Beal learning Matisse Thybulle is out for the 76ers and going like, ‘oh, I’m definitely playing’ 😂
Could we see Beal’s first 40-point game this season?
Of course, Beal dropped his career-high 60 points last season against Philly – 1:41 PM
I can picture Bradley Beal learning Matisse Thybulle is out for the 76ers and going like, ‘oh, I’m definitely playing’ 😂
Could we see Beal’s first 40-point game this season?
Of course, Beal dropped his career-high 60 points last season against Philly – 1:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal is returning and will start against the Sixers today. – 1:39 PM
Bradley Beal is returning and will start against the Sixers today. – 1:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal will return against the Sixers today, the Wizards announced. – 1:37 PM
Bradley Beal will return against the Sixers today, the Wizards announced. – 1:37 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
today’s starting five:
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/jdNy7qVdpz – 1:36 PM
today’s starting five:
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/jdNy7qVdpz – 1:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers PF Tobias Harris needs eight defensive rebounds to tie Eric Snow for 24th on the #76ers all-time defensive rebounds list at 1,184. – 1:32 PM
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers PF Tobias Harris needs eight defensive rebounds to tie Eric Snow for 24th on the #76ers all-time defensive rebounds list at 1,184. – 1:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers PG Tyrese Maxey needs one steal to reach 50 for his career. – 1:30 PM
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers PG Tyrese Maxey needs one steal to reach 50 for his career. – 1:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
As the Sixers go for their 11th win in 13 games this afternoon at Washington … just making sure you didn’t miss the public backing Daryl Morey received over the weekend on his patient Ben Simmons trade approach from a certain Joel Embiid.
Monday column: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-talk-o… – 1:08 PM
As the Sixers go for their 11th win in 13 games this afternoon at Washington … just making sure you didn’t miss the public backing Daryl Morey received over the weekend on his patient Ben Simmons trade approach from a certain Joel Embiid.
Monday column: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-talk-o… – 1:08 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal with a brief embrace with 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell who of course he’s stayed close with since their time together in DC pic.twitter.com/gJ6SRkoLor – 1:07 PM
Bradley Beal with a brief embrace with 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell who of course he’s stayed close with since their time together in DC pic.twitter.com/gJ6SRkoLor – 1:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal is going through his individual pregame shooting routine one hour before this afternoon’s tipoff: pic.twitter.com/2iGXNYM2wn – 1:07 PM
Bradley Beal is going through his individual pregame shooting routine one hour before this afternoon’s tipoff: pic.twitter.com/2iGXNYM2wn – 1:07 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Joel Embiid is on another level in 2022. @David Thorpe digs into the video. https://t.co/l9sXcBAFcY Sixers at Wizards 2pm ET. pic.twitter.com/ApyWmDrY9u – 1:02 PM
Joel Embiid is on another level in 2022. @David Thorpe digs into the video. https://t.co/l9sXcBAFcY Sixers at Wizards 2pm ET. pic.twitter.com/ApyWmDrY9u – 1:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are hosting Joel Embiid and the Sixers in a matinee. Here’s video of Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford warming up pregame, plus my 3 keys w/ help from special guest @KelynSoong.
Tip-off is at 2 pm on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/tou0lDBunr – 1:01 PM
The Wizards are hosting Joel Embiid and the Sixers in a matinee. Here’s video of Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford warming up pregame, plus my 3 keys w/ help from special guest @KelynSoong.
Tip-off is at 2 pm on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/tou0lDBunr – 1:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
6️⃣0️⃣ minutes to tip!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 1:00 PM
6️⃣0️⃣ minutes to tip!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 1:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Prints and color going crazy today 🎨
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/IjccyQ3t4I – 12:59 PM
Prints and color going crazy today 🎨
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/IjccyQ3t4I – 12:59 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Dr. King’s “Dream” speech became famous at the March on Washington, but he first did it in Detroit on June 23, 1963. pic.twitter.com/3rSg9kkHOY – 12:49 PM
Dr. King’s “Dream” speech became famous at the March on Washington, but he first did it in Detroit on June 23, 1963. pic.twitter.com/3rSg9kkHOY – 12:49 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
With Pat Delany in health and safety protocols, assistant coach Zach Guthrie has taken over the duties of watching film with Deni Avdija and warming him up pre-game – 12:35 PM
With Pat Delany in health and safety protocols, assistant coach Zach Guthrie has taken over the duties of watching film with Deni Avdija and warming him up pre-game – 12:35 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI Last Week
The trade deadline is Feb. 10.
Here’s 4 potential trades for Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Myles Turner & Christian Wood
That give the Sixers, Blazers, Magic, Hawks, Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Hornets new hope.
nbabigboard.com/p/four-nba-tra… – 12:23 PM
ICYMI Last Week
The trade deadline is Feb. 10.
Here’s 4 potential trades for Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Myles Turner & Christian Wood
That give the Sixers, Blazers, Magic, Hawks, Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Hornets new hope.
nbabigboard.com/p/four-nba-tra… – 12:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is a gametime decision today against the Sixers. He is listed as questionable after missing several games in health and safety protocols. – 12:21 PM
Bradley Beal is a gametime decision today against the Sixers. He is listed as questionable after missing several games in health and safety protocols. – 12:21 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal’s availability for today will be a gametime decision, Joseph Blair said. Beal has cleared the league protocol, Blair said. – 12:20 PM
Bradley Beal’s availability for today will be a gametime decision, Joseph Blair said. Beal has cleared the league protocol, Blair said. – 12:20 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Acting head coach Joseph Blair says Bradley Beal is a game-time decision for Wiz-Sixers today. Beal has cleared protocols but is awaiting a decision from the medical staff. – 12:19 PM
Acting head coach Joseph Blair says Bradley Beal is a game-time decision for Wiz-Sixers today. Beal has cleared protocols but is awaiting a decision from the medical staff. – 12:19 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocol) is a game-time decision this afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers.
He has cleared protocol. – 12:19 PM
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocol) is a game-time decision this afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers.
He has cleared protocol. – 12:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Howdy from DC, where Sixers-Wizards is the 2pm MLK Day game. I’m here for all the day games, by the way. pic.twitter.com/rsbzW299Gf – 12:07 PM
Howdy from DC, where Sixers-Wizards is the 2pm MLK Day game. I’m here for all the day games, by the way. pic.twitter.com/rsbzW299Gf – 12:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My latest #NBA Top 5 power rankings through Saturday’s games.
I repeat. Through Saturday’s games
1. Suns
2. Warriors
3. Grizzlies
4. Bulls
5. Jazz
Next 5: Nets, Bucks, 76ers, Heat, Cavs.
1 last thing: Keep LeBron James’ name out of MVP conversation. https://t.co/nkpJFfCSZJ pic.twitter.com/cd4umaYXfS – 12:06 PM
My latest #NBA Top 5 power rankings through Saturday’s games.
I repeat. Through Saturday’s games
1. Suns
2. Warriors
3. Grizzlies
4. Bulls
5. Jazz
Next 5: Nets, Bucks, 76ers, Heat, Cavs.
1 last thing: Keep LeBron James’ name out of MVP conversation. https://t.co/nkpJFfCSZJ pic.twitter.com/cd4umaYXfS – 12:06 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Just noticed that none of the coaches on the Wizards staff have experience in the NBA as players. pic.twitter.com/Z3WgGtVrLo – 12:01 PM
Just noticed that none of the coaches on the Wizards staff have experience in the NBA as players. pic.twitter.com/Z3WgGtVrLo – 12:01 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
As the Wizards hit the unofficial halfway point, @Josh Robbins & I look at the first 43 games, whether Washington is the 10-3 team that started the season or the 12-18 team that’s played since, & whether Bradley Beal is a long-term play. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/34Sie1v – 12:00 PM
As the Wizards hit the unofficial halfway point, @Josh Robbins & I look at the first 43 games, whether Washington is the 10-3 team that started the season or the 12-18 team that’s played since, & whether Bradley Beal is a long-term play. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/34Sie1v – 12:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Skilled wings going at it this afternoon.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ceKcRfPUeG – 11:00 AM
Skilled wings going at it this afternoon.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ceKcRfPUeG – 11:00 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards interim head coach Pat Delany has entered health and safety protocols, now in addition to Wes Unseld Jr. Assistant Joe Blair will coach today’s game. – 10:56 AM
Wizards interim head coach Pat Delany has entered health and safety protocols, now in addition to Wes Unseld Jr. Assistant Joe Blair will coach today’s game. – 10:56 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Washington Wizards assistant coach, Joseph Blair, who will be taking over head coaching responsibilities today as Wes Unseld Jr. and Pat Delany are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, is a former Harlem Globetrotter.
He’s the one on the right. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/9V76bYLIMY – 10:55 AM
Washington Wizards assistant coach, Joseph Blair, who will be taking over head coaching responsibilities today as Wes Unseld Jr. and Pat Delany are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, is a former Harlem Globetrotter.
He’s the one on the right. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/9V76bYLIMY – 10:55 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Pat Delany, who had been the Wizards’ acting head coach while Wes Unseld Jr. is in league health-and-safety protocols, also has entered protocols, the team announced. Joseph Blair will work as the team’s acting head coach today when the Wizards host the Sixers. – 10:53 AM
Pat Delany, who had been the Wizards’ acting head coach while Wes Unseld Jr. is in league health-and-safety protocols, also has entered protocols, the team announced. Joseph Blair will work as the team’s acting head coach today when the Wizards host the Sixers. – 10:53 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Wizards assistant Pat Delany joins Wes Unseld Jr in protocols. pic.twitter.com/m6TDESttVY – 10:51 AM
Wizards assistant Pat Delany joins Wes Unseld Jr in protocols. pic.twitter.com/m6TDESttVY – 10:51 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Acting Wizards head coach Pat Delany is in health & safety protocols, team says, joining Wes Unseld Jr. and Bradley Beal.
Assistant coach Joseph Blair will be taking over for today’s game vs. Philly at 2. – 10:51 AM
Acting Wizards head coach Pat Delany is in health & safety protocols, team says, joining Wes Unseld Jr. and Bradley Beal.
Assistant coach Joseph Blair will be taking over for today’s game vs. Philly at 2. – 10:51 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Washington Wizards acting head coach Pat Delany has entered health and safety protocols, team says. Assistant coach Joseph Blair will take over as new acting head coach today against Philadelphia. – 10:47 AM
Washington Wizards acting head coach Pat Delany has entered health and safety protocols, team says. Assistant coach Joseph Blair will take over as new acting head coach today against Philadelphia. – 10:47 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Assistant coach Joseph Blair will take over for Pat Delany as Wizards coach vs. Philadelphia today. Both Delany and head coach Wes Unseld Jr., are now in Covid protocols. – 10:46 AM
Assistant coach Joseph Blair will take over for Pat Delany as Wizards coach vs. Philadelphia today. Both Delany and head coach Wes Unseld Jr., are now in Covid protocols. – 10:46 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Acting Head Coach Pat Delany has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per Washington Wizards.
Assistant Coach Joseph Blair will assume acting head coaching duties. – 10:45 AM
Acting Head Coach Pat Delany has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per Washington Wizards.
Assistant Coach Joseph Blair will assume acting head coaching duties. – 10:45 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Acting Head Coach Pat Delany has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Assistant Coach Joseph Blair will assume acting head coaching duties beginning with today’s game against Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/UusW2tnmz9 – 10:45 AM
Acting Head Coach Pat Delany has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Assistant Coach Joseph Blair will assume acting head coaching duties beginning with today’s game against Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/UusW2tnmz9 – 10:45 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Since January 1, our 74.0% defensive rebounding percentage is tied for 8th in the NBA.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/pJWpYmKiKU – 10:40 AM
Since January 1, our 74.0% defensive rebounding percentage is tied for 8th in the NBA.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/pJWpYmKiKU – 10:40 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined East All-Stars…
Starters
G: Trae Young
G: James Harden
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Kevin Durant
F: Joel Embiid
Reserves
G: Fred VanVleet
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Zach LaVine
WC: Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/JdhZVvQmeo – 10:29 AM
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined East All-Stars…
Starters
G: Trae Young
G: James Harden
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Kevin Durant
F: Joel Embiid
Reserves
G: Fred VanVleet
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Zach LaVine
WC: Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/JdhZVvQmeo – 10:29 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @BetwayUSA | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/CGNFPQcwV5 – 10:01 AM
tale of the tape.
🔒 @BetwayUSA | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/CGNFPQcwV5 – 10:01 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Get prepped for today’s afternoon matchup vs. Philly!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 10:00 AM
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Get prepped for today’s afternoon matchup vs. Philly!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 10:00 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are doing a lot of lineup experimenting as they work Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant into the rotation. A look at the process and their most common lineups so far: ift.tt/3GCR2BT – 9:38 AM
The Wizards are doing a lot of lineup experimenting as they work Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant into the rotation. A look at the process and their most common lineups so far: ift.tt/3GCR2BT – 9:38 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Get your votes in because they count twice today!
1 RT = 2 Votes for @Bradley Beal for #NBAAllStar ⭐️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/YQDJ1UDlSu – 9:35 AM
Get your votes in because they count twice today!
1 RT = 2 Votes for @Bradley Beal for #NBAAllStar ⭐️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/YQDJ1UDlSu – 9:35 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Starting a new week.
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 9:20 AM
Starting a new week.
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 9:20 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
“When we include us all, it’s a team win.”
@OrvilleThePoet celebrates MLK with a spoken word performance.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/pSkDctgDE5 – 9:05 AM
“When we include us all, it’s a team win.”
@OrvilleThePoet celebrates MLK with a spoken word performance.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/pSkDctgDE5 – 9:05 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
“I feel inspiration whenever I hear his name.”
Members of our team reflect on what MLK’s legacy means to them.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/7L79gO0C4I – 8:40 AM
“I feel inspiration whenever I hear his name.”
Members of our team reflect on what MLK’s legacy means to them.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/7L79gO0C4I – 8:40 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Wizards have had two wildly different parts of their season. Which was who they really are? Should they make a move by the trade deadline? And should that include Bradley Beal? Our @Josh Robbins & I discuss, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3073695/2022/0… – 8:21 AM
The Wizards have had two wildly different parts of their season. Which was who they really are? Should they make a move by the trade deadline? And should that include Bradley Beal? Our @Josh Robbins & I discuss, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3073695/2022/0… – 8:21 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
❝The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort & convenience but where he stands at times of challenge & controversy.❞
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/mS7ISEDqpP – 8:01 AM
❝The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort & convenience but where he stands at times of challenge & controversy.❞
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/mS7ISEDqpP – 8:01 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Today, and every day, we honor the life and legacy of the great Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/FFt7u4sHQ0 – 8:00 AM
Today, and every day, we honor the life and legacy of the great Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/FFt7u4sHQ0 – 8:00 AM