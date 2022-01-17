Blazers vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (17-25) play against the Orlando Magic (36-36) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 17, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 50, Orlando Magic 40 (Q2 00:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nas with back-to-back possessions with offensive rebounds leading to points. Blazers up 48-38 with 2:20 to play in the first half. – 7:58 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
We’re getting a rare look at the Mo Bamba-Robin Lopez big man pairing down the stretch of this 2Q.
The duo only played 13 minutes together across 6 games entering tonight. – 7:58 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗺𝗼𝗱𝗲 @Jalen Suggs 😤
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/YulOF16NXm – 7:50 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Moe Wagner (10 points, 3-3 shooting) and Jalen Suggs (6 points, 2 assists) are doing very good things in Amway Center. – 7:42 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
island boy in the bag early tonight @Moritz Wagner pic.twitter.com/7ufaEuaO7m – 7:42 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Portland 22, Orlando 17 pic.twitter.com/Er80BV1jFg – 7:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
your daily “NAS!!!!!!” tweet pic.twitter.com/o83no3CBvM – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,174 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Bamba swatted so Suggs could scoot 💨
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/jJCtT2uPsD – 7:35 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Blazers 22, Magic 17.
Orlando stuck around despite a rough start (7-of-26 shooting) after a late-quarter push.
Harris: 5 points
Suggs: 4 points. – 7:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 22, Magic 17: end of first quarter. 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist/steal for @Jusuf Nurkic. 5 points, 2 assists for @CJ McCollum. POR shooting 45 percent, ORL 27 percent. – 7:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nurk is leading all scorers with 6 points.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/gRpqWbZTUO – 7:35 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Trail Blazers 22, Magic 17
Nurkic: 6 points, 4 rebounds
McCollum: 5 points, 2 assists
Harris: 5 points, 3 rebounds
Suggs: 4 points – 7:34 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Jalen Suggs with a burst 💨
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/sQQWoFalYt – 7:28 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have started off ice-cold — 5-22 (22.7%) from the field, including 0-10 from 3-point range. They trail 18-11 late in the first quarter. – 7:26 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
CJ and Nurk have all 11 of Portland’s points thus far on 5-6 shooting – 7:19 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Robin Lopez after Jusuf Nurkić hit a hook shot over him pic.twitter.com/6YRiuv2sa1 – 7:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Good to have you back, 3J! pic.twitter.com/MDVm6MvotT – 7:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Trail Blazers and Magic have tipped off pic.twitter.com/1gEMiD5OHX – 7:10 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Simons, back home in Orlando, is announced as coming out of Edgewater High School – 7:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
3J’s back!
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
9⃣ @Nassir Little
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/apR3NlNors – 7:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We partnered with @Nike & @BIKETOWNpdx to wrap the e-bike stations & bike baskets around @ModaCenter in our Rip City Unity logo.
This artwork features a dynamic QR code that will be updated throughout the year to draw attention to our community initiatives. pic.twitter.com/mkDWqcqgxb – 6:37 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
STARTING LINEUPS:
January 17 vs Portland
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/4beM3O2NFx – 6:34 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
There's still plenty of #MLKDay #NBA action available. $9 Monday clients at @WagerTalk are getting this winner as #RipCity invades #MagicTogether with Orlando's Anfernee Simons leading the charge. Even with Noman Powell ruled out, we like the high side.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Orlando Magic
⌚️ 4:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/4WMOVVye2W – 6:15 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
ACTIVE LISTS:
January 17 vs Portland
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/0DyX1HYCk7 – 6:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Coach @EdnieshaCurry in the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” 🔥
@SoleSavy | https://t.co/dUUHp9Omzg pic.twitter.com/KHgXWgCXE1 – 5:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Orlando’s Jamahl Mosley — who entered Covid protocols — disappointed over timing of missing his first MLK Day as Magic coach: “Our locker rooms are represented by his dream,” he tells ESPN. Mosley is one of five Black first-time head coaches this season. es.pn/3Ke1pyp – 5:45 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
RJ Hampton warming up prior to hosting the Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/VdOIKjTPm7 – 5:38 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Acting Magic head coach Jesse Mermuys on the advice Jamahl Mosley gave him: pic.twitter.com/DUqrqbOQmr – 5:31 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Chauncey Billups tells #BlazersRadio that Norman Powell (Covid recovery) and CJ Elleby (right ankle sprain) will miss tonight’s game in Orlando. @Portland Trail Blazers – 5:28 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starting 5 vs. Trail Blazers: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez. – 5:22 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will keep the same starting lineup tonight and go with Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Robin Lopez, Gary Harris and Cole Anthony tonight vs. Portland. – 5:21 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez against the @Portland Trail Blazers tonight. – 5:20 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 45 vs PORTLAND
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
3️⃣3️⃣C: @Robin Lopez
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:20 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
That’s one heck of an effort from the Howard Bison. Had a shot at buzzer to force overtime against Notre Dame.
Again, credit Mike Brey for playing this one at Howard on MLK Day. – 4:44 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
man in the mirror 🕺
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Y5NJ7h0HhP – 4:42 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
all new.
all access.
presented by @MichelobULTRA
wholesome vibrations with @chuma_okeke 🎵
full episode: https://t.co/r2TErlTkb5 pic.twitter.com/24Rv2ZuLOA – 4:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Orlando’s Jamahl Mosley is the NBA’s 17th of 30 head coaches to enter health and safety protocols. With Magic assistant Nate Tibbetts also entering league protocols, Jesse Mermuys (MURR-miss) will serve as the Magic’s acting head coach.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Our road trip continues.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/GVpF8fQRqU – 4:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say head coach Jamahl Mosley and assistant coach Nate Tibbetts have both entered NBA Health and Safety Protocols.
Assistant Coach Jesse Mermuys (MURR-miss) will serve as acting head coach starting with tonight’s game against Portland. – 3:51 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley and assistant coach Nate Tibbetts have both entered the health and safety protocol.
Assistant coach Jesse Mermuys will serve as acting head coach starting with tonight’s game against Portland. – 3:50 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley and assistant coach Nate Tibbetts have entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.
Assistant Coach Jesse Mermuys will serve as acting head coach starting tonight against the Blazers. – 3:49 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Mavericks, Blazers, Timberwolves, Knicks, Lakers and Hornets are among the teams that have targeted Myles Turner, according to @Michael Scotto.
The Pacers’ asking price is reportedly two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-rounder. basketballnews.com/stories/report… – 3:37 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Kudos for Mike Brey for traveling to play Howard on MLK Day. This game was supposed to happen a year ago, but was canceled due to COVID.

The Bison only down one point to Notre Dame at the break.
The Bison only down one point to Notre Dame at the break. – 3:25 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Recall this Neil quote?
“For anyone (prospective coaches) to advance in the process they’re going to have to prove they can do that (improve defensively) without a ton of roster changes.”
POR was the 29th defense last year. That’s such a low bar. But they’re 30th now. It hurts. – 2:55 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Sixers loss was a dud, but the Celtics have now won five of six with winnable games against Charlotte, Portland, Washington and Sacramento on deck. Dead heat right now for the No. 7-11 spots in the East. – 2:43 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Gary Harris over his last 15 games:
17.1 PTS
45.4% FG
40% 3P on 6.9 attempts per game
88.1% FT
10 games with 17+ points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iUZpPrH1de – 2:28 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Give our newest fan, Hunter, a warm Bucks welcome!!
He’s ready to cheer on the team in his @Froedtert & MCW Bucks blanket. #FearTheDeer #FearTheFawn pic.twitter.com/oEtUH1mheu – 1:02 PM
