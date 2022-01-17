Bam Adebayo returns after missing last 22 games

Wes Goldberg: Bam Adebayo will play tonight for the Miami Heat and is very excited after “a sleepless night,” Erik Spoelstra says. “He’s ready to go, we’re ready to go, let’s do it.”
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo will play tonight for Heat vs. Raptors. Has been out since Nov. 30 with a thumb injury. Kyle Lowry is out due to personal reasons. – 5:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo is warming up with the intention of playing
Warming up with the intention of putting street clothes back on would be newsworthy – 5:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Spo says Bam Adebayo is warming up with the intention of playing vs the Raptors. He’s been out for 7 weeks after thumb surgery but sounds like he’ll return tonight, as expected. “Safe to say he’s extremely excited… He’s ready to go, we’re ready to go, let’s do it.” – 5:50 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo will play tonight for the Miami Heat and is very excited after “a sleepless night,” Erik Spoelstra says.
“He’s ready to go, we’re ready to go, let’s do it.” – 5:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
After missing 22 games, Bam Adebayo is warming up with the intention playing against the Raptors on Monday night. He had surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb in early December. – 5:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo will warm up with the intention to play tonight
“It’s safe to say he’s extremely excited.”
@5ReasonsSports – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo will warm up with the intention to play tonight vs. Raptors. Adebayo has missed the past 22 games with a right thumb injury. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo warming up with intention to play. So he will. – 5:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bam Adebayo (thumb) will warm up with the intention of playing for the Heat against the Toronto Raptors tonight. No setbacks in recent workouts made it officially official. – 5:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Bam Adebayo on the verge of making his return, what’s next for Omer Yurtseven? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Feedback from Heat players and coaches on just how impressive Yurtseven has been over the past month, and what the numbers say – 3:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: With Bam Adebayo on the verge of making his return, what’s next for Omer Yurtseven? “Whatever they ask of me, whatever Spo guides me to, that’s what I’ll try to perfect” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Kyle Guy had quite the weekend – 12:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
After today’s morning shootaround, Max Strus says Bam Adebayo has been working as part of the scout team while he has been out. “I’m glad we don’t have to deal with that anymore,” Strus jokes. – 11:17 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
🌴 New Column!
One Week Later: Bam Adebayo’s Impact, Omer Yurtseven Making Himself Available, Duncan Robinson Trade Eligible and More wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/miami-heat-b… – 9:29 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is not playing tonight against his former team because of personal reasons. But today could be Bam Adebayo night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:22 AM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
GAME PREVIEW: Kyle Lowry out, Bam Adebayo expected to be back tonight when Miami Heat host Toronto Raptors hothothoops.com/2022/1/17/2288… – 8:05 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry ruled out vs. former team, but Heat could get Bam Adebayo back against Raptors. The latest update miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry will not play on Monday against Toronto, listed as out due to personal reasons. Bam Adebayo has been upgraded to questionable, with the expectation that he will make his comeback. – 6:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The revolving door of Heat stars continue
With Bam Adebayo listed as questionable and reports say he will make his return tomorrow against Toronto, Kyle Lowry now out due to personal reasons
Gabe Vincent may go from a DNP to starting tomorrow night – 6:36 PM
The revolving door of Heat stars continue
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bam Adebayo (thumb) is listed as questionable for Heat-Raptors tomorrow night. Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) is listed as out. – 6:30 PM
Anthony Chiang: Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Raptors: Bam Adebayo is questionable to make his return. But Kyle Lowry is listed as out because of personal reasons. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / January 16, 2022
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra declined to offer Bam Adebayo update amid report of Monday return. “He’s making a lot of process. . . . He’ll be back soon enough.” And, “He is ready. As soon as he’s cleared I don’t think there’ll be a major ramp up.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 14, 2022